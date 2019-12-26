COMMENTARY: A reflection on Dominica’s diplomatic corps and the call for national unity

A brief comment on the family of UCLA graduate Dr. McDonald Benjamin and their service to our nation

I wish the DNO family, and our entire nation a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. It is only right and proper that I do so, and express gratitude for DNO’s stalwart service in the cause of a free press on Dominica.

We, those of us in the Diaspora committed to honest partnerships in the development cause thought it important to draw a distinction between ourselves, and those gripped by partisan bias. Those seized with such bias went home to vote in the December 6, 2019, general elections, after being paid to do so via accepting airfare and/or spending money of material value. Such constitutes bribery under any reasoned analysis, was wrong, anti-democratic, lawless and only served to foster further divisions of the kind that has wrecked peace and stability in our country, and divided Diaspora communities.

In this moment when we assailed by the corrupt nature of diplomats appointed by the current regime on Dominica, we state boldly to the world that these people represent the regime of Roosevelt Skerrit, not Dominica

or Dominicans. In doing so, we point out a genuine Dominican of stature who was well suited to the task. We draw attention to Dr. Mcdonald Benjamin, a University of California at Los Angeles PhD in food technology. We make mention of his noble family, with which we worked over more than thirty years of voluntary service, as part of efforts to promote our island, by the Dominica Association of Washington, DC in the 1980s. That family has served Dominica in diplomacy and development cause productively and with distinction.

At a time when our nation’s reputation in diplomatic circles is questionable to say the least, we thought it useful to share this note on Ambassador McDonald Benjamin, his wife Angela Benjamin (once Dominica’s representative at the Food & Agriculture Organization – FAO) and their children Dr McDonald Benjamin and Alessandra Benjamin. During the time we have known them they served Dominica with honor and distinction at no salary.

During that time the family worked closely with the Dominican Association of Washington DC on various community and national development projects without any reference to partisanship or party colors – even where I was not a personal supporter of the ruling Dominica Freedom Party. They never once asked any members of our Dominica Association of their political leanings or even dared to secure Dominicans in the Diaspora to come down and vote for the ruling party. From my perspective, they served our nation with honor and without fear or favor. Not a word of criticism was heard of Dr. Benjamin and his family in their diplomatic representation, and not one hint of scandalous activity arose during their tenure. That the entire family was enrolled in service to Dominica was made clear in this article by the Washington Post some time ago. See

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/local/1988/12/29/embassy-is-family-affair/6145673c-0836-44ff-9e77-4638e1168c80/

Following the Benjamin family’s assistance rendered to rebuild Dominica following Hurricane Maria in 2017, I thought it wise to capture their history of service to our nation here https://rebuilddominica.org/2018/01/15/a-bio-note-on-dr-mcdonald-benjamin-a-family-legacy-of-service/

Today things are different in the governance of Dominica. The anti-democratic changes are alarming and do not bode well for the unity and prosperity of our nation. The disreputable nature of our diplomatic corps as profiled by Al Jazeera and other media is Exhibit 1 in this decline. It was not always this way. Hence the importance of this historical note.

We must remind ourselves that the role of an ambassador is that of public servant; someone who serves the national interest, not the party or the Prime Minister’s interest. However, we are now plagued with ambassadors who are party hacks. Our ambassadorial appointees are a grab bag of money launderers, party campaign managers, as with Ambassador to the US Vince Henderson or Diaspora vote organizers for the ruling party, as with Ambassador to the UN Loreen Bannis and others.

Long-time civil servants such as Felix Gregoire, who I remember meeting at the home of Ambassador Benjamin, never speak out against the dishonor and shame brought upon our nation before the entire world by the appointment of crooks and criminals to represent us as diplomats. Yet Gregoire points fingers at the opposition as the source of Dominica’s divisions and failures, without a word of condemnation of the wrongs inflicted by those who have been in power for two decades. Surely, the Opposition on Dominica is not without its flaws, but does it appoint diplomats? Does it run the functions of state? Is it the manager of national fiscal policy or overall national development? Who then must be charged with our dismal economic performance or dishonorable diplomats? How can a nation unite around wrong, Mr. Gregoire? Can we ever truly unite around such dishonorable or biased shaping of our diplomatic corps? What really is it you desire we accept? I welcome all efforts at unity, but one cannot unite around wrong.

A diplomat represents the nation and should reflect the best values of unbiased and professional public service. Our tradition on Dominica is one of having a professional and nonpartisan public and police service. Can we honestly state today that we have a professional and nonpartisan public and police service? Why then are we seeing the habit adopted where senior public and police officials dress in red, the color of the Dominica Labour Party? How can the nation’s coffers or policing be integrity-driven when the auditor general and senior policemen are on radio in strident advocacy of the ruling party?

Are we to meekly accept this openly biased conduct by those who are supposed to be public, not party, servants? Are diplomats like Dominica born Francine Baron, Nigerian Allison Madueke or the Iranian Ali Reza Monfared really representatives of the nation, sworn to uphold the public interest without fear or favor? What have they done for the nation in way of superior statecraft, honesty before international fora, productivity or alliance-building that fosters progress in our country?

This is a moment for all Dominicans to calmly reflect on the character of our nation. We must study the greatness we have achieved among our people and solemnly commit to escaping this abyss of lawlessness, bias, ignorance and subpar performance that has captured key segments of the state apparatus. We must always strive to rise above that which makes a mockery of our proven intelligence as a people.

Let us work diligently to promote the best of Dominica and always ally with those who can prosper our entire nation, not just the ruling elite.

In the best spirit of diplomacy, dialogue and national concord, honest Dominicans are prepared to sit in a national unity conference. Such an assembly would have to be inclusive of civil society and be presided over by a reputable/experienced world-class convener. It would have to be conducted in an open and transparent manner. It would have to be carried life and all issues – including elections and electoral reform – would have to be on the table. In that context, we can honestly address what needs to be done to rebuild our broken nation. I note here that not one debate – outside the parliament – has ever been had between the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader. However, is the Prime Minister ready for such open and public dialogue and debate within the democratic culture of respectful give and take?

Honest and well-meaning Dominicans are ready for such a peaceful assembly, without loud music, horn blowing and party colors. In the best tradition of real diplomacy and peacemaking in this Christmas season, that is the finest expression of gratitude we can render Dr. Benjamin and that great generation of leaders that brought us self-government, self-respect and independence.

Dr. McDonald Benjamin was not only a development expert in agriculture but a man of peace. He was a fine diplomat and certainly would not want his people to be at each other’s throats because of a failure to sit and engage honest dialogue. His entire family was committed to the honor and unity of our nation

In this moment of national crisis where our democracy has foundered, we salute the family of Dr McDonald Benjamin and those who bring honor to our land.

If we fail to take stock now and act wisely, may God have mercy on us all because history shall not.