Revised list of emergency shelters in Dominica 2021 and emergency sheltering guidelines during COVID-19

12 Comments
Dear Mr Prime minister Skerrit, The emergency shelters look to be very nice and my trust is 100% in you and the Labour families, my issues are I would feel uncomfortable to be in the same emergency shelter maybe with such monsters as ugly Lenny, and his looney bin supporters please give that some consideration thanks!!
I assume that the staff at Local Government don’t visit some of those facilities before verifying the suitability. I read of a shelter which is a wreck from Maria four years ago and in addition to that the named Assistant manager has been deceased for several years. What a joke!!
ADMIN: Is that shelter you refer to on this list? If so let us know and we can notify the authorities.
I must admit that the Information is clear and comprehensive. That’s good. My question is who would provide food for many of the shelterees especially if their stay would be a protracted one because of no fault of their own?
These shelters should be adequately prepared for any eventuality. Food is a basic necessity of life. Some people economic realities are so dire that they can’t bring nothing but themselves to the shelters.
There will be workers, also the kitchenette will be braced with relief supplies to accommodate everyone. So those who do not have supplies they will be accommodated. A nurse and first aid responders will also be there Incase of emergencies.
If what you’ve said is true then great. However, I’ve to see it to believe it. Anything even remotely associated with the man who presently occupies the Prime Minister’s office gives me reason to doubt. The man is a skilful Liar.
If you are so concerned about the wellbeing of those folks why don’t you provide them with food. and stop running your mouth for running sake. I don’t think you are concerned. You are pretending to be but you are not concerned. Just another jab at the Government as usual.. You have done absolutely nothing for the people of Dominica except to run your mouth. Go back home and give them a helping hand. Do something positive so you can be appreciated. Always people who do nothing who run their mouth.
Alas colihaut and coulibistrie now, I waiting. Is it more Daniel by skerrit
Yeh I didn’t see shelter for us nor. Coulibistrie and colihaut not dere
Shem Skerrit is everything for you??? btw Lennox Linton also lives in Morne Daniel why didn’t you ask if it would be by him is he too selfish to accommodate a few homeless people???
People like you have a very myopic view of life i feel sorry for you!!!!
You wicked eh skerrit can more accommodate everyone in his palace leave Linton, nobody have to ask Linton is just come on in no matter how small we will eat .so let skerrit bring the people in de palace. Is our money that paying for it .so hush.
What our money? Did you give him money? Same old bullsh.. everyday behaving like parrots.
I just hope you are contributing to social security so when you get old and feeble you will have money to live on for the rest of your life. Now you can say it is your money.