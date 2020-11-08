Closure of some public places and schools, testing at hospital and health clinics among COVID-19 relief measures recommended by Opposition

The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is recommending some measures that the country could implement to deal with the COVID-19 surge in Dominica.
As of November 6, 2020, Dominica’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 63 with 28 active cases.
“Some of the policies we are proposing include the restriction of mass gatherings and whether it is at church, whether it is in the sporting facilities, whether it is at funerals,” Health and Wellness, Social Security and Kalinago Affairs representative for the UWP, Anette Sanford, said during a virtual presentation last week.
The UWP senator said that mindful of the independence season, she was aware that Dominicans may want to release the stress they have felt for staying indoors for so long, “but it is very important that we reduce mass gatherings.”
“Secondly, we would propose the closure of schools in the urban and suburban areas, places like Mahaut, Belfast, Jimmit, these places that are directly affected with COVID, at least for one (1) month have these schools closed to prevent the large gatherings of children going back and forth,” she stated.
Sanford said that thirdly, the UWP would also want to restrict movement within communities, possibly between 8PM and 5AM so that people would stay home and not be out on the streets.
“We are also suggesting the closure of certain bars, restaurants, churches in areas that are presently the hot spots,” Sanford indicated.
She believes it’s a sacrifice that all can make.
“If it’s for a month we can shutdown our bars and our restaurants just to ensure that the remaining public remains safe, because at the end we are all going to benefit from it,” she advised.
Sanford is also suggesting that to help reduce the stress on the healthcare sector, certain groups like the people who have been trained in emergency response can be used or recruited to help the nurses in the district to make their work easier.
The UWP is further requesting mandatory testing for every individual attending the Princess Margaret Hospital and health clinics.
“If a sick person goes to the hospital, let’s test them to ensure that they are safe,” Sanford explained. “They go to a clinic, let us test them to ensure they are safe. This will help us to properly diagnose people and to ensure that we are able to detect all cases as possible.”
She is also encouraging members of the public to adhere to the mandatory wearing of masks and suggested that the Government consider providing Vitamin C supplements to students at schools to help them remain healthy.
The UWP senator highlighted the importance of disseminating information to the public.
“It is very important that information [is] disseminated to you for your own good [as] is necessary,” she remarked. “So many times we find that people [who] are in authority, they try to hide certain information from us or prevent us from getting certain information which would be necessary for our own good.”
Sanford added, “We as a team find it very important that you get the necessary information that you need so that you can make an informed decision especially in a crisis or emergency.”
16 Comments
Important points are being missed by all. For example, having risk classifications for different countries makes no sense at all when travelers from all of them mingle in small transit lounges and on airplanes themselves. There should be the same rule for everyone – negative PCR test before, 5 days quarantine, and another negative PCR test. Keep it simple, keep us safe.
Did she say Government should close schools in Mahaut,Belfast and Jimmit?This woman is being made a Jacka by UWP.
This is the Woman suggestion , what do you suggest Sir ? rather than the usual insults.
Be constructive. I’m not in agreement with that suggestion by her, but i believe the students should be tested and mask wearing a must , particularly during break time where the children interacts.
You all complaining $5:00 to much to buy a mask for your own protection and people around you, It isn’t for the PM u all are doing it All over the world people is wearing the mask. The PM should pass a law to charge people that isn’t wearing the mask and all bus drivers and taxies drivers should not let no one enter the vehicle if they don’t have on a mask.
The PM should pass law…? We are not quite there yet that he can pass laws but we are heading towards it. As far as you are concerned, don’t pass wind about things you don’t understand. YOUR PM can’t even enforce all those existing laws, let alone any new ones. All he and his private army can do very well, is harassing member of the opposition party and their supporters.
The PM is not the one passing the law, it’s Parliament, he can take it to Parliament for approval and make it law .
We do not need Lennox’s recommendations and advice. Point blank. The man needs to find himself a job and get on with his life.
Obviously Lennox have a job to keep PM on his toes and he is making a very good job of it. Keep it up Sir and don’t slacken.
@Annette Sanford, whoever is writing that load of crap for you is setting you up good and proper to make a fool of yourself, when someone gives you a bit of paper to read analyse it in order to explain and interpret it! Your recommendation does not make any sense what is the point of that drastic action when government and the medical 😷 staff has it under control, reading between the lines I can see Lennox lyntrump foot print on it crap crap crap as usual!
Just put all of us in jail.
Some good recommendations, but the same old approach being utilized by the opposition. SMH
So mahaut ect children don’t go to schools In town and other places besides their village??? Smh close all schools
I’m always bewildered by Politicians when they make statements. Senator Anette Sanford said, quote, “We as a team find it very important that you get the necessary information that you need so that you can make an informed decision especially in a crisis or emergency.” wow. From the above statement, does this sound like someone who is informed, lol. The use of tyranny is not an informed opinion, the disregard for real science is not an informed option. This is just another Politician repeating the 24/7 narrative of willful blindness.
Look, in the US with 238k deaths, most public schools and churches have reopened, people are now going to some sporting events as seen in the MLB where 11k were allowed for the world series, and on November 27, people will now be allowed to go to live cricket between windies and New- Zealand. So to ask for closure of schools, churches, and public places is backward thinking especially in an economy like the one Skerrit has here an economy based on sale of passport and quarantining of returning Dominicans that forcing them to use the little cent they had to take care of their families uselessly. That UWP should call on the government to STOP! To me it is robery to force a Dominican who tested negative abroad and negative upon arriving here to pay $100 US a night, for 7 nights with no meals, force them to take a very expensive certified taxi to their place of quarantine and another $100 for PCR test. UWP should call on government to do for free like Barbados, or at least half price
This time I regretfully disagree with the UWP!Sorry but to me thats backward thinking. At this time the opposition and government need to understand that we are not in March of 2020, when we had to shut down the country due to covid-19. We are in November and by now we need to learn to live with Covid-19, since now we are dealing with more asymptomatic patients than the real deadly virus of March to August. Most people testing positive these days have no symptoms whatsoever. As a result, I believe the UWP instead of calling for closing of schools and churches, they should have stressed the importance of wearing masks. Now that is a problem because the way Skerrit destroyed the economy it is hard for many of the people he has made poor to spend $5.00 to buy a mask instead of buying a bread. Think of families of five that’s $25 on mask. So UWP should call on the government to supply each Person with at least 15 masks a month and violators should do $500 worth of community service
I am very concerned because we do not have the capacity or the medical personnel to treat infected people in isolation as they should. And we can not count on other countries to come to our aid when they have Covid infections themselves. We must also stop public transport because that is another way of spreading infection. Government to compensate bus drivers, that will be cheaper than the cost of stopping this virus if we do not act resolutely now.