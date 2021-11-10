CGTI welcomes launch of new global ‘Corporate Governance Standard’

For eight years, Caribbean Governance Training Institute has been delivering the message that good governance is essential to the success of any organisation, whatever its size, purpose, or geographical location.

Every program on CGTI’s extensive curriculum is densely packed with principles-based 21st century governance best practices, developed over decades by experts such as ‘governance guru’ Dr. Chris Bart, FCPA, F.CIoD, C.Dir, which means that the learning and accreditation are applicable around the world.

Now the International Organization for Standardization, better known by the acronym “ISO”, has just launched a new standard – ISO 37000 – to provide guidance on “The Governance of Organizations”. It is the first ever global benchmark for good governance.

Over the past three decades, ISO standards have become accepted by the global business community, and the respected organization continues to develop new ones across an array of topics, products and companies. Their main goal is to facilitate trade, and improve organizational effectiveness by focusing on process improvement, safety, and quality.

At the Caribbean Governance Training Institute, Executive Chairman Dr. Bart and CEO Lisa Charles F.CIoD, C.Dir. are enthusiastically welcoming the latest ISO initiative: “We are delighted to read the release on the new ISO 37000 standard for governance. For the first time, there is an organization with international credibility reinforcing what our programs already teach, and what we have been teaching since CGTI began training over eight years ago.”

Upon inspection, all CGTI courses, including its internationally acclaimed and flagship Chartered Director program, as well as its unique Audit Committee, HR Committee, Risk Committee, Effective Chairmanship, Financial Literacy, and Strategic Oversight programs are consistent with and reflect what is now contained in ISO 37000.

For governance experts, “it’s earth-shattering,” states Dr. Bart.

“In governance, one size does not fit all, so we look for frameworks to guide organizations. The new ISO 37000 standards cut across borders, industries and organizational types, using a principles-based approach which provides recommendations that organizations should follow in order to achieve the ultimate goals of good governance: Economic Performance, Financial Stewardship, and Ethical Behaviour.”

As the #1 governance training and certification institute in the Caribbean region, CGTI has proven the success of the principles-based approach in a wide array of business sectors.

This year, CGTI is the exclusive governance training provider for the Caribbean Association of Bankers. CGTI has also provided 21st century governance training and certification to such notable organizations as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the governments of Saint Lucia, Turks and Caicos, and Antigua and Barbuda, as well as Sandals Resorts International.

Since 2013, CGTI has accredited thousands of Chartered Directors from across the Caribbean region with its coveted post-nominal C.Dir, the international mark of excellence and professionalism in governance.

The full range of CGTI’s programs are now hosted and delivered online by their international faculty of governance experts, and as such, they are scheduled around the busy careers of participants, offering both afternoon and evening programs.

