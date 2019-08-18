Chinese scholarship recipients urged to be envoys for Dominica

Acting Minister for Education, Catherine Daniel, has reminded the 12 students who recently received scholarships to study in China that they will be receiving “that most powerful weapon to change the world.”

Daniel told the students at the Chinese scholarship award ceremony last week, that in addition to “that most powerful weapon” of education, the experience of attending university in China, will allow them to gain a better understanding and experience of a diverse culture.

“You are indeed fortunate to benefit from these scholarships because many more people applied. God has really given you your moment and your time. You will not only gain the opportunity to broaden your knowledge but also you will broaden your understanding and experience of a diverse culture. You will be trained to become a global citizen, able to function and excel in a globalized environment,” Daniel asserted.

Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, His Excellency Lu Kun, exhorted the students to be envoys for their country in China.

“All students, you are the future of the country and helper of the nation… I sincerely hope that you will all become the full envoy to introduce Dominica to your Chinese friends during your study in China and introduce a new China to Dominica when you come back,” the ambassador said

He also stated that the Chinese scholarships will provide the opportunity for Dominican students to create more friendships between the two nations.

“People to people exchanges play an important role in deepening our friendship and mutual understanding,” Ambassador Lu Kun said, pointing out that many activities such as Dominica-China Friendship Day and a Taste of China, were held to celebrate the 15th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Dominica.

The 12 new scholarship recipients bring to about 150, the number of Dominican students who have received scholarships to study in China since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 2004.