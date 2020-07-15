China commits to resume preparation works on international airport for Dominica – Ambassador LU Kun

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has given its commitment to resume preparation works on the much-talked-about international airport once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Describing the international airport project as a very important one for Dominica, Ambassador His Excellency LU Kun, said while speaking during the commissioning of three newly constructed bridges along the West Coast Highway on Monday, that Chinese technical experts will come after the COVID-19 pandemic is over,
“After the Covid-19 Pandemic is over, we are saying that technical experts will come to Dominica very soon because this project also Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit is most concerned about it,” he said.
He said also another very important project is the construction of 6 schools destroyed by Hurricane Maria.
“It will begin to build very soon,” the Ambassador said. “Dr. Skerrit himself is very concerned about these projects, especially for the students.”
Another project which he mentioned is the construction of an Agriculture Complex Building in Portsmouth.
In June 2020, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said that the international airport promised for Dominica by his government has not been removed from the national priority list.
He said COVID-19 has delayed the project.
Skerrit said his government is looking forward to building the international airport since it is a way of sustaining the investment made in tourism.
He explained that when COVID-19 hit China, there was a technical group prepared to visit Dominica to conduct the final geotechnical studies, however, at that time, China was grappling with Covid-19 and there were risks associated with people travelling from China, so the visit had to be suspended.
The idea of building an international airport for Dominica has its genesis in the administration of E.O. Leblanc, Dominica’s first premier, in the 1970s.
According to Dr. Lennox Honychurch, Le Blanc got the Canadian government “to finance a study for a proposed jet airport aligned across the centre of the island from Warner to the back of Castle Bruce.” However, the findings declared that there was too much cloud cover and high rainfall and the project was abandoned.
In 1989, the Dominica Freedom Party had a plan drawn for an international airport with alignment from Woodfordhill Bay to Bottom Wesley near Sophia Bay.
In 1998, the United Workers Party (UWP) also had a plan drawn for an airport with alignment further inland from behind Woodford Hill village near the Woodford Hill Agricultural Station to end behind Wesley at the back of the former St. Andrews High School.
The Dominica Labour Party, during its 20 years in office, has, on several occasions, dating back to 2013, spoken of plans to build an international airport for Dominica.
In January this year, Prime Minister Skerrit indicated that the government was making progress on the airport which is expected to be constructed from Eden back to the Woodfordhill area and was about to disburse payments to some of the landowners who had concluded negotiations for the construction of the facility.
He said also that a team of Chinese people would be arriving in Dominica in February to begin preparatory works for the construction of the airport.
This plan was thwarted by COVID-19 but according to the Chinese Ambassador, his people will come when the pandemic is over.
64 Comments
BWA BANDAY,I have lived in a number of countries including Canada and the USA.Dominicans are LAZY.I built my house in Dominica.Electrician make you buy more materials than they need and steal the rest.Carpenters,Masons,Plumbers same thing.I know Dominicans who left their agricultural lands,and are now thieves,parros,drugs addicts and murderers in Canada and the USA.Dominicans are being encouraged not to work by UWP.Danny Lugay,Lennox Linton and Hector John does not work.LAZY.Leave your project for 5 minutes,when you come back they smoking WEED or sleeping on a 1x 12 board,only in Dominica.
Bro I don’t know who you are or where you may be. But you completely miss the message.
Before the Chinese came and gave us all these inferior quality infrastructures (Stadium, Roads, Bridges etc) who built our country? It is us Dominicans! Granted we do have some lazy so called craftsmen among us just like in China I am sure but it is treason in my opinion for an AMBASSADOR to paint us all with that brush because of his SUPERIORITY complex. The so called lazy ones cannot be individually labeled as UWP, Labour, APP or Pappyite but rather Dcans. I too understand you complaint but that does not give Roosevelt the misleader the authority to support/ deliberately exclude us from providing labour of other services preferentially on projects in our country. Oh hell no! I say the Ambassador must be asked to resign or else…because ; That too shall not stand!.
Stay blessed.
So you feel that giving cash handouts every Wednesday is encouraging people to work?
Imagine, i there reading this comment i checking but what nonsense is that? i continue reading in hopes it will get better…more rubbish when i read “dominicans are encouraged not to work by uwp”. i look up, to see the name of the person writing the garbage. And in true form, The biggest clown in the circus, spewing his lack of maturity and thinking. the leave your project for 5 minutes comment is true for those DLP people Mel and them send on construction project around the place.
I hear they press them because it dont have jobs for people, so they take some and put on construction jobs, the snipers and navy seals she say she have there when it was elections time. but they have no skills. contractors complaining. all they doing is smoking on the project and relaxing. So you know what you talking about but you have too much tricks for a grown person. The UWP people i know working for their money because government not giving them nothing for free. also clown, ur jokes are old.
I stopped reading at ‘Dr’ Skerrit. Lost all credibility for me. Additionally, didn’t the Chinese government at some stage pointedly state that they were not involved with the building for this mythical airport?
More lies for the Dumb-in-cans public.
“Ambassador said. “Dr. Skerrit himself is very concerned about these projects, especially for the students.”
Flatterers comes usually wrapped in bogus silver paper; or any wrapper that looks like gold.
That man need his behind whip for standing referring to Roosevelt as doctor Skerrit; knowing Roosevelt Skerrit bought two useless bit of toilet paper from two none accredited institutions. The man does not have any academics, what a poor example for the youths of out country.
A man who said he graduated in a university in the United States: when people inquired about his student tenure at that certain University, they were told there is no record of a Roosevelt Skerrit graduation from their university. And so you communists China-man if you wish to honor idiots, thieves, compulsive, pathological liars wait until the sun don’t shine cover your head and you all as crooks and liars can pat each other on your back!
…………………………………………………………………………………………………..
“In 1998, the United Workers Party (UWP) also had a plan drawn for an airport with alignment further inland from behind Woodford Hill village near the Woodford Hill Agricultural Station to end behind Wesley at the back of the former St. Andrews High School.”
It was not only a plan they had drawn; let it be known know that the contractors, and engineers from Trinidad were in Dominica; construction was in the very first phase of development, when the Labor party chased them out of Dominica.
They used the money and refused to repay it, Trinidad government had to take Charles the late, and the Labor Party to court to get them to pay back the money to the government of Trinidad.
“He said also that a team of Chinese people would be arriving in Dominica in February to begin preparatory works for the construction of the airport.”
“Preparatory work;” means mining engineering Various excavations within a deposit so that actual mining can begin.
What they going to mine…
“a proposed jet airport aligned across”
For years Lennox Honeychurch keep talking about ” Jet port” now he seems to drop the jet port thing, and elevate it to jet airport.
There is no such thing, on planet earth known as a jet airport, nor a jet port; only Dominicans talk that crap, worst of all someone who calls themselves “doctor; ” if I did not know Lennox Honychruch, I would asks; Dr. of what?
Most definitely to accommodate aircraft’s powered by jet propulsion, an International Airport is required.
“Jet propulsion is the propulsion of an object in one direction, produced by ejecting a jet of fluid in the opposite direction.
“What makes it an International Airport, it’s the length, and width of the Runway, required for takeoff, and landing.
If one set a 747, or 737 passenger jet down at Melville Hall it will end up in the ocean, because the distance to stop is too short.
The same applies on takeoff.
Small twin turbo engines Jet can land at…
I would like to clear the air for the writer so that he does not mislead others with his side jabs and incoherent mumblings. As nouns the difference between airport and jetport is that, airport is an airfield (a place where airplanes can take off and land), including one or more runways and one or more passenger terminals while jetport is (dated) an airport served by jet aircraft. Secondly the length and width of a runway does not make it an international airport. What makes an international airport is, any port where foreign flights enter, so yes Melville hall is an international even though we don’t refer to it as that. We seem to associate international airport with big planes or jets, but that is not the case. What is the difference between a national and international airport?
National airports are for local in country travelers. They do not have immigration or border control and customs checks. A foreigner can not use this as their first entry point into the country. An…
You are right bro but you must forget us, we are simple people. I suppose we could say that both our airports are also domestic airports because you could fly from one to the other and stay in your own country
“There is no such thing, on planet earth known as a jet airport, nor a jet port; only Dominicans talk that crap, worst of all someone who calls themselves “doctor; ” if I did not know Lennox Honychruch, I would asks; Dr. of what?”
https://portlandjetport.org/
“https://portlandjetport.org/ ”
Steven, are you fooling me or trying to fool me or what?
You see Steve, that in the quote above is simple an address which takes you to what appears to be buildings at the International Airport in Portland Oregon; it has nothing to do with jet port, or jet airport okay!
You doh fool eh man!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Oregon is a state: Oregon officially joined the United States of America as the 33rd state in 1859.
In Oregon there is an Airport which accommodate passenger and other very large jet aircraft’s, powered by jet propulsion.
The name of the airport is; ” Portland International Airport.
Location:
7000 NE Way, Portland.
If you are a pilot flying into Portland you will use the Code: PDX to make contact, since Washington State is bordered with Portland, and you do not want to go to a wrong destination, perhaps over fly to Washington State or over the boarder into Vancouver British Columbia Canada eh!
If you had actually bothered to click the link, you’d have seen that this is the website for Portland International Jetport in Portland, Maine, which is a completely different place than Portland, Oregon.
The fact is, you were wrong. I’d have ignored it, but you malpalayed Dr Honychurch for no reason while you were at it, and that simply won’t do.
‘Portland, Maine – The Portland International Jetport today announced that United Airlines will expand their Denver service from Weekend service to Daily service starting June 4, 2020. The service will run Daily through”
Well Steve, all I can say; this is the very first time I encounter the term “jetport” besides hearing it from Dominicans.
So, I try to find a definition of the term; this is what I found.
“Jetport is a modern airport that has retained a small-town Maine atmosphere.”
To me that presents a bit of confusion.
So, t does not appear to be an International Airport.
Here is my point, I saw a small jet aircraft in Dominica, that however; dose not mean we have an International Airport, do we?
I’ll give you credit for researching in order to know.
The irony is that Lennox Honeychurch is a real Doctor, a Ph.D. Francisco, who does not talk about stuff he does not know anything about. Pity that Skerrit really alienated him by not rating his restoration work at the Cabrits properly and just commercialising and spoiling that historical and beautiful spot with commercial resort development, One never finished and the other one shut with its workers fired almost as soon as they were hired. That’s what happens when you have a Dr.Dr., the man get confused of course., because he can not make up his mind what speciality he is supposed to be an expert in.
To be honest i think Honeychurch has lied a bit and was at times misinformed. He is the person the person who had the entire region calling Kalinagos Caribs in his “His-story” books.
Because of who he has created himself to be, we just smile and take his word for it regardless of what he says.
Honeychurch was the youngest minister in Mamo’s Cabinet, Also a historian. Who better fitting than to write the “his-story” of what happened in the late 70’s when Freedom took over from Labour and PJ was vilified and imprisoned? Ive listened to PJ’s accounts, many of which are different from what Honeychurch wrote, who at the time hihgly affiliated with the DFP.
Imagine if Vince Henderson wrote our history according to how laborites see things? For generations we would be living a total and complete lie. Just by take.
” He is the person the person who had the entire region calling Kalinagos Caribs in his “His-story” books.”
Madam/Sir, I know Honychruch will not personally respond to your allegations. Nevertheless, long before that man was born the tribe was called Carib!
They were stigmatized by the people pf Wesley, and Marigot; calling them “Engine” why they did that; all boils down to their stupid mentality of bigotry; and the better than syndrome.
In fact; they are Caribbean Indians from whence the term “Carib” derive; you need to know they are the indigenous people of Dominica and the entire Caribbean (“the West Indies”).
They were there prior to any white man setting foot in Dominica and the rest of the West Indies.
More popular in St. Vincent, Dominica and in Belize formally called British Honduras in South America.
This Kalinago I never heard of, or was taught about in elementary.
How do you account for the vast amount of Indians in Trinidad and Guyana?
Pipo; what do mean Roosevelt alienate me?
Hahahahahahahahahaha!
Let me tell you this alienation means “feelings of isolation or estrangement.”
So be informed that I the king Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque is the one who alienated Roosevelt Skerrit that corrupted crook when he lied to me okay!
I supported the man believing because he was young at the time and as a young man he might share the ambitions of the young, and deliver what the young desires, bring employment to the country.
So let me tell you why I turned on him.
I was told of the housing give away: I ask Roosevelt personally to help my old sister now 86 years old.
The Mountain Chicken carpaud mentality told me: “Francisco after the budget past I will help your sister.”
how many budget passed within fifteen years?
As a result believing he could make an idiot out of me I turned on the sucker like a tornado.
Well it is a good thing he did not:
To end later.
So Pipo, I saw my name in your comment; (I doh know ) if you refereed to me: But anyway getting back to the boss-crook Roosevelt; the man told me after the is past he would help my sister; and that was almost twenty years ago.
Within that time former minister Gloria Dodds (Dods) Shillingford our cousin gave my sister two sheets of plywood okay!
When Roosevelt kicked her to the curb; installed me other cousin Athena Telemaque Benjamin, she promised my sister house if she will vote for her.
Well, they all got my sister vote without helping her; hurricane Maria blew her house away; no help went to her!
The conclusion of this is:
I the king of Wesley, decided to build a house for my sister. She is moving into that house as of this afternoon.
If Roosevelt helped my sister; with their resilient house, it forever be remembered as Roosevelt gave her that.
The only thing can be said now is Son; that’s me built that!
Blackman was in slavery for over 400years because while some wanted to fight for freedom others were happy to cook and clean in masa house and dispose masa pot chambre. There were those in africa who would sell there kind for a few pieces of gold and power. The slave drivers rape our women and to belittle our black man would take their wives and young daughters as prize for their sexual pleasure. There was always the few overseers who were happy to continue that enslavement for their own benefit. What is downright nasty is this still exist today and Skerrit treats his ministers and dominicans in same manner. The description expressed by ku kun came from overseer Skerritt. Instead of elevation of people to be independent and empowered we are left to take insults for concrete. It seems like before Haitian and Chinese dominicans were hungry, malnourished and starving and lived in huts. This guy have no regard for our gov system with his blatant disregard for opposition and people.
“while some wanted to fight for freedom others were happy to cook and clean in masa house and dispose masa pot chambre. There were those in africa who would sell there kind for a few pieces of gold and power. ”
Sometimes if we are not careful, we will compound the issue with false information. In the first place; I don’t see how the slave traders could have paid any African in gold for slaves; that never happened!
You have forgotten that the African continent has the most gold in the world!
The transatlantic slave trade began in the 15th century, after the Portuguese started exploring the coast of West Africa.
At first the number of enslaved Africans taken was small. In about 1650, however, with the development of plantations on the newly colonised Caribbean islands and American mainland, the trade grew. In the 17th and 18th centuries, African slaves were traded in the Caribbean for molasses, which was made into rum in the American colonies and traded back to Africa for…
So, we are aware a house slave was a slave who worked and often lived in the house of the slave-owner.
A house slave had many duties such as cooking, cleaning, serving meals and caring for children.
In classical antiquity, many civilizations had house slaves: Where you believe that these people were happy, dispensing the owners feces, and cooking is wrong!
Something is wrong; one mistake they were beaten and brutalized the same as the field slave; forced slavery, of any kind in the African slave trade was slavery, and is slavery!
Slavery exists in Dominica right this day; economic slavery is one of the worst form of slavery, one of the form of slavery existing in Dominica today is mental slavery.
When one have to look over their shoulders before they speak for fear of victimization at the hands of Roosevelt Skerrit; is slavery.
Existing in poverty; caused by political oppression is slavery.
Extracting money from people for a test of a virus during a pandemic is…
@Dog Biter
Dog Man, are you human? A crab is headless and brainless. It survives strictly on instinct. You are crab-like. Every one of your comments is thoughtless and insanely nonsensical.
Another question: Did you ever attend school in your formative years? I very much doubt this I know that you have employed a ghost writer for you CANNOT spell the simplest of words.
Surprise the readership of DNO for once by directing your ghost writer to post something that makes sense.
DNO I posted a comment previously and it has not been publicize. Why? Just asking.
ADMIN: Thank you for asking. We wanted to get the full clip you had referenced in your post to give readers the appropriate context.
You talk about nonsense; I just read on DNO where he wrote some nonsense to the effect that humans have more than brain.
He wrote some nonsense about workers single brain; as if Labor Party supports have two or more brain.
No point of trading insults with that boy; the man is limited, if you review everything he wrote on DNO the rhetoric is the same with very little variety; he exists in a world of illusions!
Expect China to seize the airport and to call in the debt the first time Dominica casts a dissenting vote at the UN. See Africa if you believe what I am spewing is foolishness and folly.
That is a possibility. As you stated, there are examples in Africa. Dominica better be careful. If China builds the airport, one can expect that it will be named Dominica-China Friendship International Airport or some variation of that. Major national assets, already carrying the name of China, could end up being possessed by China in default of debt payment or inability to pay.
the people of Dominica should have a biggest say in the name of this new airport. Too many times the people are left out in these matters, from policies and laws being passed, to the naming of hospitals, streets bridges etc. This airport i Dominicas, regardless of who building it. Antigua didnt change the name of their, even though it wasnt built by antiguans. We should not have to brown nose like that and lose our dignitiy and allow china to put its name on everything WE STILL OWN. Unless that is part of the agreement. In that case the people need to know. I propose we go back to MelvilleHall and add international. Keep it simple. After they finish off Roosie and Pierro they name airport after them.
The Chinese should not be commissioned at all to build an airport for us only for us to end up in even more debt. If we can’t afford to built a new airport without their help, we should not have one at all. We have managed so far and we continue to manage but we don’t want to be a colony of Peking! By the way Skerrit, when are you going to account for the missing CBI and PetroCaribe money? That would go a long way towards an International Airport!
I saw a video on Marpin news, but it was not as very clear. Those walls on either side of the road are very dangerous. At the speeds at which vehicles will be moving, if one runs into a wall the driver will likely be killed. They ought to have angled the end of the walls such that a vehicle colliding with it would glance the wall instead of hitting it head on.
Simple answer. Temper your speed and don’t drink and drive.
China is in the interest of China and chinese through the provision of jobs for chinese nationals the world over while financing those projects. who then is in the interest of we Dominicans? to ensure that we could be the ones being employed since our taxes are what is going to be repaying those projects. yet it seems like the institutions of our society has not been fulfilling their duties in preparing the youth for being active responsible members of society, hence we are faced with high unemployment of unskilled workers who are mostly not interested in being employed but government claims success of every activity which it has engaged, so why are we faced with massive importation of workers and unskilled laborers, who are mostly Chinese and Haitians. we have endorsed a government which is building a country based on dependency, a culture of begging and degradation. China does not engage any type of trade with our society trade is what could empower us economically, resolving poverty
Thank you very much for the promise of the Dominica-China International Airport. But please do not call it that because we will confuse the rest of the world. It is bad enough with Dominica and Dominican Republic! But on a serious note, how did we build this mansion on Morne Daniel and other luxuries and businesses that our ministers acquired for themselves while in office, before building back all the schools, health centres, roads, bridges and international airport? All our ports need developing! How can that not disturb the citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica, to see ministers building their private Guest Houses and mansions before developing the country? Too late shall be the cry, we shall travel via pwipwi for now!
You know while we welcome foreign aid that is genuine we have to be careful that we as a people do not leave our development to others. We must not become so impoverished in material means and spiritual character that we become acutely dependent on foreigners, especially on one foreign government. We must produce and export top quality goods and services by our own hard work. We must earn our keeps. Foreign aid and passport sales are volatile and can be completely stopped at any time. Based on the evidence of the last twenty years, I do not see the government, which has been in office for this extended period, capable of transforming the Dominican economy from heavy reliance on donors to self-reliance and sustainable growth.
China built the stadium and how well is Dominica maintaining that piece of infrastructure? Having an international airport is one thing however maintenance is another issue. Will there be enough volume of visitors to make it worth the while. There have been calls for governments to reduce taxes and fees related to air travel in the region, so how many persons will be required to travel to make that airport economical? Do the government planners have a clue?
Dominica is China’s plantation, Skerrit is theit slave master and the people of Dominica are the slaves. No two ways about it. So when China build hospital they building it for China and if airport is built China building it for the Chinese people. China sees Dominicans as lazy people that cannot work do not want to work while Roosevelt Skerrit several times have echoed the very same things. So too bad Dominica. May God deliver us from Skerrit and China
Because of the the secret MOU Skerrit is duty bound to work for and defend China. If he doesn’t he knows he will join Rosie and Pierro. In return China is bound to keep Skerrit in power for as long as they possibly can because they know is only Skerrit that will deliver Dominica to them according to their secret MOU. Dominica is completely out of the picture as the motive was never to help Dominica become a better place. So China will do everything to help Skerrit steal election while Skerrit just cannot run from his commitment to China less we hear ” he left the mourn”
What a load of crap it just goes to show how arrogant these so-called Workers clowns are because their single brain if any is in a bag down down their pants 👖 boy what a load of plunkers and sicken aholes from leader to bottom of the craps.
You are the most ignorant person alive!
Don’t you know that humans only have one (a single brain)?
Little boy; Mr. Man Dog; most animals have a brain: However, there are many that only have a small central nervous system that has no real locus that could be called a brain.
Single celled organisms are a prime example.
Well, I know it will take a stroke of lightening to hit you to help you understand what this workers supporter conveyed; so, I suggest you introduce your ghost writer to it; see if she can explain it to you!
Anyway humans do have a central nervous system too!
You too old to go to school man?
I sorry for you; you old Roosevelt Skerrit labor scavenger supporter!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
A very good political career Mr. Skerrit.
What gonna happen after that? When China come with there next phase of world Domination.
We have the faith it still happen. We are the last in the Caribbean to home an intl airport. We cannot feel good knowing that we are the heel of the foot.If Edison wasn’t selfish, and not putting the party 🎉 before country, we would have one when Eugenia asjed the Americans to come in to assist, and they were ready to but he wrote to say this was too close to an election. Now, he and his party 🎉 is gone for good and we have zero airport. A selfish mf.
When this airport is done it will be name the international airport of China. And for years the prime minister have been saying that he is putting money in the bank, 5 million every month to build the airport. For years the prime minister Roosevelt Skerritte have been adding money in the budget to build the airport. That same airport he is putting money in the bank to build. Now China have to build an airport in Dominica which will be theirs and we will have to pay for it.
Hmmmm Djibouti anyone? You don’t pay you get …. Repossed
The ambassador said it clearly so that we overstand:”to resume preparation works”.
HOTEP!
Dr Dr can’t even come up with a stimulus package for Dominica not even for the front line workers who was in Portsmouth risking their lives taking care of Coronavirus patients is Airport nonsense he coming up with in these hard times. Well if the Chinese take over Dominica we can’t blame them. The leader can’t or not willing to do anything for his people but just wait on other countries to help help help. God help those who help themselves. Where’s all those passport monies. In the meantime poor Dominican have to get $32,000 to pay rent for him. God don’t like wickedness.
The fastest way to get an international airport would be for PM Skerritt to ask China to annex Dominica as an Chinese overseas territory in the Caribbean, there would be an international airport for jets constructed in a year. The PM will not get it done he has been talking about his international airport for over 20 years so give Dominica to China they will get it done fast. China practically owns Dominica already anyway.
@weh you really believe that he was putting money away. This Dr Dr talk so much hot wash that he really think everyone believes him. If that the case let’s continue to listen to ano pallay sort on Sunday if you know what I mean.
I think we all know where that money is really going.
Dominica is definitely being re-colonized by the Chinese this time around. The Chinese ambassador has referred to Dominicans as lazy. That adjective (lazy) is a racist way to describe black people.
Dominica is unique for all the wrong reasons. No where else in the Caribbean region can a Chinese or a foreigner of a different race or ethnicity get away unscathed with such disrespect for an entire country or race of people.
What is even more painful about this, is that, the leader has remained deafeningly silent , not even one word of rebuke to rebuff this racist reference to our people.
To Skerrit, Dominicans are mere beasts of burden for him; his wife and children; and his incredibly clueless Cabinet of APEX DUNCES to ride all the way to unthinkable opulence.
Under Skerrit’s stewardship, Dominicans can expect a ghost international airport just like a replacement for RUSM and geothermal energy.
ADMIN: The ambassador did not actually use the word lazy but his statement has been interpreted that way. He actually gave a statement in response to a question about the use of local labour vs Chinese labour.
Full clip of the question and response is given below:
https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WhatsApp-Audio-2020-07-17-at-2.06.17-PM-region-4.mp3
All Dominica does is wait for others to come and do things. How about helping yourself?
@Franklyn, If you are a Dominican why don’t you and your smarta*s mouth comes in and do something about it I could bet you don’t have a pot to piss in yourself.
I agree bro. Follow the P.M example. He help himself very well didn’t he.
I have a few questions about this airport that is to be built from woodfordhill through wesley to sophia bay .One why was land acquired before it was visited by engineers ? #2 what happen to the sixty million us dollars promised to the property owners ? did those property owners who were promised to paid from the four hundred thousand been paid? .Where are the Americans the prime minister said were coming to test the the soil . Before the elections there were surveyors even drones were flown and returned about a hour later .Now we are told that the pandemic has delayed the chines who will be here when this is over where is the truth?
Pie in the sky. I own a sizeable junk of land exactly in that area. Nobody has approached me yet. Lies, lies and more lies. Wise up my people!
To resume “preparation” works.
They still preparing.
Zorrrrrrrrr
Let’s guess the name of the supposed airport. The Dominica/China international Airport?
Smmfh! I’m not saying it’s not going to happen, in fact I think it most certainly will. We’ve placed ourselves at the mercy of our neo-colonial master, China. Dominica and many of these island states are pawns in China’s game to challenge the current world order which is headed by the headless USA. We haven’t far to look to get an understanding of how China operates. Look at the outcome of Jamaica’s deal or some of the deals China has done in its own back yard with Countries like Malaysia. This belt and road initiative of chairman Xi only results in China taking over large swaths of Land in poor countries around the world. Why haven’t the contents of the MOU signed by our government with China been revealed to the citizens of this country? One politician became fantastically wealthy and the country languishes in poverty. Rampant crime and corruption in our once peaceful country. God help Dominica.
If China is going to build the airport than what is happening to the 5 million a month the PM said hes putting in the bank, towards the construction of the airport?
@Weh, if you had any brains or common sense you would not be asking that stupid question my 7year son is in better place to answer your question!
Just answer the question old fox.
@ FOX If its such a stupid question than why dont you answer it for everyone since you know everything?
Another ploy with Skerro to redirect our attention from all the corruption diseases plaguing our country. Like my opposition leader would say; “That too will NOT Stand!”. The day of reckoning is around the corner I pray
When you have a Chinese ambassador insulting our people and insinuating that we are unskilled and lazy and not a word of apology then I rest my case. When are Dcans going to understand that even our NEW COLONIAL MASTERS imposed on us by the current corrupt regime has no respect for us and view us as as a pile of sheet that can be disrespected at will? My people its time to take your destiny in your hands by any means necessary.
God bless Buju, Lennox, Pyro, Lofty, Seth, Matt, Blessings and all the other patriots who will eventually liberate us from the clutches of this cabal and the disrespectful Chinese.
DNO, can you ask someone on the west coast to send you photos of the bridges?
ADMIN: Thanks for your question.
A photo was added of the Macoucherie bridge. We would be open to anyone who is interested in sharing pictures of the bridges.
Let me tell you, that airport is more important to China than to us in their road & belt plans but they will build it and we must pay for it. An what is that Dr. Serrit nonsense mr. Ambassador, you know jolly well that is a honorary title and should not be used in diplomatic protocol. You are just playing to the vanity of Roosevelt Skerrit and should be ashamed of yourself.
What we looking for with Skerrit and China we will get it you know. We might not pay for it now but trust me, the blood of our children and grandchildren will pay for it. Meanwhile Skerrit and Melissa carefully planned an escape route for their children in the US. People I am warning all you I more Labor than all you
They don’t want them in the US again. I just finish listening to Angelo on his GTM radio telling us the US have a claim on an old oil tanker with our flag on it that was bought by agent from Iran to transport oil from Iran illegally and disappeared from the United Arabia Emirates and was located in Iran by satellite. Did any other radio station or newspaper in Dominica report that? No! The name of that tanker is Sky Sun with Portsmouth Dominica painted on its rear. Bless good old Angelo.