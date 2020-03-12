Colton T releases new single

Rising dancehall artiste Colton T has released a new single dubbed “Doin It”, using several small businesses here to tell what he calls a “story of perseverance”.

The song speaks of never giving up and doing something positive, irrespective of what society may think of one’s “hustle”.

Colton T tells Dominica News Online (DNO) Media that the song is also aimed at motivating “people who are idle and let them know that doing nothing isn’t an option. No matter the situation, no matter the circumstance there is always someone out there doing more with less, so what is your excuse” he said.

Adding, “Dominica is the highlight and I have a really large fan base and I use my platform to showcase the local individuals making their daily bread and providing quality service to us on a regular”.

The song was produced by ICM records, and it’s available on all digital platforms.

It was shot by Omar McIntyre and edited by Suggestive Inc.