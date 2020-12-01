Child sexual abuse continues to top list of reported offences against children

The COVID-19 lockdown was supposed to make us all safer but for some vulnerable young people, the opposite has been true.
Acting Coordinator for the Child Abuse Prevention Unit at the Social Welfare Division, Nicole Toussaint Jno Baptiste, revealed in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), that the number of child abuse cases in Dominica continues on an upward spiral, with sexual abuse once again leading the way.
According to Jno. Baptiste, in the early stages, when the lockdown was imposed, the division had noticed a decrease in the number of cases brought to their attention, however with the increased mobility of individuals, the number of reported cases is back to its pre-lockdown level.
“But that wasn’t because it had stopped. What we believe happened was that with several companies now operating on reduced hours and persons now in panic mode, that might have stopped them from reporting those cases because as things resumed to this new normal, we had several persons coming to us and reporting those cases, most of which occurred during the shutdown.” Jno. Baptiste explained.
She noted that the cases which are reported are widespread, explaining, “sometimes the children don’t know their abuser, or sometimes it’s a family or a close friend of the family. Based on the cases we get, it’s very diverse on who the abusers are.”
Jno. Baptiste said over 100 sexual abuse reports are reported annually and sometimes that figure reaches more than 160 adding, “as I always say, one case is far too many because we are a small population and the numbers are very frightening for child sexual abuse.”
Data revealed that the other forms of abuse mainly reported are physical, followed by neglect, and on a very low scale, emotional abuse.
As it pertains to the penalties for those accused of this heinous act, the acting coordinator mentioned the recently amended sexual offenses act and said that it was up to the authorities to ensure that those laws are enforced.
“I also think that this should be across the board; all sectors need to be involved in child abuse. Even though we are the leading child protection agency, I think all sectors, public, private, non-government organizations, the media, the religious leaders, everybody should be part of and drive the child protection issue because we cannot do this alone,” Jno. Baptiste maintained.
She appealed to persons to report any cases and implored parents to be very attentive with their children.
“While you have to trust people, you have to keep your eyes open because your family member could abuse your child, not only sexually but physically and in many other ways. While you have to trust people, be vigilant with your children,” she cautioned.
Jno. Baptiste also encouraged parents, in cases where their child reports the abuse to them, to seek the necessary help and support that child as this helps towards mitigating the effect of the abuse.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
We have laws. We just need to implement them!!! Stop the talk and make actions speak louder than words. The laws are on the books for a reason. Our forefathers tried their best to protect future generations but we have lost the ability to appreciate their sacrifices, which they made for very little money or through volunteer work.
You need to check out the site island …….. The amount of underage girls that are being recorded and there videos posted on there. A lot of young ladies are on there from Dominica. Some are even on there without there consent. And that website is allowed to make money of what is essentially child pornography. And it’s systematic in Dominica
get out the cat-o-nine, get out the knives, get out the gallows. and enforce the law in its fullest. i call for the cat-o-nine for physical abuse against minors, and chemical castration for sexual abusers. in worse cases, i call for the death penalty. let the offenders be afraid and terrified of the consequences of their actions. and let the offended be courageous, knowing that justice will move swiftly on the wings of an eagle and ravage their offenders. Let’s get serious in Dominica for once.
Human beings, by nature, are social and sexual beings. Notwithstanding this, for an adult to have an inappropriate relationship or contact with a minor the full weight of the law should be used against the perpetrators.
Our children, both girls and boys, are very vulnerable to adult sexual predators. To mitigate against this despicable crime, the Child Abuse Prevention Unit should be adequately staffed and fully resourced. Also, the welfare division should work hand in glove with the police, court, schools and other relevant institutions and organizations.
Our children are our best resources and we MUST put stringent measures in place to protect these vulnerable, impressionable, innocent and precious human assets from the exploits of child molesters and rapists.
This is horrendously bad. It aches my spirit and has me thinking: what on earth would make someone THINK of hurting a minor much less to actually DO it. We have completely lost our moral compass and sense of right and wrong.
Jno. Baptiste, has the organisation you lead researched the causes of such misbehaviour? I think that would be a good starting point so as to provide corrective measures.
I really hope that we, as a people, can put an end to this scourge.
HOTEP!
The people of Dominica bring all this on themselves. We have a govt who fail to implement the correct policies and we accept that. The police do their best to make arrests and bring predators to justice but the courts tie up cases for year. Why would people even waste time or risk their safety to report when the cases take so long that the children grow up and even forget. Unless there is swift justice the predators will not stop and cases will be unreported. All this talk is futile.
Again raising the age of consent doesnt stop these animals who prey on the young. WE need to do something about them. Seriously. If the law doesnt want to punish them severely for destroying the minds and future of our very young, maybe communities need their own brand of justice.
That is one thing they need to place as a top priority in Da.. Alot of incestuous pedophiles getting away with harming defenseless lil kids. Something has got to give..Jah know!
A lot of the time the families try to sweep it under the rug to protect the abuser.