Church, business and civil society group continues to educate public on electoral reform

The Group of Church, Business and Civil Society Leaders will be hosting another panel discussion on Tuesday 16th July 2019, as part of efforts at public education and interaction, to help members of the public understand the electoral process, their role in electoral reform and the reform or enhancement requirements that are possible at this stage, and their role in electoral reform effort.

This panel discussion will seek to explore ways of reducing or preventing unacceptable voting practices, including the misrepresentation of voters’ identity at polling stations, and using all means possible to ensure that electors do not vote more than once at the same general elections.

The general public is invited to listen and participate in the panel discussion on the topic: “Electoral Reform – Finding an Effective Alternative to Indelible Ink – Issuing Voter ID Cards and its advantage as an administrative tool in Sanitizing Voters Registration Lists.”

The event will be held from 7:00 pm on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at the downstairs conference room of the Dominica Public Service Union building on Valley Road, Roseau.

A release from the Group states that invitations have been extended to the Attorney General, the Chief Elections Officer and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, or his nominee, to explore the topic along with a member of the Group.

According to the release, the Group continues to recognize the authority of the Electoral Commission in ensuring a free and fair electoral process and appeals to all stakeholders, including political parties and the general public, to assist in whatever way possible to facilitate the process.

The Group thanks the general public for its participation and excellent deportment in its two previous discussions and looks forward to continued exemplary participation.

