CEO appointed for Dominica China Friendship Hospital

Dr. William Dexter James, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, has been appointed by the Government of Dominica to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH). He was given a two-year service contract and assumed duties on January 11th 2021.
Dr. James is a national of Trinidad and Tobago, with Barbadian citizenship. He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Walden University and holds a PhD in Health Sector Reform from the University of Bangor, Wales, United Kingdom. Dr. James is a highly skilled Caribbean Professional with considerable knowledge, experience and expertise in the areas of Hospital Administration, Policy Planning and Analysis, Health Sector Reform, financial management, Strategic Management and Organizational Change among other areas.
He has worked throughout the Caribbean in the fields of Hospital Administration and Health Sector Reform. Under his leadership, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital obtained International Accreditation. He will lead the transformation of PMH from a Division of the Ministry of Health to a statutory agency that will be charged with the responsibility to govern the DCFH in accordance with the Principles of Transparency, Accountability and sound financial management.
His immediate areas of focus will include:
- Participation in the final review of the Hospitals Authority Bill;
- Oversee the preparation of a staff capacity assessment;
- Development of a Public Relations Plan and a Change Management Strategy;
- Preparation of the 2021/22 Work Plan and Budget for the Hospitals Authority;
- Operationalization and occupation of new buildings upon completion in a phased approach;
- Development and implementation of financial management systems; and
- Development/adoption of critical policies and procedures such as procurement and personnel as well as orientation and training in support of corporate governance and leadership of the Hospitals Authority.
Dr. James will receive policy guidance from the Interim Board pending the enactment by Parliament of the Hospitals Authority Bill.
48 Comments
I just have to SMH when I read the diatribe posted on this site, and the stupidity that we wear on our shoulders as a badge of honour. Why are we so insular when it comes to non Dominicans and in particular Bajans working in DA? This brings to mind 2 academicians (and I know they are more) who left DA and ventured to BIM to hold high positions. There is the Hon. Justice Ephraim Georges who in 1976 left DA to go to BIM to be a Magistrate. Then in 1981 became the first Registrar of Titles there. Did the Bajans object? NO!. Then there was Dr. Lennox Honeychurch who in 2015 left DA to become the GM of the Barbados National Trust. Did the Bajans object? NO! They were both welcomed and allowed to “get on with the job at hand”. Actually in Dr. Honeychurch’s appointment, in the July 7 2015 edition of DNO, there was an abundance of congratulatory notes on his appointment. I congratulate Dr. James. People, let him get on with the work at hand and move the health care in DA to the next level
Dominicans never miss an opportunity to complain. The man seems highly qualified, experienced and respected.
We are in a union of islands. Our own people live and work in other islands, yet we seem to always complain about foreigners.
So many questioning of other Dominicans couldn’t do it. Well firstly, did they apply? Secondly did they perform at their interviews? Third, we’re they equally qualified and or experienced?
Shouldn’t we always strive for the best people?
Last thing I want is that he’s Dominican, something happens or there’s a complaint from one person, and then it’s because he’s Dominican.
People ask if the vacancy were advertised to natives. Well, people of such calibre don’t look in their daily newspaper for such jobs. They tend to know where to look.
Sometimes we doth protest too much.
All the Naysayers should take a deep breath and temper their criticism and negative comments. This candidate did not crawl off the streets. The gentlemen is a well qualified professional whose candidacy was bolstered by a stellar resume, proven experience and demonstrated expertise.
Furthermore, though he is not Dominican, he is a fellow West Indian and therefore should not be castigated for his nationality. Based on some of the comments posted on this forum, one would assume that the successful candidate crawled off the streets with no qualifications. I have no doubt that there many Dominicans excelling at the top of their chosen vocations around the globe, including those in the medical field; however, it is not a given that any who met the qualification standards for this particular position even applied.
Not every DNO story is worthy of a pity party, a hissy fit or a bitch and moan response. How about a simple: “I wish the successfull candidate the best in all in his…
Just asking — How come in this day and age Dr. William Dexter James does not have a digital footprint? The only information I could find about him is the same article published in DNO, Emo News, and DA Vibes.
His educational credentials include Walden University (an online university) and a Ph.D. from Bangor University of Wales but I can’t find much about that program. What gives? Did the Search Committee do their due diligence? Just asking?
Hmmm not a single dominican able to do this job? Hmm and is there a dominican shadowing this man in order to learn from him?
AND WHAT A DISGUSTING NAME for a hospital.
I knew the vitriol would not be far behind. For a country where more than half its citizens are living in foreign lands, it is hypocritical for us to complain when another Caribbean person is employed in our country. I guess, we would prefer an incompetent Dominican above another talented person from the Caribbean
Inform yourself Zandoli. First of all, to dispel any misunderstandings, Dr. James is not a medical doctor. He is really an accountant and got his title from a Ph.D. he earned at Bangor in the U.K. from a thesis on unlicensed health organisation and management. He was a director of Corporate services with Caricom and then for almost 10 years CEO of the Queen Elisabeth Hospital in Barbados but he left under a cloud in Feb. 2019 and I believe he has not been employed since. Why did the hospital authority in Barbados decide to part ways with him? Skerrit seems to have a habit to unilaterally appoint people in senior positions, who for one reason or another have come to an untimely end of their career outside our country and now rely on his favour to find employment in Dominica as a last resort. This way he can control them you see and they have no alternative but to obey him. They are totally dependent on him. Is that the best for our country?
Zandoli, no Dominican can procure a prominent position in the civil service of Barbados, Jamaica nor Trinidad & Tobago. (Parson christen his child first).
Thousands of Dominicans, many of them eminently qualified, are out of work but this daft leader and his cabinet of pliable shoe polishes prefer to employ non nationals.
Only in Dominica where this is the norm and not the exception. The hefty salary (most of it anyway) that this gentleman gets will be repatriated to his home of origin.
Heaven help us all!
I agree with you. The doctor should go back to his country and throw all Dominicans. Dominicans in Trinidad, Barbados, Antigua, St. Martin and plenty of them in America working without papers. They should be the last ones to complain about foreigners getting jobs in Dominica.
This appointment is typical of this UNPATRIOTIC Dr.² Duncey. Dominicans are good enough to hold down very prominent positions in very prestigious institutions all over the world except in the land where their navel strings (umbilical cords) are buried.
This misleader has no love; no respect; no good for Dominicans. Here is the incontrovertible evidence:
*his senior counsel and trusted advisors are of Arab descent and Barbadian nationality
*his children are American born citizens
*he has given a no bid contract to build government apartments exclusively to a Canadian of Arab descent
*the most recent high profile vacancy in tourism went to a foreigner
*at the present rate of influx of Chinese, Dominica will soon be re-named China Town
Dominicans THINK! You have become SECOND CLASS CITIZENS in your own country.
Dominicans tend to be more hung up on whether there is a “qualified Dominican”, rather than appreciating that this man’s relative experience goes beyond having a PhD.
Understand that this hospital is moving to become a statutory body. Further, to think that every piece of expertise a country would need on its path to development will exist inhouse is old-fashioned flawed thinking. The Great USA figured that out decades ago, hence the EB-1 category of visas.
What’s important is that he gets the Job done and hopefully this will deliver better service to Dominicans and the wider region.
The first thing I wish someone would suggest to change on that hospital is its name. A very vague and generic sounding name. That does not bode well for branding.
Well, well , well every Job opportunity that arises in Dominica goes to a Foreigner .
We have qualified people in Dominica to do that job. But my concern is that of transparency and accountability . Was that position advertised ? How can the Government hand pick someone for such a position without giving it’s nationals an opportunity to apply ? The very same thing is happening in the construction industry , we have MMC , and NH foreign Companies constructing all the Apartment buildings in Dominica , keep in mind that the monies used to construct these Apartments are coming from the sale of our Passports. Yet our Nationals can’t get work .
I just wonder why it took over a month for this to be revealed.
Having a non Dominican may be a good thing in terms of transparency and the bias that exist when it comes to politics. Give him a chance it may work in our favor.
You might think that but don’t forget who appointed him. Do you think Skerrit would appoint somebody that doesn’t dance to his tune?
Yes, yes, yes. Once again, not one Dominican has qualified for such a position. All our talent is overseas and we can’t harvest it. We can’t invest in training the right people? All the great opportunities are for imports. What rewards do our hard working civil servants get? Particularly those who cannot see past colors. People who give this country and the government thirty and forty years of service, not one qualified? Well, papa.
Isn’t there ANYONE on the Island of Dominica with a PhD with the necessary credentials available to hold that position? Ahh, Dominicans are left out of any possibilities for IMPROVEMENT. I’m pretty sure that there enough doctors in Dominica with the qualifications to be the CEO of the hospital. So far, every high positions are held by people from other Countries/Islands. Dominica will never improve if this continues. No, I didn’t read the entire passage. The first part was enough to convince me on how the Island is really governed.
There is but none of them is a member of the Skerrit fellowship. That’s all that matters!
SMH!!!!!! You mean to tell me there is no one who is qualified enough in Dominica to hold that position???? Dominicans wake up! Because one day this island will no longer belong to you if you sleep for to long.
Tell them PM Skerrit, that Dominica doctors are just not good enough for you and your China hospital. Oh and Dominica engineers too. And Dominican builders too. In fact the only thing you believe Dominicans are good for is to vote for you and your wife! But is good for them!
So why the Bajans let him go then even if he got their citizenship. That was never explained in public, was it.
accordance with the Principles of Transparency, Accountability and sound financial management.
This has not existed in our government for almost 20 years.
Lol. So there is absolutely NO Dominican who is qualified that can fill this position at the PRINCESS MARGARET HOSPITAL? (i dont subscribe to that nonsense Dominica-China friendship nonsense because as far as i know China dont have friend. Is opportunity they looking for and they meet another big opportunist – Skerrit)
Now we have another Bajan citizen taking from us. Afterall is CARICOM, single market economy, free movement of people blablabla. But be sure Barbados does make sure they take care of their own first before they will ever give a Dominican that kind of position in the nations primary healthcare facility. OK. More and more i have less and less confidence in the people who are in top positions here. Where their mind does be? Do they have long term vision? Do they live in a different Dominica than the rest of us? Do they even have any kind of standards? i know bajans operate differently than we do. lets see if domincans will bend or break when they see the changes at…
I hope this consummate professional will last and even change our system for the better. I say so with all good intentions but such people can’t operate in an environment where they are forced to work with people’s brothers and cousins who did not finish primary school but are sent to do work of college graduates. Allow the man to do his work.