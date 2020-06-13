China offers help to fight COVID-19 internationally; issues white paper

On June 7, China’s State Council Information Office issued a white paper “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action”, to keep a record of China’s efforts in its own fight against the virus, to share its experience with the rest of the world, and to clarify its ideas on the global battle.

The white paper pointed out that, upholding the vision of building a global community of health for All, even while under the tremendous pressure of coronavirus control, China has moved quickly to provide as much assistance to the international community as it can. China has sent 29 medical expert teams to 27 countries and offered assistance to 150 countries and four international organizations as of May 31.

It said that China has provided two batches of cash support totalling US$50 million to the WHO, assisted the organization in purchasing personal protective equipment and establishing reserve centres of supplies in China, and helped its Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to raise funds in China. China has also participated in the WHO’s “Access to Covid-19 Tools (act) Accelerator” initiative, aiming to speed up the development, production and equitable distribution of new tools.

It also said that China has instructed its medical teams stationed in 56 countries to support the local fight, and provide counselling and health information to local people and overseas Chinese. They have so far organized over 400 online and offline training sessions in this regard. Chinese Local governments, enterprises, non-governmental organizations and individuals in China have donated materials to more than 150 countries and regions, and international organizations through various channels.

In addition, it emphasized that the Chinese government has always had at heart the lives and health of foreigners in China, and has provided undifferentiated and timely treatment to those infected with the disease.

The link to the full text of the white paper is posted below:

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-06/07/c_139120424.htm