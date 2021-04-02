CHECK THIS OUT: Audel Laville beauty heads Caribbean top 10 goals at World Cup Qualifiers

Dominican footballer, Audel Laville, undoubtedly produced the brightest spark in the first two matches of Dominica’s unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.
As shown in the video below, Laville’s magnificent goal in Dominica’s match against Panama has not gone unnoticed.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Proud of you bro. You did great for all of us