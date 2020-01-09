ColtonT Foundation reaches out to Grotto Home residents

Dominica News Online - Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at 8:54 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Colton T serves residents at Grotto Home

One of Dominica’s popular entertainers, Colton T, has been honoring his commitment to help the underprivileged.

This year the ColtonT Foundation once again volunteered on New Year’s Day to prepare and deliver 80 hot meals to the underprivileged.

His team gathered at the Grotto Home’s kitchen for the meal preparations.

Apart from delivering hot meals, the foundation donated a 32 inch TV to the home.

A big thank you is extended to the team for volunteering their time and 100% Green in contributing to the efforts of the ColtonT Foundation.

Colton is one of Dominica’s rising Dancehall artist. His real name is Colton Thomas.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. TOUCHED
    January 9, 2020

    Keep up the great work young man. Society has gone mad with the central focus being on politics and religion which continue to divide our people. May God continue to bless you and your musical career.

  2. stina
    January 9, 2020

    I am touched
    very touching gesture, great job God Bless you richly Colton T and your foundation, continue to touch lives in a positive way.
    Blessings on you

  3. jamie
    January 9, 2020

    Great job Colton,very touching man.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.