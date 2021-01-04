Colton T ushers in the new year with continuing kindness to the less fortunate

Dominica’s popular dancehall artist, Colton T, has rung in the New Year with humanitarian work, once again honoring his commitment to help the underprivileged on the island.
On January 1, 2021, the Colton T Foundation, for the fourth consecutive year, prepared and distributed hot meals to the residents of Community Hostel Inc also known Grotto Home for the Homeless, and for the seventh year, handed out food to the less fortunate in the streets of Roseau.
The highly acclaimed artist, who recently released the popular song, Faze, in which he attributes his success to God, spoke about the reason for his initiative in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO).
“I’ve always had a passion for helping the elderly from a tender age and always found myself as a child lending a hand, whether it’s going to the shop, doing yard/house chores, administering medication to elderly in my community or doing whatever was in my reach at the time. As an adult now I’m able to do more, I’m doing just that,” he stated.
Apart from personally serving the meals and socializing with the residents, Colton T handed over a check of over EC 1000.00 and much needed absorbent products to Community Hostel Inc.
He encouraged his peers in the industry to live up to their social responsibility and assist where possible.
Quoting the singer, “without the people, we are nobody, and we have not merely come to such positions on our own; we have also been richly blessed, blessed enough that I believe we should bless others, all in all, making the world a better place.”
13 Comments
Continue on the path of love and kindness, my brother. That was innated in you as a child and you are just fulfilling your mission. There will always be naysayers in whatever we endeavour to do in life. Such people need to find themselves and their mission as well. Keep up the great work and pay no attention to them.
Your deeds will follow you. stay well and safe..
A wonderful act of kindness. I would just ask that you wear your masks and gloves as the elderly are most susceptible to illnesses.
A caring and touching example of “I am my brothers keeper” while recognizing the reality, frailty and challenges of being “Once a man and twice a child”.
Thank you Colton T. Your efforts are appreciated.
This brother, Colton T, is a person to be admired for his altruism. Many other Dominicans who are in a position to give should take a page from this brother’s book.
Congratulations Mr. T, keep up this commendable effort. It is my sincere hope again that others who are in a privileged position will give liberally to the least among us.
May God bless you Colton T!!! This touched my heart. May you continue to soar and thrive in your music career.
Thank you!!!
Thanks, but next time wear your mask, the older people are more vulnerable to Covid
Wow, what a mind you got, is this the first impression you get from reading this story. Why don’t you go get a job to police people wearing a mask.
No, the first impression I got was “that’s good”. However, he, and everyone else should wear a mask as the older people are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Is there anything wrong with my statmenet?
Why you gotta show off that you helping people in need thou?
To prove to the naysayers that young people do contribute positively to society. He is a walking example …. Keep it up Colty
You people disgust me!!
If he had done something wrong or which impacted the same residents of grotto negatively you would probably be the first to comment!! Yet you do not want his good works to be shared!!! STUPES!!!!!