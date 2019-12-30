Celia Simon is new Director of Operations at Clear Harbor

Dominican, Celia Simon, has been promoted to the position of Director of Operations at the Clear Harbor site.
According to a news release from the company, the 26-year-old Simon is the youngest person “ever, to run the operations in the largest private company in Dominica” and the second local Dominican to achieve this milestone.
The release states that Simon was born in the village of San Sauveur with very humble beginnings.
“She’s been with Clear Harbor for about 8 years now and transitioned in many operational roles which have prepared her for this grand role,” the release adds. “Celia’s ultimate goal is to continue to assist in overall development and overseeing continuous growth within Clear Harbor in years to come.”
Simon’s favorite quote, the release states comes from Winston Churchill: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Congrats! That is some positive news. This is the reward for hard work. We know some who show up late and lose their jobs. Good example for the younger employees.
Wow DNO you could get a more corporate flattering photo we. This one doesnt suit the article, I can see her breast.
The problem might be you. I had to return to the photo to see what you are talking about. I actually had to look for it and I still do not see breasts. stupes. Yes, that is where they are located but no need to ‘shame’ us women under the guise of blaming DNO. The picture is tasteful and professional enough. You saying too much. SMH.
Best person for the job! She deserves it! ❤
I worked with Celia at clear harbor and she is a great person. That is awesome news congrats and all the best in your new position make Dominica proud.