CCM to hold gathering in support of UWP 2019 election petitions

Members of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) plan to gather in Roseau today, Monday 20th July 2020, to show solidarity with the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) as the party challenges the December 6th General Elections.
Treasurer of the CCM, John Blanchard, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview, that the planned gathering is expected to be held from 12 noon in the vicinity of the High Court in Roseau before the UWP returns to court on Tuesday 21st July.
Claiming that there were massive voting irregularities around the island on election day, the UWP is seeking to have the court overturn the results in St. Joseph, Mahaut, Morne Jaune, La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Salybia, Roseau Valley, Roseau Central, Roseau South, and Wesley constituencies.
The Dominica Labour Party is asking the court to strike out the petitions claiming that they have no merit.
“So as concerned citizens, CCM, we will be having a gathering the day before the case, so that is Monday, July 20th from 12 noon to support the petitioners in defense…,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard reminded Dominicans that the CCM has been fighting and struggling to get electoral reform for over 15 years now.
He said there many burning issues at this point in time that Dominicans must stand against.
“We need to protest; we need to demonstrate; we need to speak out loud,” he remarked. “We need to speak out; we need to make a statement.”
The CCM official called on the public to turn out in large numbers to show their support, stating, “We fight to preserve our democracy and to keep our justice alive in our country.”
Meantime, Blanchard said CCM has been a bit dormant for some time, but now is “on the move.”
“We are back with renewed strength and vigour and we are going to be much stronger and better than we were in the past,” Blanchard declared.
Dominica does not belong to Skerrit.It belongs to DLP and DLP supporters.Where was LYING,LAZY UWP after Maria?We will NEVER vote UWP too lazy.
Lin Clown, that is a good question. You may add Mathew and Erica now Covid -19. Well they went M.I.A.
They went into hiding. When ever there are problems of national crisis or disasters they disappear. When the Dr Dr take charge and face the problem head on to get us back to normalcy they appeared and surface on radio, with meetings, demonstrations, insults and violence. What a group of trouble makers and talkers. They can DO no good.
@The Truth Be Told
When your idol, the fake doctor, shares the resources of the state equitably; account for the missing 1.2 billion from CBI funds; stop his habitual lying; cease his exclusionary practices; refrain from using tear gas on sleeping communities; fix the ailing economy; stop favoring foreigners over born and bred Dominicans; cleanse the electoral process; give the Ministry of Finance to someone who is competent in money matters; halt the re-colonization of Dominica to the world’s worst dictatorial regime, then I will have little or nothing to complain about. Skerrit is the one ho gives people issues of concern to ventilate in public.
If you redirect your concerns at Skerrit’s ubiquitous corruption and wrongdoings rather than innocent, law abiding me, the country may just escape from the derriere position in the sub region.
One thing DNO I do not understand why you sometimes do not post people’s comments. Why do you do such things? Do you look at the comments and if it is not supportive of the article then you refuse to post? Anyway, someone bigger and better knows why. Is this democracy? Time will tell.
The only people I see complaining are people who do not support the point of view of the opposition forces. This is so obvious every one can see it with their eyes closed.
Stop taking rubbish and mind your own business! Is Montreal Management part and parcel of DLP and the government of DA?
Toujours? Meme bagai? Tout meme bagai? Why for? What are those protests achieving? Nothing! John and the others get something constructive to do. I am sure there are many profitable things you can do to win the populace. This foolishness is going nowhere.
Well gathering without observing due protocol is a sure way to spread virus.
Who say those obstructionist want to achieve anything. Dominica is a free enterprise country. Those opposition members can do anything constructive of a development nature. They can even go fishing ($10 lb) The fish is right there all you have to do is catch them. Its all same day C.O.D. They can go planting crops while the crops are growing they can fish. People must eat. There are many private sector business they can organize like poultry farming. In a free enterprise system you do not have to be in government to organize some kind of private enterprise. You have been showing ability to influence people do negative things. By the same token you can organize them to contribute to their own development. Talking and demonstrating will not take you/them to the bank. So stop wasting time with all this foolishness. Show us what you can do besides obstruction.
Whilst i support the march, the country is democratic and the people has spoken. This government has been in power for twenty years, where was the opposition? Use the same tactics they use to remove them and, then make changes. Who would believe tortoise would beat hare in a race. You are dividing the people and create more blood shed.
@72nations72elements
You stated that speaking out and protesting does nothing. WRONG❗
A newly born baby cannot speak. How does he/she get the attention of the parents when something is not right with him/her. Making noise by crying aloud. Speaking out, having protest actions, demonstrations, marches, go slow, civil disobedience are all important in order to effect meaningful chances. The voice of the people is the voice of God. We need a combination of TALK supported by ACTION. The two them are not mutually exclusive. How did black Americans get Civil Rights legislations to pass? By speeches, demonstrations, protests and civil disobedience. All tour strategies were used. People, sound the alarm to all who will listen that things are not well in Dominica. The country is twenty (20) years pregnant with unrestricted corruption.
@loliotic when
How can you build a country when it’s being prostituted to the World’s Most Evil Dictatorship (China)?
How can the people become gainfully employed when finding a livable paying job in Dominica is like looking for a needle in the Sahara Desert?
How can anyone be patriotic when only the chief ‘misappropriator’ his family and his pot belly Cabinet members share all the resources of the state among themselves?
Skerrit has vandalized and sullied the office of prime minister. Once he leaves this office, it will have to be thoroughly fumigated.
Make sure Loftus gives an account of missing money before he starts gathering his bums. Pot calling kettle black.
So Blessing is a member of CCM, so too is Copel, Blanchard and Loftus Durand. Blessing and Copel told the world via Q95 that Loftus stole their money and as a result Loftus threatened lawsuit to clear his name and today they expect people to join them in their claim of Skerrit stole the election? Boy I don’t support the evil of Skerrit but you guys showed the world that all you not any better than Skerrit. So first go and make peace within CCM and then come back. It’s all selfishness and extra long tongue that destroying Dominica.
The charge was made that there were irregularities in the last election I agree with CCM to support democracy in Dominica and I concur with the comments of John Blanchard
CCM, which is the UWP is on a mission to try and intimidate the judge.
Dr Shillingford, Your tract record shows that you are a well educated man so do not give us this kind of Blessings and Lennox statement. You are free to support any issue or party in a democratic Dominica. But you know how to explain the whole nine yards.
So what about the observers who claim that the election was free and fair. Then each party had agents in each poling station who could raise objections if things did not go right. What about that.
Opposition forces contested the elections, took their seats and their vows as members of the House of Assembly. They did not boycott the elections or refuse to take their seats, then take the matter to court to declare the whole election null and void with a request to set it aside and have new elections. If a crime was committed they aided and abetted the process.
Is Dominica Freedom of Speech. Why are they refusing to post my comments? Truth Shall Prevail.
So the CCM is part and parcel of the UWP (meme bet). I thought they were a new independent political party.
Nothing wrong with that. Dominica is a free democratic country. We seem to have as many political groups as Israel.
So the CCM is part and parcel of the UWP (meme bet). I thought they were a new independent political party.
Nothing wrong with that. Dominica is a free democratic country. We see to have as many political groups as Israel.
Thanks DNO for posting my comment twice. Did you moderate it twice. Wow ! What great respect for freedom of expression.
Blanchard and them need to realize that speaking out really does nothing. Protesting deos nothing. As we saw towards the end of 2019. DOminicans need to be educated and re-educated. Many of the people who support the DLP today, those between 18 and 30 know no better, But really disturbs and disgusts me are those people older than me who act like they have no moral compass or decency. They support curruption with the attitude like this is how progress is done. Leaders and cronies have to steal and tief in order for a country to move. Almost like it is expected as the norm, with no retribution. The government and our local courts isnt bothered by all of this protect nonsense. You have a right to protest all you want from morning to night but doesnt change anything. DLP still stole the election and laughed in the face of dominicans. Skerrit living in $32,000 house, roads, schools, houses need to fix, airport yet to come, geothermal yet to come, marijuana yet to legalize, no manufacturing.
“those between 18 and 30 know no better”,
@72nations72elements, are you saying that people between 18-30, who witness burning tires with smoke choking the air just 3 days before a general election, and vote against that kind of behavior, they know no better?
And what do you mean by those who are older than you have no moral compass and decency? Where is your evidence of the corruption which you claim they are supporting?
You, people, need to focus on what you all want with the conviction that you all will succeed, and by your power of the truth. what is false will be defeated.
But the path that you all are walking is a no-way; the truth and nothing but the truth, could not have failed 4 times in a row.
Get this into the back of your head, that Dominicans know what they want and they are going after it. 18-3 which is 86% against 14% cannot be wrong.
Liz, they try illegal demo with violence even burning the streets, but they still remain a one term party. Now they think that the election will be declared null and void vis a vis the Constitution, but they are only challenging certain seats. For elections to be bad all the seats have to be bad. I am no constitution lawyer but the court cannot be selective that would be discrimination. The court have the power to declare the whole election null and void, set it aside and call for new elections.
Liz, I think they are well aware of this because they have learnt lawyers in opposition forces, but they are desperate like people who have made quid pro quo promises and cannot deliver. They cannot win this suite case.
There were observers who have declared that the elections were free and fair. That is witness and evidence to dismiss this suite case.
DLP now have 18 to 3. ie 86% well next election 100%, 21 to zero. Skerrit has the advantage of youth and experience combination.
Elizabeth Xavier, MY first question is do you live in Dominica?
If its evidence you are looking for, lets ask the government about the fund that was set up to pay for our international airport since 2017 where millions would be deporited from CBI revenues. last i hear we had up to 45 million. Now that the chinese are building it and we dont have to spend, where is the money?
Lets also ask the government AGAIN, about the rest of the money (US$10 million) Hugo Chavez left the Kalinago people for their development upliftment? Unfortunately the original people of Dominica have no indigenous financial institution, so unfortunately, guess who gladly accepted the money on their behalf.
Lets speak about the treating and bribery during the election season. where did the government find millions upon millions to host event and concerts with international artisits every week, big stage lights sound, payment to transport thousands of supporters, gas for bus drivers, building materials..
Where are your facts and proof. Word of mouth. Prove that the election was stolen.
That is just it. Like you said “the election” they have to prove that the whole elections were stolen. Besides the observers each party had agents at each polling station who had a right to object. There are no evidence registered to show that they had any objections based on misbehavior. All they are trying to do is find reasons to demonstrate and incite violence. They tried the missing money trick it did not work. They tried intimidation with fire and threats on Q 95 no cayray. Now they are trying black suite cases. Good luck with that.
Now the have an imitation of Symbot and Lennox as Public Relations Officer to give them blessings for success. They say he is an investigate reported like Lennox and has been an information intern on Q95, the best man for the job. Kool !
Very well stated! The moral compass bar in Dominica is lowered every year and Skerrits grip on the country gets tighter every year. What I don’t get is the fact that they all must know that the money for bribes, favours and rewards will stop flowing soon. I expect a new much larger prison to be commissioned soon! I bet they all will say: PROGRESS…
Typical UWP, trying to bring down people because they don’t support them. As a political party what is the philosophy of the UWP? The UWP continue to blame the voters of Dominica for their failure to win elections, could the UWP explain why their popular vote in the last general dropped by over 1000 votes while the DLP numbers increased.
Lost by over 1000 votes over last elections, is that a vote of no confidence by their own supporters.
Dominicans Arise‼ Take back your country from Xi Jinping jr. Roosevelt’s Dominica is galloping towards complete dictatorship just like the world’s greatest dictatorial regime in China. He now has his filthy, octopus-like tentacles on all the State’s assets and government’s vital organs ( court, police, parliament, AG office, Presidency, Finances)etc.
Arise Dominicans Arise❗❗❗❗
More foolishness and comedy from Ibo France.
This is a most opportune time for all fair-minded and right thinking Dominicans to show up at this event to register their disgust, disapproval and disdain against widespread and entrenched corruption that is perpetuated by a most amoral regime.
Nothing governments fear more than the wrath of the majority of their citizens. Nothing they like more than the lethargy of a suppressed people.
Come out in your numbers, be courageous, for cowardice has never made anyone accomplish anything good.
Ibo go get some work to do. Ibo copycat. Why can’t people like you be at peace? In the heat of an international pandemic? Where are you in the picture? Where are you? High time to get peace and sleep well instead of instigating strife etc. But magway sa, Ibo you think the world is yours and you have removed the only one who needs to be glorified. Ibo change your perspective. You sound disgruntled. Time to retrospect and deal with what is disturbing you. Let it go for good. Next time, I want to read a very positive comment from you. I want to hear something making sense that one can learn from. Bon soir Ibo!
@The Truth Be Told, I am saying to your words above, right on my friend!
I will advice the CCM loiterers to go get some work done and help build our country. Big men like that just wasting their time, go plant something, go help someone, be productive with all you time, Dominican has spoken, move on guys. 18 to 3
Good word “LOL” they need to move on and had a plan and stratagy for next election. Go on enjoy the beautiful peaceful country. Trump said even if he losses he is not moving out. Come November they have to force him out. We want to get prepared for next election… Go plant Dasheen and enjoy the Holistic life.
Empty suggestion..even cars have revere geaŕ…the election was riddle with corruption..reginal austrie was oversea’s taking name jus to bride people with a ticket to vote labour..labour rent big hotels and give people free drinks black is white…this dlp government is a bunch of bribers and soul lesss jus like a stupid dr call raparation committee