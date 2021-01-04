Colton T ushers in the new year with continuing kindness to the less fortunate

Dominica News Online - Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 at 9:02 PM
Colton T feeds a resident at The Home for The Homeless

Dominica’s popular dancehall artist, Colton T, has rung in the New Year with humanitarian work, once again honoring his commitment to help the underprivileged on the island.

On January 1, 2021, the Colton T Foundation, for the fourth consecutive year, prepared and distributed hot meals to the residents of Community Hostel Inc also known Grotto Home for the Homeless, and for the seventh year, handed out food to the less fortunate in the streets of Roseau.

The highly acclaimed artist, who recently released the popular song, Faze, in which he attributes his success to God, spoke about the reason for his initiative in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

“I’ve always had a passion for helping the elderly from a tender age and always found myself as a child lending a hand, whether it’s going to the shop, doing yard/house chores, administering medication to elderly in my community or doing whatever was in my reach at the time. As an adult now I’m able to do more, I’m doing just that,” he stated.

Apart from personally serving the meals and socializing with the residents, Colton T handed over a check of over EC 1000.00 and much needed absorbent products to Community Hostel Inc.

He encouraged his peers in the industry to live up to their social responsibility and assist where possible.

Quoting the singer, “without the people, we are nobody, and we have not merely come to such positions on our own; we have also been richly blessed, blessed enough that I believe we should bless others, all in all, making the world a better place.”

 

13 Comments

  1. out of south city
    January 5, 2021

    Continue on the path of love and kindness, my brother. That was innated in you as a child and you are just fulfilling your mission. There will always be naysayers in whatever we endeavour to do in life. Such people need to find themselves and their mission as well. Keep up the great work and pay no attention to them.

  2. Iyou
    January 4, 2021

    Your deeds will follow you. stay well and safe..

  3. Jacko
    January 4, 2021

    A wonderful act of kindness. I would just ask that you wear your masks and gloves as the elderly are most susceptible to illnesses.

  4. Straight Shooter
    January 4, 2021

    A caring and touching example of “I am my brothers keeper” while recognizing the reality, frailty and challenges of being “Once a man and twice a child”.

  5. Delia Cuffy-Weekes
    January 4, 2021

    Thank you Colton T. Your efforts are appreciated.

  6. Ibo France
    January 4, 2021

    This brother, Colton T, is a person to be admired for his altruism. Many other Dominicans who are in a position to give should take a page from this brother’s book.

    Congratulations Mr. T, keep up this commendable effort. It is my sincere hope again that others who are in a privileged position will give liberally to the least among us.

  7. Forever grateful
    January 4, 2021

    May God bless you Colton T!!! This touched my heart. May you continue to soar and thrive in your music career.
    Thank you!!!

  8. Iamanidiot
    January 4, 2021

    Thanks, but next time wear your mask, the older people are more vulnerable to Covid

    • Gary
      January 4, 2021

      Wow, what a mind you got, is this the first impression you get from reading this story. Why don’t you go get a job to police people wearing a mask.

      • iamIamanidiot
        January 5, 2021

        No, the first impression I got was “that’s good”. However, he, and everyone else should wear a mask as the older people are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Is there anything wrong with my statmenet?

  9. Piper
    January 4, 2021

    Why you gotta show off that you helping people in need thou?

    • A. George
      January 4, 2021

      To prove to the naysayers that young people do contribute positively to society. He is a walking example …. Keep it up Colty

    • Forever grateful
      January 4, 2021

      You people disgust me!!
      If he had done something wrong or which impacted the same residents of grotto negatively you would probably be the first to comment!! Yet you do not want his good works to be shared!!! STUPES!!!!!

