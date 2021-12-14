CCJ to hear 2019 election petition case; UWP remains adamant in its quest ‘to stop election wrongs’

Opposition Leader Lennox Linton has defended his party’s decision to bring the 2019 election petition matter before the highest municipal court in the region, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

According to Linton, the matter before the court by the United Workers Party (UWP) is part of their responsibility in upholding “fairness, justice and to ensure that it is the people who have control over their electoral system not politicians.”

Linton’s statement comes in the wake of a CCJ judgment against an earlier ruling of High Court Judge Raulston Glasgow, upheld by the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal (May 2021), that the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear an election petition matter.

The CCJ, in handing down an opposing view, ruled that the matter will be heard on February 23, 2022.

The matter surfaced following the December 2019 general elections in Dominica, in which the Dominica Labour Party (DLP)emerged victorious.

The following year, January 2020, the UWP filed election petitions alleging several irregularities in the election process and sought to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South, and Wesley constituencies.

The government, in turn, filed applications to strike out the petitions on the basis, inter alia, that the petitions did not disclose causes of action against them and were abusing the process of the court.

Following multiple recusals by Judges presiding over the matter, the application to strike out the matter before trial was heard and granted by Justice Glasgow in October 2020.

In his ruling, Glasgow said the election petitions were struck out on the basis that the petitions lacked the necessary details or specificity to disclose causes of action against any of the respondents.

The High Court Judge also awarded costs to the respondents in the sum of $5,000 stating that the complaints could have been presented under a single or at the most, two petitions and deemed the ten, a “waste paper, time, and money to respond to all ten petitioners which were unnecessary.”

Unsatisfied with the judgement, the UWP, in November 2020, appealed the decision claiming that the Judge specifically erred in law.

They also appealed against the order of cost stating that “the Order fails to consider that the Petitioner’s/Appellants summary for direction application in January 2020 requested that the petitions be dealt with as one petition and for further directions of the court.”

At the appeal hearing on April 28, 2021, lead counsel for the DLP team, Senior Counsel (SC) Anthony Astaphan, told the Judges that the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the appeal, asking that the matter be dismissed with cost to the respondents.

Astaphan further argued that it was an abuse of the court process that the petitioners came to appeal the ruling of Justice Glasgow.

However, the attorney for the petitioners, Zahidha James posited that a number of the learned Judge’s legal findings were erroneous and argued that the matter before him is of great public importance and, therefore, it is not in keeping with the overriding objective and the public interest for the election petition proceedings to end at that stage in view of the judge’s errors.

James added that if the ECSC has no jurisdiction to hear the matter, politicians would feel free to do as they please.

In the judgment of Chief Justice, Hon. Dame Janice Pereira, Hon. Mde. Gertel Thom Justice of Appeal and the Hon. Mr. Gerard St. C. Farara, QC Justice of Appeal [Ag.], the Judges said the application challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to hear an appeal, in circumstances such as the present case, it would be highly unusual for the Court to examine any alleged substantive errors or demerits of the decision of the court below, prior to the determination of the threshold of jurisdiction.

“Such an examination would be tantamount to an assumption of jurisdiction in relation to the substantive appeal for the purpose of determining whether the Court in fact had jurisdiction, “the appeal judges wrote in a 27-page ruling.

They added that although election petitions involve matters of considerable public interest, there are no legal principles that permit resort to such a course in proceedings of this nature.

The Judges further stated, there is no sustainable argument in this case that the learned judge exceeded the scope of inquiry required on an application to strike, and therefore that his treatment of the respondents’ applications to strike out the election petitions transformed his decision into a final decision.

“The judge clearly confined himself to assessing the pleadings with a view to determining whether they were sufficient to sustain particularised cases for the avoidance of the election. In the circumstances, the judge’s decision was not a final decision within the contemplation of sections 40(6) and 40(7) of the Constitution,” the ECSC judges concluded.

The appeal was dismissed and the petitioners/appellants were ordered to pay, within 21 days, costs to each of the respondents in the sum of $2,000.

This judgement was further appealed to the highest appeal court for Dominica, the CCJ, who in a December 9, ruling by Justice A Saunders, PCCJ, Justice J Wit, JCCJ and Justice W Anderson, JCCJ, said the Court has the jurisdiction to entertain the Notice of Application for Special Leave to appeal.

Linton expressed his elation on the CCJ decision to delegates at the UWP delegates conference which was held over the weekend and vowed to continue continue in his fight for “free and fair” elections in Dominica.

“Skerrit cannot take from people their right to decide who their government should be but that is what has been happening for the last election cycles and nobody will stop it but this United Workers Party,” he declared.