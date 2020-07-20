CCM to hold gathering in support of UWP 2019 election petitions

Members of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) plan to gather in Roseau today, Monday 20th July 2020, to show solidarity with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) as the party challenges the December 6th General Elections.

Treasurer of the CCM, John Blanchard, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview, that the planned gathering is expected to be held from 12 noon in the vicinity of the High Court in Roseau before the UWP returns to court on Tuesday 21st July.

Claiming that there were massive voting irregularities around the island on election day, the UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South, and Wesley constituencies.

The Dominica Labour Party is asking the court to strike out the petitions claiming that they have no merit.

“So as concerned citizens, CCM, we will be having a gathering the day before the case, so that is Monday, July 20th from 12 noon to support the petitioners in defense…,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard reminded Dominicans that the CCM has been fighting and struggling to get electoral reform for over 15 years now.

He said there many burning issues at this point in time that Dominicans must stand against.

“We need to protest; we need to demonstrate; we need to speak out loud,” he remarked. “We need to speak out; we need to make a statement.”

The CCM official called on the public to turn out in large numbers to show their support, stating, “We fight to preserve our democracy and to keep our justice alive in our country.”

Meantime, Blanchard said CCM has been a bit dormant for some time, but now is “on the move.”

“We are back with renewed strength and vigour and we are going to be much stronger and better than we were in the past,” Blanchard declared.