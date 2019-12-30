Celia Simon is new Director of Operations at Clear Harbor

Dominican, Celia Simon, has been promoted to the position of Director of Operations at the Clear Harbor site.

According to a news release from the company, the 26-year-old Simon is the youngest person “ever, to run the operations in the largest private company in Dominica” and the second local Dominican to achieve this milestone.

The release states that Simon was born in the village of San Sauveur with very humble beginnings.

“She’s been with Clear Harbor for about 8 years now and transitioned in many operational roles which have prepared her for this grand role,” the release adds. “Celia’s ultimate goal is to continue to assist in overall development and overseeing continuous growth within Clear Harbor in years to come.”

Simon’s favorite quote, the release states comes from Winston Churchill: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”