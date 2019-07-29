Chief Education Officer encourages teachers to take advantage of DSC formal training programme

About 400 teachers participated in a two week Professional Development Training workshop organised by the Dominica Association of teachers (DAT) in collaboration with the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF) and the Ministry of Education Summer Institute 2019.

That’s according to Acting Chief Education Officer, Melena Fountain who at the closing ceremony held at the Dominica Grammar School on Friday, July 16th 2019.

Fountain also announced that this would be her last address as Chief Education Officer as she will be going on pre-retirement leave.

“Today marks the end of all the professional development training that we have conducted over the past weeks and in doing that, about 400 of our school’s staff including principals and teachers, have participated in this years training,” she said.

She added that the subjects covered during the two week training were carefully considered by the DAT based on the needs identified and not haphazardly selected.

“I am aware that DAT gave our partners from the CTF were carefully selected to ensure that they had the required expertise, not only from a theoretical stand point, but also because of them being practitioners with their years of experience in the field. It is now left to you to determine how you are going to transfer the knowledge and skills acquired, to your classroom and for students’ success,” Fountain stated.

The Chief Education Officer also took the opportunity to encourage those who are not yet formally trained and intend to make teaching their career to think about enrolling in the teaching programmme at the Dominica State College (DSC) which, she said, will give them the foundation that they need as they go through continuous professional development.

She further goes on by asking the teachers a series of questions pertaining to their lifestyle and teachings as educators.

She suggested to the teachers that the theme of the 20th DAT AGM held earlier, “Education and Essential Investment” should have been a pause for reflection by all teachers.

“Given the fact I may not have the opportunity to do so, I want at this time to ask you to pause for a moment of reflection on the following questions: as educators are you positioning yourselves to lead by example? Are you leveraging the skills and the talents of your students towards the realizations of their dreams? Are you resourceful in utilizing best practice evidence-based strategies to facilitate learning? Are you helping to build strong resilient and responsible citizens? Are you focused on the development of human capital that is creative, innovative and productive?” Fountain asked the teachers, adding, “When you begin to give thought to what the new academic year is going to be like, I encourage you to reflect on those questions because that is who we are as educators.”

Fountain said she hopes to see the results from the training in the new academic year which begins on September 2nd, 2019.

The training mainly focused on receiving and sharing knowledge in literacy, numeracy, special education computer technology, mental health, managing stress, gender-based violence, fitness and exercise and unionism, among others.