China’s friendship with Dominica will remain no matter the ruling party, say Chinese diplomats

Former Chinese Ambassador to Suriname, H.E. Zhang Jinxiong, has affirmed that the peoples Republic of China will remain a friend to Dominica no matter which party governs the country.
Responding to questions asked at a media briefing earlier this month on statements made by the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit that if his party was not re-elected the Chinese government will not be a friend to Dominica, H.E. Zhang Jinxiong responded that this is not the case.
“We always say we respect the choices of the people here. Elections are your internal affairs but between country to country relations, we are very happy to be friends with the government and people of Dominica,” the ambassador explained. “We always believed that we are friends with the government and ordinary people of Dominica. For example, our people in the agricultural field have been here so many years and have many friends, so people to people exchanges are very important.”
H.E. Lu Kun, Chinese Ambassador to Dominica who was also in attendance stated, “We never separate the government of the people…any government, as it is your internal affairs..We are friends for the people and government [and] respect the choices of the people here…this is our policy.”
He declared, “Whether the Labour or UWP Party is in government, we would have good relations with both.”
Dominica and China first began diplomatic relations in 2004.
Again I say to you that the friends of Skerrit are the people like Monfared who was seen in his Iran prison uniform, NG Lap Seng and wanted criminals that wanted a Dominica passport. China and other countries are friends of Dominica
You see you foolish labourites who have skerite marge in all you head.. all you doe see is use skerite and melisaa using all you boss??? Them people ricchhhh!! On all you back.. They laughing all you when they passing with their big ride in roseau.. Foolish set of people boi..
The closer the election gets, the more false God Skerrit is being exposed!! Remember the false God Skerrit, bombarded Labourites with the lie that all relationships that exist in Dominica is between the false God and the other country?? People international relations of this sort are among countries, and the false God Skerrit, is just an inveterate liar..Soon when he is kicked out of office, those relationships will still exist, so I am happy that he is being exposed!!!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Oh shucks, look dem fellas from de Orient just threw Skerrit diplomatically under the bus.
I would not be so sure about that ‘long lasting’ friendship. I guess it all comes down to the MOU and what is actually written in it.
These two Chinese diplomats are against the one China and Daddy Skerrit policy. They don’t know what they are talking. Our PM say if Labour don’t win, China will not be friends with Workers. I believe our PM and not these two Chinese who are probably looking to spread incitement in China… It have plenty of them you know…. Those Chinese wolves in sheep clothing
We love our PM… We winning all 21 seats… Who vex bust
Sarcasm at it best!!