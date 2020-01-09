ColtonT Foundation reaches out to Grotto Home residents

One of Dominica’s popular entertainers, Colton T, has been honoring his commitment to help the underprivileged.

This year the ColtonT Foundation once again volunteered on New Year’s Day to prepare and deliver 80 hot meals to the underprivileged.

His team gathered at the Grotto Home’s kitchen for the meal preparations.

Apart from delivering hot meals, the foundation donated a 32 inch TV to the home.

A big thank you is extended to the team for volunteering their time and 100% Green in contributing to the efforts of the ColtonT Foundation.

Colton is one of Dominica’s rising Dancehall artist. His real name is Colton Thomas.