Catholic priest exhorts Dominicans to maintain the legacy of our ancestors and “leave a beautiful place for those who come after us”

Catholic Priest Father Branker John has said Emancipation week is being celebrated at a time when the world is focused on black lives.

He was delivering a homily at a special Mass on Sunday which formed part of the Emancipation week celebrations at the Grandbay Catholic Church.

He believes that black lives matter for everyone.

“We are celebrating Emancipation week at a time when the world is focused once more on black lives,” Father John said. “But while we focus on this and highlight the injustice done to our brothers and sisters, we must not forget that we too as black brothers and sisters do not have permission to do injustice to each other.”

He added, “We are celebrating this week, our heritage, our story, our strength, our sacrifice.”

Meantime, Fr. John said those who came before lived and thrived here, “they did well and they left the island for us in good shape.”

He said they had to deal with disasters such as hurricanes and volcanic eruptions.

“Now it is our time to leave a beautiful place for those who come in after us,” the Catholic priest declared.