CCM gathers to protest $32,000 rent for PM; Astaphan says it’s opposition propaganda

Members of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) are taking their gripe about the rental fee for the Prime Minister’s residence at Morne Daniel to the entrance of that community today.
Cabinet has made a decision to approve a monthly payment of EC$32,000.00 to rent a residence in Morne Daniel from Mercury Properties Development Ltd for the prime minister.
This decision has generated much controversy, drawing strong criticism from the opposition and some members of the public.
Treasurer of the CCM, John Blanchard, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that members of the group will be seen standing with their placards, speaking out loudly against this “wicked and malicious” act.
“The purpose of that gathering is basically, to show our dissent, our disapproval of that $32,000 monthly rental fees for the Prime Minister’s residence in addition to another $32,000…for all expenses,” he said.
Blanchard said the CCM believes it is “unfair and unreasonable” that taxpayers should have to pay $64,000 for “one man, the Prime Minister, for rent.”
He questioned that expenditure in light of the many other needs of the country which he says is still recovering from Hurricane Maria and is now grappling with COVID-19.
“There are so many houses in the country that are still uncovered or have tarpaulin…,” Blanchard lamented. “We have the public library that is supposed to be serving the children of the country, so they could go there and do their research and read a book and educate themselves, the public library is still in a state of disrepair and so many other public buildings are still not repaired.”
He pointed to what he described as the depressed living conditions of many people and the fact that some have lost their jobs, are unable to pay their rent and unable to take care of their families.
Meantime, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has said that it has long been his view that the CCM is not interested in anything of concern to the citizens, but is no more than that of the propaganda machinery and the mischief-making mechanism of the United Workers Party.
“The suggestion that they want to have a protest against the rent to be paid to the Prime Minister’s residence at Morne Daniel is petty. It is childish; it is ridiculous and it shows that that movement as riddled that it is with dissent seeks only to dance to the tune of the United Workers Party,” he stated.
He said the situation has been discussed at Parliament, the Prime Minister and Senior Minister Reginald Austrie have dealt with it.
“We have dealt with it on the various radio programmes,” Astaphan explained. “We have explained to the people that the $32,000 includes a fully furnished house, insurance and whatever have you and that the expenditure for the Prime Minister’s residence may not be substantially used at all because of the new arrangements.”
Members of the public are invited to join the gathering which is scheduled to be held from 2:30pm to 7:00pm.
51 Comments
astaphans would be the first to go jail if I dominica had any spine.. our greatest oppressor .
Mr Astaphans, do you think that it is right and just for a Pm to be living in such a mansion for 32,000 and much more?
Where else in the Caribbean Any pm Leaving in a 32,000 rental…?
The pm should lead by example and find modest house for at least 5600, rent, matter of fact he should go and live in one of the apartments they building for Dominicans
You coming with your tomfoolery trying to defend such a blatant act of abuse of state funds n taking bread from the poor..
On another hand, you may have a point, Dominicans in majority put them in office and power… So what Skerritt did was to blind them with cheap apartments and then hit them the for six.
Mr Astaphans, when u look at yoir self in the mirror as a senior counsel, are u okay with 32, 000 plus per month for a Pm? Whatever the figure, multiple it by 12.
32,000x 12, 40,000×12, 60,000x 12
whatever the figure it’s x12.
Come out there with your idle talk, we are top scholars , please note..
No Tom Foolery S. C.
@Straightforward, let me ask you a quick question if it was Lennox Linton, living in that “mansion as you called it” would you have said anything? The trouble with you Covidiots all of you lots are gullible and believed anything Linton the clown throws at you lots so-called Workers clowns that man is a loser and not worthy of the pants 👖 he is standing in…..Waiting for your reply and BS!!
“Astaphan says it’s opposition propaganda”
Really now? It is propaganda? How so? Someone anyone please explain.
If it were as you say Mr.A, propaganda, then where is it that the info is misleading? The amount of money/monthly that goes into paying for 1 persons place of stay, not service, on TAX PAYERS back, is ridiculous!
On top of that it is not even refuted by the person in question themself? And said person wants a further 32k/month to do what?
One cannot call a fact an opinion. Same way you can’t consider money lost as money gained, for the same pocket.
Therefore the only propaganda that’s here in this article, is all yours “good sir”.
Honourable are your titles, but dishonest you all are.
The Bible hints states to trust no man. Especially politicians, lawyers and Cops. Babylon all of you!
PS don’t get me wrong. I don’t support any political sides or views. I will not support BS of any kind.
The SC would do very well to remember the following words of a very wise man: ‘ He that is of the opinion that money will do everything may well be suspected of doing anything for money’. I think this cap actually fits the SC spot on. Are you gonna take me to court now, weasel…?
Astaphan, do you remember what you said in 2008 in St. Lucia when you called $6,400 monthly rent payment for a politicians dwelling CORRUPTION?? Now you find $32,000 acceptable and you see fit to call the people that oppose it mischief makers. I keep this one very simple, little man, YOU are as corrupt as that master you serve! You have lost all credibility!!!
Hmm…
1st and foremost… Tony A… we cannot be disappointed with your bourgeois-Esq statements. We know you got Skerrit side by default… after all… he pays your bills. no matter the cost
2nd of all… We need a PROPER replacement for Skerrit. Lennox, no way in hell am I gonna vote for you… Your hunger for power can be felt. People ignore it for now, because you sing sweet and “mostly” true songs; however one of your best tracks, is “The Pot Calling The Kettle Black”. That one went triple platinum.
3rd… My fellow Dominicans, I can only say brace yourselves for the 2nd wave of intentional CV-19. Your protests will be quelled. Mandatory home-incarceration time. No voices to be heard behind those masks. STAY SAFE PLS !!!
4th and very important… $64 K monthly… Weh weh weh. Are you fkn serious? This is no longer an elephant… this a blue fkn whale and the room does not have space. Cya miss it.
We got sold years ago, so prepare yourselves.
You are dark indeed bro, how about some lightness then?
@Johnny Boy(JJ)
Your frequent and vain attacks on anyone who dares to shed light on Skerrit’s misrule are just facetious.
Your EYES are USELESS because your MIND is BLIND. No God-fearing, right thinking, truth telling person can support Skerrit and his regime of angry; hate-filled; sewage-mouthed; voracious; ultra-selfish; egotistical vultures.
No sa you will not. doh even try dat you tooo coward to do dat. So doh ever try dat.
But if you tell me the date and time, because I want to see if you will really protest for dat little bit of money. Zot domkneecheen pa feb.
No matter what Skerro take, it is okay for you, even if there are no jobs in the country for your children and children’s children. Boss looser is so contagious while de man dem getting nasty rich and dat is okay with you…. ebeh weer
Let’s be fair; the country’s PM needs a safe place to live BUT it should be at a reasonable cost to the tax payers. Look at the matter logically; for example, at the rate of $64,000. per month, that works out to $768,000. per year, $3,840,000. over a five year period, and at that point the government does not own the property! Just think of the property that the government could buy with that much money – and at the end, the government would be able to sell the property and recover its money.
I know. It’s just another one of Skerrits scams! I believes ALL Dominicans failed their Math test. The man is a major con artist and not worthy to be the PM of our poor country. The office of the PM is supposed to be a honourable one. That man dragged it through the dirt and all those so called ministers watch and keep quiet.
I agree with John Blanchard and the CCM It is their right to protest if they see abuse of power never mind Tony Astaphan as usual jumping forward to defend excuse, explanation and lies to justify actions that are not right in a poor country..And to say that the situation has been discussed at Parliament, the Prime Minister and Senior Minister Reginald Austrie have dealt with it gives me no comfort among gang of corrupt individuals Tony since you are generally in the know can you say what happened to the Emanuel Arson case and the investigation of the two English crooks who went to frame Lennox Linton with the black suitcase Incidentally are you Tony on Skerrit or DLP payroll???
The PM said he paid $5 million worth of tuition for students and many of them still haven’t had their tuition paid, but there is enough money to pay $32,000 a month which is less than a semester’s worth of tuition? So much for “I don’t break my promises” SMH
Is there any way we can get help from the other caricom countries to put a stop to this madness? I am certain that they have their views on this situation a a would be willing f to help us.
I am not in Dominica but I am very much concerned for my family back in Dominica. It is a shame that this is how we are being treated.
Why would they. If we are not willing to help ourselves I would not expect anybody else to help us and come to our rescue.
Same CARICOM that help put him back in December?? Seriously? A number of the CARICOM governments in power are “Labour Party based.”
Tony Astaphan comes across as a totally callous man when he speaks for the government. They are supposed to be civil SERVANTS when they win the right to govern, with the emphasis on doing right for THE PEOPLE, particularly protecting the disadvantaged and vulnerable. Dominica has never really had anyone in charge that cares for the wellbeing of its population and hasn’t got one now. By their fruits you will know them. It is up to you now the citizens of this fair and beauteous isle. Good luck.
Dominicans know so little, if you have money they don’t like you, if you are educated they don’t like you either. Running a country, you have, Assets, liabilities, capital, rent, expenditures and invoices. At the end of the year if your Balance Sheet do not balanced, what do you do? Your one and only protection is to keep proper records. Free, I get, I take, give me ,these does not exists.
Tony, it is time you realise that you have become irrelevant and an irritant, even to your own family.
Astaphan is Mini Me to Trump’s Doctor Evil.
Every time this potty-mouthed man, Astaphan, opens his mouth, he reminds me of the landfill. What emanates from between his lips is unadulterated gibberish.
Dominica is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Why should the dirt poor taxpayers be over burdened with a monthly $64 000 rent and added expenses at its dictator’s extravagant lifestyle?
What makes this even more egregious is in these times of severe austerity, when many Dominicans are living under tarpaulin roofs, and having problems to procure one meal per day, the ego-driven autocrat (Skerrit), is basking in extreme luxury using public funds. Not even the greatest spin doctors can justify this outrageous wrong.
“The suggestion that they want to have a protest against the ($32,000 per month) rent to be paid to the Prime Minister’s residence at Morne Daniel is petty. It is childish; it is ridiculous…”
This statement perfectly sums up the attitude of those in power in Dominica today. The only word missing is ‘nasty’ and it would have been perfectly Trumpian.
It’s a pity how backward some people are.They in total support ot of their own demise.As the saying goes God look out for babies and fools.
Lemmings they are.
St.Jean you have now become a complete JACKA.CCM is talking about $32,000,you talking about $64,000.These FOOLS are demonstrating,talking about TAX PAYERS MONEY none of them are paying taxes.Skerrit invented the NEP employment 3,400,he invented Yes We Care 243,he invented $300,for people 70 yrs and over approximately 2,700.Skerrit has to find over$3,000,000 to pay for those inventions every month.St.Jean Skerrit was born on June 8 1972.What is Linton date of birth?Bunch of COONU.
ADMIN: The opposition claims around another $32,000 have been approved for additional expenses such as maintenance and staff fees for the property which would bring the monthly total to above $64,000 when combined with the $32,000 rent figure.
You know guy you are a bigger …. than St. Jean, and the people demonstrating which you call fools, and suggest they are not paying taxes.
Consider yourself a fool, because you fail to understand that the way the system is in Dominica is like this.
Every pound of sugar, and salt fish people buy in the shops, every shirt, or dress one buy’s, everything sold in stores and shops; sale taxes are aid on the purchase.
You are so ignorant you don’t know every and any commodity taken to Dominica by Dominicans living on other islands in the Caribbean, the taxes or duty the pay on whatever they take home is 100%.
Assuming you take something to Dominica costing US$200.00 X 2.70 = $540.00 the tax will be $540.00. So, the people demonstrating have every right to do so, because the money they pay in taxes are wasted on a man who boast he is the richest prime minister in the Caribbean.
This so called prime minister salary is lower than the other prime ministers in the Caribbean:
This so called prime minister salary is lower than the other prime ministers in the Caribbean, serving on islands with better economies; yet he has more accumulated wealth than all the rest combined.
Have you ever wondered from where he get the amount of money, and property’s he posses even in America?
Are you so dumbfounded that you cannot see you are an upholder, of corruption and thievery?
I am sure you heard the metaphor “the upholder is worst than the thief!”
Is that you status in life?
Roosevelt desires to live like an Arabian king off the blood of the nation, and people like you are prepared to kill to support him; ensuring his succeeds!
We know he is also a crown Knight, but there is nothing in our constitution which states prime ministers shall live off the peoples blood as Knight’s and Kings!
Shame on you!
NEP is a strain on the government treasury and an absolute poor reflection of the economy. It means that there are no jobs and private businesses CANNOT operate properly at the expenses they are suffering. The first to go is usually staff. As a result they CANNOT hire the adequate amount of staff needed to properly operate. EVERY small business will tell you that they wish they could expand more and hire more people but they cant. The government should never be paying for staff for the private sector that should be the backbone of commerce in the country. There should be a vibrant business environment so that businesses can meet their expenses and operate at full capacity, not constantly depending on the government for handouts and free staff. ARE YOU MAD?? Im not sure what point you were making aboout St. JEan’s birth
@Lin Clown, you sound like a real clown if you cannot understand that I said it was $64,000 for rent and upkeep. $32,000 per month rent and another $32,000 per month for upkeep including consultancy etc. whatever that means. I take my time to read and understand. I think you should do the same.
@Lin Clown, what does Skerritt’s date of birth have to do with the topic at hand? The discussion is about $64,000 per month of taxpayers money, to pay for rent per month in an impoverished, third world country. Any money which government spends is taxpayers money even if it was received as a grant or gift. It belongs to the country and as such to all citizens. That’s why the government should put it in the consolidated fund. How do you know that those demonstrating don’t pay taxes? People who own homes pay fees, they pay taxes on their utility Bill’s. They pay duties on imported vehicles etc. Please provide proof that they don’t pay taxes. Once again you will be proven to be wrong like admin. did to you. You must be a real clown, but no one will come see your performance which is terrible so far.
me tink this is crazy this man;s monthly salary is more than 90%of the people of Dominica earn yearly most do not make $32000,00 yearly he treats the average Dominican like we treated fowls cut coconut open the door and throw the food out and they fly out to eat glad to get the handout the difference is he uses taxpayers money to stay in office and enrichen himself ,When are they going to wake up and demand an investigation ?
The protests should not end until Skerrit resigns or removed by all legal means available
This protestation of the $64,000 per month, to be spent for rent and upkeep of housing, for the uppity Punjabi circus master in a poor country, is more than justified. His justification is to draw attention to only one ridiculous alternative, by saying that it’s either this expensive house or a banana shed. I mean how stupid can the double doctor be. Power and grandiose extravagance have gone up to his ego that when he remembers all those expensive properties he stayed at on his travels overseas, he feels that other residencies in the country are not fit for him. Only one property fits his false, elevated status.
Roosevelt should be in jail; I don’t understand why nobody finds it fit to overthrow that guy!
How can anyone vote for someone so corrupt?
I mean I did some calculation and wrote on DNO that at thirty-two thousand dollars per month, that means eight thousand per week; now there are fifty-two weeks in one year.
So if we multiply $8,000.00 X 52 = $416,000.00 per year.
How can that be in a poor place like Dominica?
Listening to Lennox a few days ago, according him; rent and other expenses involves will cost Dominicans $64, 000.00 per month.
That is murder!
If I do this: $64,000.00/4 = $16,000.00 per week: So, $16,000.00 X 52 = $832,000.00 in rent, and other expenses.
I’ve never seen more open thievery in broad daylight; where the people of a country simply sits back and do nothing.
In an African nation on the continent of Africa, thieves like that would not be breathing oxygen right now.
One of the most disgusting comments Roosevelt made concerning this matter; is that people in Dominica must change their way of thinking!
That is where it pertains to the corruption and fleecing of the country.
He has implied the amount of rent and whatever other corruption is involved in that; it’s justifiable!
However; people in the country exists on starvation salary, and by that I mean civil servants, police, nurses!
Some people born and are in their twenties – thirties; in the country, and never held an employed paying job.
There are people homeless in the country, yet this man Roosevelt sees nothing wrong about paying $830,000.00 plus dollars in rent; either that he said: or he will live in a banana shed!
How much more beastly can a human heart be?
His heart (spirit) is lower than that of an animal!
Animals do not have a heart, spirit nor conscience anyway!
Yada! Yada! Yada! Did Loftus pay de money back? I will be staging my own protest to get CCM to publish their account of missing funds.
Agreed I will be with you wholeheartedly I sincerely support your campaign, Linton and his clowns is bang out of order mentally ill 🤒 he is jealous because once again Dr Skerrit will out stage him and his stupid little fortress cameras all over the place sad little loser you or anyone else from
So-called Workers rabbit hole party will never again be governing body off Dominica never never never again!!!!!
You mean this uncivilized wicked people (uwp) will remain a ONE TERM party. This has been confirmed by the 18 to 3 victory in December 2019. WOW !
Who is stopping you? You are making a fool of yourself on here on a daily basis, so having your own little protest befits you well! Carry on!
No sa you will not. doh even try dat you tooo coward to do dat. So doh ever try dat.
But if you tell me the date and time, because I want to see if you will really protest for dat little bit of money. Zot domkneecheen pa feb.
No matter what Skerro take, it is okay for you, even if there are no jobs in the country for your children and children’s children. Boss looser is so contagious while de man dem getting nasty rich and dat is okay with you…. ebeh weer
The entire country needs to oppose this madness and take to the streets. This man is not worth half the money this building costs to rent. Mister wants to live like a true king.
Few knows the time or the hour this rouge will be removed from office by the people. The thing is we Dcans like to talk, talk and talk with no action. But……
The next thing, Skerrit will have the cabinet approve a new car for him, of course it has to be a Rolls Royce. Dominicans, it’s time to stop this madness, our country can’t afford this mans grandeur. Remember, some of us are still living under tarpaulins.
@ Bwa (woodenhead) Banday,… There is only one set of people who are talking heads. They belong to the uncivilized wicked people (uwp). These are the people whos attention you seek with all kinds of flattery. But they do not know you and pay you no attention. So your currying favour is a waist of time.
They are like angry blue birds. Do you hear their angry voices on Q every morning. They are always vex about everything. They sure need anger management therapy
All they do is talk talk talk. When disaster strike they are the first to go in hiding, go M.I.A.
So how are they going to remove anyone from office while they hide in their mental caves.
DO Good is mommy ass, do bad is mommy a.s. when Jesus made the lame walk and the blind see, they call him MAD. after hurricane maria you got free materials ,free housing, free invoices, have you paid for any? If he cannot negotiate some thing for himself what good is he? Come forward and pay for the freebies and then you talk.
Boy, money talks. We have a “way de money” movement, we have a CCM (concern currency movement), a CSA revision salary movement, and now a bar association bank more money movement all talking on behalf of money. Its like a virus called chick chick largeant plaguing our Dominica.
Padner the ONLY people in Dca with chick-chick-largent is your PM and his wife Mrs. Gravitate. Take the karkar off from your eyes and try to see for once. Why are some of us Dcans so darn blind or may I say politically wicked? Again I beg to remind you that god is not a Red Quenchie drinking, Haitian abusing, Court disrespecting, Dcan police commissioner.
Hence why I put my trust in Blessings, Buju, Lofty, Pyro, Seth, Bawi, Marigot, Matt and Lennox to tee-way-yoe from office.
@Bwa-banday, those who write under fake names are a bunch of cowards and fakes. I notice that most of them support the uncivilized wicked party (uwp).
These people are struggling for some credibility they have none.
When you promise to gift every household $25,000 dollars if you win elections…. When you have radiothon, pay pall and other fund raise but no one knows how much you collect…. when you go on CNN and blast the CBI, a programme you once promoted……you are wearing blue glasses with money vision.
That is an addiction……chick chick largent.
When you accuse people of “kar kar’ stuff you are saying that your mind is in the septic tank.
Sure Blessings will be PM, Lennox will be President, Matt will be PRO and the others will be Cabinet members. These bunch of first graders could not manage a chicken run much less a government. Is Pyro the person to be in charge of street fires. Wow.