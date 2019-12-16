Close to 150 Dominican children treated at President’s Annual Christmas Party

The President’s Annual Christmas Children’s Party held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency Charles A. Savarin and Mrs. Clara J. Savarin took place on Saturday, December 14, 2019, on the grounds of the State House, Victoria Street, Roseau, from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The party targeted disadvantaged children between the ages of 5 and 12 years.

Consistent with His Excellency’s plan of hosting a decentralized activity which will eventually reach children at all geographical locations throughout Dominica – and consequently children who would be touched by this Christmas event – are annually alternated.

This year, the Foundation hosted 146 children from the southeastern district from the villages of Grand Fond, Morne Jaune, Riviere Cyrique, La Plaine, Boetica and Delices.

The children were treated to games, eats, drinks, wonderful gift surprises even as Christmas carols and hymns pervade the atmosphere. Santa Claus (or Father Christmas) presented the children with gifts.

The aim of the President’s Christmas Party, according to his Excellency, Charles Savarin, is “to enhance the well-being and joy of our less fortunate junior brothers and sisters, especially in this Christmas Season.”

This year’s party, at the State House, was sponsored by HHV Whitchurch & CO.LTD, Fine Foods Incorporated, J. Astaphan & CO.LTD, Josephine Gabriel & Company LTD, Springfield Trading LTD, National Cooperative Credit Union, FLOW Dominica, Local Government Department, Dominica Air And Sea Ports Authority (DASPA), Destination Dominica INC. – Company Managed by Dr. Jean Joseph, based in New York and Dominica-America Relief and Development Association (DARDA)- made up of a group of Dominican residents in New York.