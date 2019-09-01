Celebrations to mark The UWI Five Islands’ formal opening

Beginning today, Sunday, September 1, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is hosting landmark events to mark the historic opening of its Five Islands Campus, in St. John’s, Antigua.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles noted that “this is a matter of great pride for The University of the West Indies as it continues its onward march across the Caribbean, serving the development needs of our countries.”

He added, “The UWI was created to serve all our people equally. These are difficult financial times for the region but we must not succumb to self-doubt. Rather, more than ever we must stand together.”

Formal launch activities began with a public ecumenical service at The St. John’s Cathedral on September 1. Dignitaries included Antigua and Barbuda’s Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Dean of The St. John’s Cathedral, the Very Reverend Ernest Flemming, officiated at the service which started at 4:00 P.M. with an Academic Procession comprised of principal officers of the regional university, including Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, and Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Five Islands Campus, Professor Stafford A. Griffith.

An invitation-only ceremonial opening of the campus in Five Islands Village will follow on September 3, at 5:00 P.M.

The fourth landed campus, and fifth campus of The UWI, officially began operations on August 25 and is currently registering students for programmes across three schools: Health and Behavioural Sciences; Humanities and Education; Management, Sciences and Technology.

To mark the official start of the academic year 2019-2020, Vice-Chancellor Beckles visited Antigua on August 26. He paid a courtesy call upon Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne, at the Office of the Prime Minister, met with senior officials in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as well as Media on the implementation plans for the Five Islands Campus.

Live coverage is being provided of both events on local television by the Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service, and across the region on UWItv via the FLOW network. The events are also being streamed live on UWItv’s website (https://uwitv.org/) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/UWITv).