ColtonT Foundation reaches out to Grotto Home residents

One of Dominica’s popular entertainers, Colton T, has been honoring his commitment to help the underprivileged.
This year the ColtonT Foundation once again volunteered on New Year’s Day to prepare and deliver 80 hot meals to the underprivileged.
His team gathered at the Grotto Home’s kitchen for the meal preparations.
Apart from delivering hot meals, the foundation donated a 32 inch TV to the home.
A big thank you is extended to the team for volunteering their time and 100% Green in contributing to the efforts of the ColtonT Foundation.
Colton is one of Dominica’s rising Dancehall artist. His real name is Colton Thomas.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Keep up the great work young man. Society has gone mad with the central focus being on politics and religion which continue to divide our people. May God continue to bless you and your musical career.
I am touched
very touching gesture, great job God Bless you richly Colton T and your foundation, continue to touch lives in a positive way.
Blessings on you
Great job Colton,very touching man.