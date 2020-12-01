Child sexual abuse continues to top list of reported offences against children

The COVID-19 lockdown was supposed to make us all safer but for some vulnerable young people, the opposite has been true.

Acting Coordinator for the Child Abuse Prevention Unit at the Social Welfare Division, Nicole Toussaint Jno Baptiste, revealed in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), that the number of child abuse cases in Dominica continues on an upward spiral, with sexual abuse once again leading the way.

According to Jno. Baptiste, in the early stages, when the lockdown was imposed, the division had noticed a decrease in the number of cases brought to their attention, however with the increased mobility of individuals, the number of reported cases is back to its pre-lockdown level.

“But that wasn’t because it had stopped. What we believe happened was that with several companies now operating on reduced hours and persons now in panic mode, that might have stopped them from reporting those cases because as things resumed to this new normal, we had several persons coming to us and reporting those cases, most of which occurred during the shutdown.” Jno. Baptiste explained.

She noted that the cases which are reported are widespread, explaining, “sometimes the children don’t know their abuser, or sometimes it’s a family or a close friend of the family. Based on the cases we get, it’s very diverse on who the abusers are.”

Jno. Baptiste said over 100 sexual abuse reports are reported annually and sometimes that figure reaches more than 160 adding, “as I always say, one case is far too many because we are a small population and the numbers are very frightening for child sexual abuse.”

Data revealed that the other forms of abuse mainly reported are physical, followed by neglect, and on a very low scale, emotional abuse.

As it pertains to the penalties for those accused of this heinous act, the acting coordinator mentioned the recently amended sexual offenses act and said that it was up to the authorities to ensure that those laws are enforced.

“I also think that this should be across the board; all sectors need to be involved in child abuse. Even though we are the leading child protection agency, I think all sectors, public, private, non-government organizations, the media, the religious leaders, everybody should be part of and drive the child protection issue because we cannot do this alone,” Jno. Baptiste maintained.

She appealed to persons to report any cases and implored parents to be very attentive with their children.

“While you have to trust people, you have to keep your eyes open because your family member could abuse your child, not only sexually but physically and in many other ways. While you have to trust people, be vigilant with your children,” she cautioned.

Jno. Baptiste also encouraged parents, in cases where their child reports the abuse to them, to seek the necessary help and support that child as this helps towards mitigating the effect of the abuse.