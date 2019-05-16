Catholic priest recommends confession and prayer to release stress

Dominicans are being encouraged to use confession and prayer to help manage the damaging effects of stress on the human body.

Parish Priest of Grand Bay, Father Brancker John made the case for that approach while speaking at the ‘Resilience Through Complementary Therapies’ educational conference which was organized by the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) and Department of Nursing of All Saints University.

“Stress is one of the number one killers of the human body, if not the number one killer of the human body. Stress impacts the body in all kind of ways and can cause the parts of the body to malfunction,” Fr. John said. “Our faults, our wrong doings can cause stress and if we walk around with that for a long period of time can you imagine what that will do to the human body? Something as fragile as the human body? It will destroy it.”

He continued, “And the word tells us to get rid of this and how do we get rid of faults and our wrong doings? – by confession, by releasing it. We call it sometimes therapy…to free yourself from what ills you spiritually, to release from your body and your soul what is killing you.”

Fr John went on to say, “Sometimes our challenges at home can cause us undue stress in the work place; can make life very difficult for us in the work place. And when we come to work, we have all kinds of things on our mind except what we are supposed to be doing.”

He recommends that one engages in prayer as the “first priority” before beginning work.

“Before we do what we do as professionals, invite the ultimate Healer to take over and I’m asking you before you begin, pray and allow the Lord to lead your work, understanding that all healing comes from God. And if we haven’t healed ourselves, it is difficult for us to bring healing to somebody else. We cannot give what we do not have,” the Catholic clergyman advised.

He said healing should be holistic – spiritually, physically and complete with the soul.