Colton T ushers in the new year with continuing kindness to the less fortunate

Dominica’s popular dancehall artist, Colton T, has rung in the New Year with humanitarian work, once again honoring his commitment to help the underprivileged on the island.

On January 1, 2021, the Colton T Foundation, for the fourth consecutive year, prepared and distributed hot meals to the residents of Community Hostel Inc also known Grotto Home for the Homeless, and for the seventh year, handed out food to the less fortunate in the streets of Roseau.

The highly acclaimed artist, who recently released the popular song, Faze, in which he attributes his success to God, spoke about the reason for his initiative in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).

“I’ve always had a passion for helping the elderly from a tender age and always found myself as a child lending a hand, whether it’s going to the shop, doing yard/house chores, administering medication to elderly in my community or doing whatever was in my reach at the time. As an adult now I’m able to do more, I’m doing just that,” he stated.

Apart from personally serving the meals and socializing with the residents, Colton T handed over a check of over EC 1000.00 and much needed absorbent products to Community Hostel Inc.

He encouraged his peers in the industry to live up to their social responsibility and assist where possible.

Quoting the singer, “without the people, we are nobody, and we have not merely come to such positions on our own; we have also been richly blessed, blessed enough that I believe we should bless others, all in all, making the world a better place.”