CHECK THIS OUT: Audel Laville beauty heads Caribbean top 10 goals at World Cup Qualifiers

Dominica News Online - Friday, April 2nd, 2021 at 9:33 AM
Dominican footballer, Audel Laville, undoubtedly produced the brightest spark in the first two matches of Dominica’s unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

As shown in the video below, Laville’s magnificent goal in Dominica’s match against Panama has not gone unnoticed.

 

1 Comment

  1. Ryan Bertrand
    April 2, 2021

    Proud of you bro. You did great for all of us

