Chinese ambassador lauds standard of new hospital

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Dominica, His Excellency LU Kun has said that the quality and structure of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital is very good and solid.

Phase one of the facility was opened last week.

“The quality is high standard,” the Chinese ambassador stated while speaking at the opening ceremony.

He explained that if there is a minor or major earthquake the hospital will not crack.

“It is hurricane proof,” he added. “Two years ago after being hit by Hurricane Maria both [the] Chinese and the Dominican government decided to build a hurricane proof hospital.”

LU Kun said the Chinese government is in full support with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to build a climate resilient nation, “so we changed the design and we changed all the roofs into concrete roofs.”

He said the windows and doors are also hurricane proof.

LU Kun believes that the relationship between China and Dominica will be much stronger.

Minister for Health and Social Services Dr. Kenneth Darroux described the commissioning of the 1st phase of the hospital as an important milestone in Dominica’s history and stated that in addition to the new Chinese-built facility, Dominica will soon see the commencement of a brand new hospitals at Marigot and Portsmouth.

“Together with the construction of 12 modern climate-proof Health Centres to boost the provision of primary health services across the island,” Darroux indicated. “Simultaneously with this major infrastructural development, we have made significant strides in the quantum and quality of health products being offered here on island in the form of procurement of state-of-the-art equipment and the development of our medical human resource.”

Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac said the new hospital is yet another promise that has been kept by Prime Minister Skerrit and China.

“What I want now is that you cherish it and not take it for granted,” he advised. “Instead of tearing this country down let us continue to build it up.”