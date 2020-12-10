CCJ reserves decision in election treating matter (with CCJ video)

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has reserved its decision after hearing arguments from lawyers in the 2014 election treating case.

Mervin John Baptiste, Antoine Defoe, and Edincot St. Valle filed complaints against all 15 elected candidates of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) after the 2014 general election claiming they were involved in treating leading up to the election which the DLP won 15-6 against the United Workers Party (UWP).

The complainants cited two concerts put on by the DLP, featuring international acts, Donnie McClurkin and Morgan Heritage, as acts of treating meant to corruptly influence the outcome of the election.

The high court ruled that the magistrate did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter but in a 2-1 majority decision, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court dismissed the high court’s decision and remitted the matter back to the high court saying it had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The matter was then taken to the Caribbean Court f Justice (CCJ).

Anthony Astaphan SC, the lawyer representing the DLP candidates, asked the judges to look at the “holistic picture” of the case and that the only court that had jurisdiction to deal with election matters inclusive of alleged “corrupt practice” was the high court.

“We stand by our submissions…and the decision of Justice of Appeal Blenman is the correct decision,” Astaphan said in reference to Justice Blenham’s dissenting view in the ECSC decision.

Justice of Appeal, Louise Esther Blenman, in her dissenting decision said she was “unable to agree with the decision of her Brothers Justice of Appeal Mario Michel, and Paul Webster.

”I have had the benefit of reading, in draft, the judgment of my learned brother Webster JA [Ag.], with which my learned brother Michel JA has concurred, and I am unable to agree with his reasoning and conclusion,” Justice Blenham concluded.

In her arguments, lawyer for the respondents, Cara Shillingford told the CJJ Judges that “elected politicians are not above the law.”

“The rule of law requires everyone to be treated the same. I welcome electoral reform in Dominica and so also do the people of Dominica,” she said. She told the court that the respondents decided to use one of the processes available to them under the law and have in “no way abused the process of the court.”

She urged the judges to uphold the 2-1 majority decision of the ECSC and remit the matter to the magistrate’s court for trial.

The full video of the CCJ’s hearing on the matter is posted below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>