Closure of some public places and schools, testing at hospital and health clinics among COVID-19 relief measures recommended by Opposition

The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is recommending some measures that the country could implement to deal with the COVID-19 surge in Dominica.

As of November 6, 2020, Dominica’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 63 with 28 active cases.

“Some of the policies we are proposing include the restriction of mass gatherings and whether it is at church, whether it is in the sporting facilities, whether it is at funerals,” Health and Wellness, Social Security and Kalinago Affairs representative for the UWP, Anette Sanford, said during a virtual presentation last week.

The UWP senator said that mindful of the independence season, she was aware that Dominicans may want to release the stress they have felt for staying indoors for so long, “but it is very important that we reduce mass gatherings.”

“Secondly, we would propose the closure of schools in the urban and suburban areas, places like Mahaut, Belfast, Jimmit, these places that are directly affected with COVID, at least for one (1) month have these schools closed to prevent the large gatherings of children going back and forth,” she stated.

Sanford said that thirdly, the UWP would also want to restrict movement within communities, possibly between 8PM and 5AM so that people would stay home and not be out on the streets.

“We are also suggesting the closure of certain bars, restaurants, churches in areas that are presently the hot spots,” Sanford indicated.

She believes it’s a sacrifice that all can make.

“If it’s for a month we can shutdown our bars and our restaurants just to ensure that the remaining public remains safe, because at the end we are all going to benefit from it,” she advised.

Sanford is also suggesting that to help reduce the stress on the healthcare sector, certain groups like the people who have been trained in emergency response can be used or recruited to help the nurses in the district to make their work easier.

The UWP is further requesting mandatory testing for every individual attending the Princess Margaret Hospital and health clinics.

“If a sick person goes to the hospital, let’s test them to ensure that they are safe,” Sanford explained. “They go to a clinic, let us test them to ensure they are safe. This will help us to properly diagnose people and to ensure that we are able to detect all cases as possible.”

She is also encouraging members of the public to adhere to the mandatory wearing of masks and suggested that the Government consider providing Vitamin C supplements to students at schools to help them remain healthy.

The UWP senator highlighted the importance of disseminating information to the public.

“It is very important that information [is] disseminated to you for your own good [as] is necessary,” she remarked. “So many times we find that people [who] are in authority, they try to hide certain information from us or prevent us from getting certain information which would be necessary for our own good.”

Sanford added, “We as a team find it very important that you get the necessary information that you need so that you can make an informed decision especially in a crisis or emergency.”