CCM continues campaign for electoral reform; writes to police chief

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) is continuing its campaign for electoral reform with a public meeting to be held on Sunday June 30th, 2019 from 3:00 pm at The River Bank (The Arch).

CCM President, Loftus Durand, in a letter dated on June 11th, 2019 has written to the Chief of Police informing him of the meeting.

“The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) hereby informs you of its intention to convene a public meeting, to discuss matters related to Electoral Reform, at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday June 30th, 2019 at the Riverside Place (The Arch), between the E. C. Loblack Bridge and the New Bridge which links Great George Street to the south and Steber Street to the north,” Durand states in the letter.

The CCM also extends an invitation to the police chief ” to allow a representative of the Dominica Police Force the opportunity to address the audience on the importance to maintain law and order, with respect for the police, especially as the general election campaign intensifies.”

The letter also states that an open invitation is extended to the general public, “and it is expected to be a family event aimed at educating the population on the need for electoral reform, more specifically, the need for the cleansing of the electoral list and the issuance of voter identification cards before the next general elections.”

According to the information provided to the police chief, the meeting will begin with a one-hour session of prayer and praise, followed by speeches by political, religious, business, trade union, youth, women and civil society organization leaders.

“The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) requests the cooperation of the Police in facilitating the necessary traffic and security facilities for the event,” the letter concludes.

The CCM has launched a PayPal account to help raise funds for the event. The link is posted below.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=HQvbMgixnFtuJa3-URBq7Kn-ZcylXpHbMcyAwTHql6PWFT3EzLmS-o7mvTWbT4IvqEeoSm&country.x=US&locale.x=US