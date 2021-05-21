Chrisline’s Touch: The creations of a young entrepreneur

Chrisline Tavernier, who is from the village of Grand Bay Dominica is the owner of a sewing business called Chrisline’s Touch.

During an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO), Tavernier stated that she began her sewing career in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she was at home bored and decided to create items for her own benefit. Eventually, she caught the eyes of interested customers after posting some of her creations online.

Apart from sewing, she has worked for the past three years as an English A and B and Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teacher at the Dominica Grammar School (DGS).

Chrisline’s Touch offers a wide variety of items including makeup, coin, hygiene pouches as well as face masks, pot holders and mittens.

At the moment, she does not have a physical location and does all her sewing at home.

“I decided to buy a sewing machine just so I could practice. I went on YouTube, looked at one tutorial and that was it. I decided to make a pouch for myself and it turned out pretty good so I decided to post it on Facebook and on my WhatsApp and then next thing I knew, people wanted their very own pouch. Immediately I worked on a name for my business and other things like prices and so on.”

Tavernier revealed that she did clothing and textile as a subject in high school and obtained a grade one in 2014. However, she didn’t do any sewing until last year.

The young entrepreneur noted that she didn’t receive any assistance when purchasing her sewing machine and also added that the only challenge she currently faces is time management.

“When school started back, I had less time to sew and sewing takes a lot; its very time consuming, so I would say that’s my only challenge till this day.”

She has also been giving advice to young people who want to start a business and points out that it’s a matter of doing what you can with what you have now while working towards the future.

“I know a lot of young people with big ideas and sometimes they overthink it. They will feel like they cannot go too far with the idea or they might hold it back because they don’t have the money, but you have to start from somewhere. You have to start small and grow from there. Just how I started small, my business has grown a good bit as compared to last year.”

Tavernier hopes to expand her business and to one day, have Chrisline’s Touch located somewhere doing much more than just sewing pouches, creating masks and pot holders.

Interested persons can contact Tavernier via Facebook page – Chrisline’s Touch and Instagram @chrislines_touch.

Her product prices range from $EC10 to $EC80, depending on the order.