CHECK THIS OUT: Water spout caught on camera in Bataca

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 8:21 PM
A water spout was caught on camera in Bataca leaving residents wondering as to what exactly they were witnessing.

What is a waterspout?

A waterspout, also described as a tornado over water, is a whirling column of air and water mist. Click here to read more about water spouts

Video below:

5 Comments

  1. Alien living in Dominica
    September 8, 2020

    The Aliens are coming for us Y’all! There here!

  2. Channel 1
    September 5, 2020

    Yikes, that’s in essence a small tornado over the sea. I’ve seen and heard about the occurrence of these waterspouts in the region.

    Thank you Lord for keeping kept it offshore. What if that thing had formed overland in a populated area?

    This again causes one to wonder whether given the right conditions tornadoes are possible in the Caribbean. I’ve heard persons speculate – with good reason – about possible tornadoes or tornadic-type activities embedded within hurricanes eg as in Hurricane Maria.

    • derp
      September 7, 2020

      Tornadoes happen almost anywhere and yes, they have happened in the Caribbean before

    • Magway ca
      September 8, 2020

      You sure your head screwed on right . That’s a normal happening for the Caribbean region nun new there nun to worry about. And no the Caribbean cannot get tornadoes. We don’t have the terrain for it . We get water spouts cause we have the weather conditions for them. And no if it makes it to land it will immediately die out. Our terrain cannot surport them

  3. Weather Watcher
    September 5, 2020

    Definitely a waterspout. Did it make it to shore? If it did, it would have been classified as a tornado. Most likely an EF0.

