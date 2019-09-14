CCM endorses statement by Electoral Reform Group

The Concerned Citizens Movement would like to publicly endorse a press statement put out by the Electoral Reform Group on September 13th, 2019. Particularly, we strongly support the five demands laid out in that Press release as follows:

1. Allow the Organization of American States (OAS), the Commonwealth

Secretariat and Caricom mission time to submit their report.

2. Allow the stakeholders sufficient time to review the report and, if required, take the

necessary action.

3. Assist the Electoral Commission in expediting the cleansing of the electors

list and issuance of voter identification cards.

4. Allow the Electoral Commission time to execute their responsibilities as

prescribed by law.

5. Most importantly allow the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica their

indomitable right to Free and Fair Elections.

As a civil society group, the CCM has listened to the calls of many Dominicans for electoral reform and has long been championing that cause. Therefore, we are quite aware of the extensive work that the Electoral Reform Group has done in this situation. Consequently, our support for their effort is unwavering.

Hence, the Concerned Citizens (CCM) states categorically that the Prime Minister should honor the demands made in this press release and not call elections before the conditions for free and fair elections are met.