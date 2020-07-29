Catholic priest exhorts Dominicans to maintain the legacy of our ancestors and “leave a beautiful place for those who come after us”

Catholic Priest Father Branker John has said Emancipation week is being celebrated at a time when the world is focused on black lives.
He was delivering a homily at a special Mass on Sunday which formed part of the Emancipation week celebrations at the Grandbay Catholic Church.
He believes that black lives matter for everyone.
“We are celebrating Emancipation week at a time when the world is focused once more on black lives,” Father John said. “But while we focus on this and highlight the injustice done to our brothers and sisters, we must not forget that we too as black brothers and sisters do not have permission to do injustice to each other.”
He added, “We are celebrating this week, our heritage, our story, our strength, our sacrifice.”
Meantime, Fr. John said those who came before lived and thrived here, “they did well and they left the island for us in good shape.”
He said they had to deal with disasters such as hurricanes and volcanic eruptions.
“Now it is our time to leave a beautiful place for those who come in after us,” the Catholic priest declared.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
“Now it is our time to leave a beautiful place for those who come in after us,” the Catholic priest declared.”
Well, Mr. Priest, Branker John Sir, unless the mind of the young generation can be freed from the food of darkness, negativity, and futility which they are being fed with from day to day, I don’t see them leaving Dominica, “the beautiful place that she should be” for those who come after us.
Keep in mind that those who were before us lived with the traits of humility, respect, and obedience to their authorities. Mr. and Sir was the norm of the day. Today, those traits are like unknown words to this generation. Unless that mentality can be corrected, we will go nowhere from here.
But we can hold on to hope, which is from God and He will disappoint us.
Common you both, just get a room. Lol