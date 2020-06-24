CCJ issues order to the Guyana Elections Commission to ensure fair hearing

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday afternoon (23rd June, 2020) issued an Order requiring the Guyana Elections Commission and its officers and agents to take no step to prejudice the fair hearing of an Application made to the Court by Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo. The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday afternoon (23rd June, 2020) issued an Order requiring the Guyana Elections Commission and its officers and agents to take no step to prejudice the fair hearing of an Application made to the Court by Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo.

The steps prohibit, including but not limited to, declaring the results of the Guyana elections held on 2nd March 2020 until the CCJ issued final orders following the hearing and determination of the questions raised before it in the said Application.

Counsel for Ali and Jagdeo applied to the Court on Tuesday for Special Leave to appeal against a decision of the Court of Appeal of Guyana delivered on Monday 22nd June 2020. The CCJ has ordered that all Respondents to the Application acknowledge service of the said Application by 4:00 pm on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

A Case Management Conference on the matter filed is to be held on Thursday 25th June 2020 at 3:00 pm via video conference with a view to a proposed hearing on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 10:00 am to determine the issues raised in the Application, also to be heard via video conference in light of the global Coronavirus pandemic.