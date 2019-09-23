China’s friendship with Dominica will remain no matter the ruling party, say Chinese diplomats

Former Chinese Ambassador to Suriname, H.E. Zhang Jinxiong, has affirmed that the peoples Republic of China will remain a friend to Dominica no matter which party governs the country.

Responding to questions asked at a media briefing earlier this month on statements made by the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that if his party was not re-elected the Chinese government will not be a friend to Dominica, H.E. Zhang Jinxiong responded that this is not the case.

“We always say we respect the choices of the people here. Elections are your internal affairs but between country to country relations, we are very happy to be friends with the government and people of Dominica,” the ambassador explained. “We always believed that we are friends with the government and ordinary people of Dominica. For example, our people in the agricultural field have been here so many years and have many friends, so people to people exchanges are very important.”

H.E. Lu Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica who was also in attendance stated, “We never separate the government of the people…any government, as it is your internal affairs..We are friends for the people and government [and] respect the choices of the people here…this is our policy.”

He declared, “Whether the Labour or UWP Party is in government, we would have good relations with both.”

Dominica and China first began diplomatic relations in 2004.