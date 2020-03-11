Chinese Embassy comments in wake of open letter from Dominica students in China

Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Dominica, Mr. Luo Songtao, is advising that Dominican students in China should remain indoors, to avoid the risk of contracting the quickly-spreading Coronavirus.

Dominicans studying in China, specifically those in Wuhan (the epicentre of COVID – 19), wrote a letter last week, calling on authorities to provide them with supplies and start their evacuation process immediately.

But Songtao told Dominica News Online (DNO), “for now, it is best that the students remain indoors to avoid the risk of contracting the virus”.

He said students are receiving free supplies and meals, and further advised them to remain patient and positive during what he said is a “difficult time for both themselves and their country”.

Songtao also reminded the distraught students that they are not alone in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“There are about five thousand four hundred other foreign students in their same situation,” he said.

The students wrote that the entire situation was having a serious effect on their mental health, but Songato said four thousand psychology professionals who speak both English and Chinese are also providing counselling 24/7.

Out of the nine students in Wuhan, six are studying medicine and Counsellor Sontao encouraged them to use this time as an opportunity to learn.

He also advised parents to talk to their children daily and encourage them to remain positive to ease their anxiety.

“There is no need to panic but instead cooperate with the government adding that this challenging time will make them stronger in the future,” he said.

Meantime, Education Minister, Octavia Alfred, is also supporting claims that evacuation may not be the best decision.

She told the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) meeting held last week Wednesday, that moving the students from China now, could be very risky as it may expose those who are healthy to the virus.

She did say, however, that movement is restricted.

“No outdoor activities, no sporting activities or games, no congregating. These rules apply on campuses and for the students who live in private apartments. The same exists all over while local authorities must follow the protocol established,” she said.

Alfred said online classes have started however, the lockdown order has created some anxiety for some of the studies.

“The situation is not the same for all students,” Alfred remarked. “There are those who are in high spirit. We do make efforts to ascertain the facts of the situation. The situation that may be the case for one student might not be the same for another student,” she said.

Some students are provided with supplies and meals on their campus, while others are given supplies and they do their own cooking.

“Some may have to purchase supplies and for this, the government has made funds available for our students. The students are generally grateful for the assistance received through the Ambassador. We are there to provide all reasonable support that they need,” she added.

The University provides free masks, sanitizers and other protective materials, according to the Education Minister.

She said while she understands that the students may be okay physically, “we know that they are anxious. We know that they are also communicating with each other through social media or otherwise,” Alfred stated.

Alfred said this is a time for families to encourage each other and to give moral support as well.

She also confirmed that the Universities have a special task force and various management teams that are providing psychosocial and psychological support to the students.

“Persons such as headmasters are in contact with students via telephone and emails daily. All Universities have to undertake a holistic approach to cover students in their overall framework and to advance epidemic control and the rigorous containment measures,” Alfred noted.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of Tuesday, March 10, there were 113,702 confirmed cases of the disease with 4012 deaths.