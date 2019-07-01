CBSS 2019 graduating class described as exceptional

Castle Bruce Secondary School (CBSS) continues to be one of the top performing secondary schools on the island.

The CBSS class of 2019 has been described as “exceptional”, as this group of students excelled academically, in sports (locally, regionally and internationally), culture and other activities. 78 students who met the school criteria graduated from the institution on Friday 28th June 2019.

Principal, Steve Hypolite, said he is proud of this year’s graduating class.

“Our Graduating Class of 2019 comprises all fifth form students who completed school, all of whom met the criteria to be part of this ceremony. This 100% success rate immediately attests to our everyday drive for excellence,” Hypolite said.

He stated that he and his team are also happy with the efforts their students have made and are making, academically and in extracurricular activities. The performance of students at the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level (CCSLC) and CXC continues to improve every year. Last year the school rated 2nd in English (87% pass rate) and 1st in Mathematics (94% pass rate) among all public secondary schools on the island. There was an overall pass rate of 85%, an improvement from the previous year’s rating of 78%.

According to the Principal, “this improvement reflects our consistent efforts in reflecting and constantly seeking to improve our practice and productivity at the school.”

He added, “The Castle Bruce Secondary School believes in nurturing and educating well rounded students, as extra-curricular activities such as sports “is a norm within the culture of the institution.”

The school’s U-15 Girls volleyball team won the Sports Division Secondary School Beach Volley Ball Championship. Four of the school’s sporting teams made it to the finals of the Sports Division Secondary School Championship in volleyball and football. Valedictorian, Adiscia Burton represented Dominica at the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina in Beach Volleyball. Dhante Challenger, Aeron Prince, Shem Piper and Glenson Scotland represented Dominica, as members of the National U-17 Football Team in the CONCACAF U-17 Football Championship held in Florida. Randel Coipel is presently training with the National U-23 Football Team, as they prepare for the Olympic Qualifier, scheduled to take place in Jamaica in July. Eleven of the school’s U-15 footballers are in training for the National U-15 Football Team.

Tamisha Roberts (a 4th former), represented Dominica as a member of the National U-16 Netball Champion held in Antigua. Jennifer Gasper, Adiscia Burton and Sethra Charles represented Dominica as members of the National Women’s Cricket Tournament. Jennifer Gasper moves on the represent The Windward Islands U-19 Women’s Cricket Team at the West IndiesU-19 Tournament in Trinidad.

The school also excelled in Cultural Activities especially during carnival and independence celebrations.

Hypolite said that he and his team of dedicated staff remain committed to fulfilling their mission by using an all-inclusive approach to learning. He commended parents who take keen interest in their children’s school life by participating but he also cautioned those who seem to have or make excuses for not being involved.

He added that such parents are not attaching sufficient importance to their child’s education pointing out, “It is for such reason that their students are most likely at the remedial level in the first place”. He is of the view that a great proportion of parents have their priorities upside down.

Valedictorian, Adiscia Burton took the opportunity, in her speech, to debunk the view that sport and academics do not mix. She said that sport should not be seen as a distraction to academic performance.

“I exist in both of those worlds. Sports and academics do go together hand in hand. Each helps you prosper in the other area. You need to be intelligent to excel at sports and sports help develop that discipline and concentration you need to succeed at life”, the Valedictorian said.

She added that proper time management is key to excel in those two areas.

Minister for Education and Human Development, Petter St. Jean said he was “delighted to stand in this moment of celebration …there is greatness (amongst the graduating class) waiting to be unleashed”.

St. Jean commended the CBSS principal and staff for “a job well done.” He challenged the graduates to go forth and give back to their community and country.

Former student of Castle Bruce Secondary School, Mikki Graham gave the feature address. She said she was proud of her Alma Mater’s achievements and of the great precedent that has been set and advised students that high school is a privilege, “make it count”.

Adiscia Burton received the award for most outstanding student of the year. Sports men of the year went to Abijah Benjamin and Dhante Challenger. Sports women of the year went to Adisicia Burton and Kitjauanie Jno-Baptiste. Salutatorian was Nia Belle.