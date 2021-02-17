CEO appointed for Dominica China Friendship Hospital

Dr. William Dexter James, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, has been appointed by the Government of Dominica to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH). He was given a two-year service contract and assumed duties on January 11th 2021.

Dr. James is a national of Trinidad and Tobago, with Barbadian citizenship. He is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Walden University and holds a PhD in Health Sector Reform from the University of Bangor, Wales, United Kingdom. Dr. James is a highly skilled Caribbean Professional with considerable knowledge, experience and expertise in the areas of Hospital Administration, Policy Planning and Analysis, Health Sector Reform, financial management, Strategic Management and Organizational Change among other areas.

He has worked throughout the Caribbean in the fields of Hospital Administration and Health Sector Reform. Under his leadership, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital obtained International Accreditation. He will lead the transformation of PMH from a Division of the Ministry of Health to a statutory agency that will be charged with the responsibility to govern the DCFH in accordance with the Principles of Transparency, Accountability and sound financial management.

His immediate areas of focus will include:

Participation in the final review of the Hospitals Authority Bill; Oversee the preparation of a staff capacity assessment; Development of a Public Relations Plan and a Change Management Strategy; Preparation of the 2021/22 Work Plan and Budget for the Hospitals Authority; Operationalization and occupation of new buildings upon completion in a phased approach; Development and implementation of financial management systems; and Development/adoption of critical policies and procedures such as procurement and personnel as well as orientation and training in support of corporate governance and leadership of the Hospitals Authority.

Dr. James will receive policy guidance from the Interim Board pending the enactment by Parliament of the Hospitals Authority Bill.