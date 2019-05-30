Catholic priest calls for ‘respect, trust and consensus’ in debate on electoral reform

Catholic priest, Fr. Nigel Karam has called for “respect, trust and consensus” as the debate on electoral reform continues in the country.

Fr. Karam, of the Dominica Christian Council, was the moderator of a discussion on electoral reform organized by the Electoral Reform Group.

The Electoral Reform Group includes the Dominica Christian Council, the Dominica Evangelical Churches Association, the Dominica Business Forum In. (DBF Inc.), the Dominica Bar Association, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) and the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU).

The leaders of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) were all invited to be part of the public discussion but the DLP failed to show up.

The topic for the discussion was is: “Electoral Reform – Facilitating the verification of identity of persons on the Voter Registration Lists to enhance the process of issuing Voter ID.”

Fr. Karam stated that over the course of the discussion and debate on electoral reform. sometimes things that are unpleasant are said which include, name calling and summarily dismissing each other.

“As a result, I think we need to keep that word in mind “respect” as we continue to discuss an important topic like this,” he said.

“As a maturing nation and people, we need to build consensus among ourselves. It is not only the most powerful that has to gain all its advantage but everybody deserves a hearing. In the hearing, both the minority and the majority, I think we come to a broader sense of what is right, what is good, what is true and what is noble,” the Catholic priest stated. “We have to be able to trust each other…if we are going to have any discussions and have openness and listen to the views of each other, we must have trust; trust our government, opposition, those in minority opposition and those who are seeking the good of the country.”

Meantime, chairman of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) Johnson Boston who was also part of the discussion called for all stakeholders to be considered equal as it relates to the discussion of electoral reform.

“The Freedom party, DLP, Workers party and the voters are all equal in this discussion and no one should feel that they have a monopoly on this discussion…the Commission is an independent commission established by law and they should not be influenced to anything with individuals and or political parties,” Boston said.

He exhorted the Commission to do “what is right for the people of Dominica so that our democracy can be maintained and we can enhance our democracy going forward.”