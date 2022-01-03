Colton T rings in another year giving back to the less fortunate (with photos)

In what has become an annual outreach activity for the Colton T Foundation, Dominica’s popular dancehall artist, Colton T, has once again rung in the new year catering to those in need.

On January 1, 2022, the highly acclaimed local and international artist honoured his commitment to helping the underprivileged on the island by once again preparing and serving hot meals to the residents of Community Hostel Inc also known as Grotto Home for the Homeless, located in Bellevue Rawle.

Speaking exclusively to Dominica News Online( DNO), the Goodwill native highlighted the reasons for his nearly decade long philanthropic work.

“I’ve been giving back to the elderly and the less fortunate since I was a kid, whether it was via service, or now via cash, or in whichever way that I could contribute. It’s just been a passion of mine to care for older people or the less fortunate,” he said.

According to Colton T, his passion for humanitarian work led him to volunteer with a group over nine years ago, but eventually, he branched out and began spearheading his community serving movement, which has since become a part of his platform.

The renowned musician did not allow the severe impact of Covid-19 on the entertainment industry to hinder his staple New Year activity; instead, he increased his donation to the institution.

Apart from personally serving the meals and socialising with the residents of the 46-year-old institution, Colton T also handed over a check of over EC 2500.00 as well as much needed absorbent products to Community Hostel Inc.

“I personally have felt the tremendous effect of this pandemic because of my field. However, the aim is to keep going forward and continue doing what I’m doing. I’ve diversified and it’s not only now I’ve been involved in other activities other than music, so that too helped. So, as I stated before, whatever ways I see fit to help, I will definitely do so and help,” the artist stated.

For now, the versatile artist does not rule out the possibilities of starting a nonprofit organisation in the future as he foresees himself doing much more humanitarian work and being a helping hand to the less fortunate in society.

“The plan is basically just to help out in whatever avenues that I see fit in the coming years. The Lord has richly blessed me in talents and many other ways and I’m glad that I’m able to do what I’m able to do and will certainly continue for as long as I grace this earth,” he declared.

“Something very important that we also need to remember is that in this lifetime, one day you might be up, one day you down, you never know where you might be and from who you might require some help, so while I am on earth I would like to spend my time helping others and that’s just what I do” he added.

He went on to record his gratitude to his team and the many others who continue to make this annual event a success.