COMMENTARY: A response to Gregor the Midget, in support of Hon. Lennox Linton the Ethical Giant

Once again I am moved to the defence of Honourable Mr. Lennox Linton, against a group of self-aggrandising immoral, unethical pseudo-patriotic bullies, who persist in their unjustified attacks upon Mr. Linton in his patriotic quest to restore sanity in the governance of this country. Like horses fixed with blinders, they see and follow only the

road to maximized profits. At every instance they unwittingly display their innate rapacious animalistic characteristics and pernicious propensities, which are more befitting of the pesky chiwawa or the mongrel (gattay wass) than of the humbler more majestic Great Dane. Of the former, Sam Raphael is the most prominent darker one.

They all swiftly charge towards the gate to the fortress of corruption in public administration and aggressively growl or bark at those who dare to knock or ring the bell to pose relevant questions about good and transparent governance, collective responsibility, public accountability and the national trust. They are especially hostile

towards Hon. Linton whenever he poses questions relative to the administration of the CBI program, of which they are gluttonous beneficiaries.

I more particularly refer to the “Open Letter to Lennox Linton”, dated September 6, 2019, published by Gregor Nassief. In that letter, I see in the guise of an explanation of the importance of the CBI program, an unwarranted tasteless attack unleashed by Gregor against Mr. Linton – a man of great integrity and moral fortitude, the foremost

champion for the protection of Dominica’s sovereignty, for the restoration of true national dignity and a trusted guard of the national treasury and the nation’s monetary fund. Gregor, the song in your letter may have played well to the ears of the minority who detest true democratic, responsible, accountable and transparent government; but

sounded very discordant to the majority who hold dear these virtues. So I invite you to review, as I analyse, the contents of the letter you have written.

 About the Structure of your letter:

First, Gregor, it is more usual to say preamble, instead of “Pre-Amble”, which you most illustriously penned or printed. I trust that you will concede that if you started with mediocrity then, one should not expect you to end any better. Yet I proceed to dissect your letter making critical observations and posing relevant questions to the extent that the exercise betrays the moral midget in you, though you may fancy that you are an entrepreneurial Goliath.

In relation Mr. Linton’s reference to the Range/Kempinski Project you found fault in his statement that, “when you examine the elements closely you see the outline of an elaborate scheme to cheat and steal.”

Obviously, you are perturbed because you assert that you and Secret Bay fall within that “appearance”. I believe it is utterly absurd that you should stand on, albeit an unstable pedestal, and tout the virtues of the CBI scheme in order to dispel the existence of the appearance of corruption of which Mr. Linton speaks. So, for a moment Gregor, let us pause at the Kempinski project to see whether the appearance of which Mr. Linton speaks presents itself to convince you of its existence and the extended implications. I trust that by the strength of your beneficial conviction you should find no difficulty answering the following questions relative to the subject matter in the manner that best

suits your position, even in disregard of the just concerns of the greater Dominican public.

 About The Land

Consider the land on which the Kempinski project rests. It was State land. You and I were told that it was given to Range Development/Kempinski. Gregor, please honestly answer these questions. Do you know exactly what “given” in that context means? Does it mean that the land was an absolute gift or a lease or a sale? Do you know the value of

those fifteen acres of land? Do you know the terms on which the land was “given”? Do you know the process by which the land was given to Kempinski? Have you seen a Memorandum of Transfer of the land to Range Development/Kempinski? Do you believe such valuable State asset would or should be just freely “given” to Range

Development/Kempinski, a business venture established to make a profit? If Range Development paid for the land, do know the price that was paid, to whom it was paid and where the money was deposited? Do you know whether the State has any shares in the hotel which are reflective of the value of the land given to Range development? Do

you know whether any part of the profits generated from the operation of the hotel will be paid to the State as dividend or royalty? Would it be fair to the people and the State of Dominica, that the government should make available to Range Development/Kempinski our passports to sell to establish a profitable business but not

a cent from the proceeds of sale of those passports or the profits generated should be used to pay for the land? Are these not questions which deserve clear and unequivocal answers? To these questions Gregor, I patiently await your educated answers.

 The project

Next, consider the project. Do you know the estimated cost of the Kempinski project? Do you know how much of their own monies Range Development introduced to the project? Do you know how many passports were given to Range Development for sale towards the development of the project? Do you know the price at which each passport

was actually sold? Does the total cost of construction soundly fit the total value of passport monies, less deduction for authorised expenses? If Zampoli’s claim on Range Development/Kempinski is well founded, then how would you explain the generation of such large profit even before the hotel has been opened for business? Are these questions not fairly part of a broader explanation which the Dominica public deserve? In this development model don’t you see possibilities of a lot of money being diverted or misused by the agents and developers assisted by your government?

If you are not aptly positioned to truthfully answer these questions, then you shouldn’t find the appearance of which Mr. Linton speaks well founded and justified, until verifiable evidence to the contrary is provided? I now proceed to examine the other parts of your letter.

Part I: the Business of CBI

I was inclined to summarily dispose of this part of your letter. The reason is that, although you extol the virtue and scope of the CBI Program, you have failed to address this nagging question which Mr. Linton rightly believes deserves an answer: Because the CBI program is good for national development, is it morally right or legally

justifiable that the government should so mismanage the program to the extent that it has unlawfully diverted to some other depository, 1.2 billion dollars that should be lodged in the Consolidated Fund and now cannot account for it?

Before I leave this part of your letter I urge you to answer the questions which follow this scenario: Let’s say you are J. Astaphan and Co. or any Nassief commercial establishment. You despatched your salesman on a truck filled with goods valued at $20,000 for sale in the countryside. He is not authorised to sell on credit. All the proceeds of sale and any unsold goods must be returned to base. At the end of the day he returned to base, the truck was empty but he delivered to you only $10,000 and said, “This is all the money I collected for the truckload of goods you gave me to sell.”

Gregor, would you not suspect your salesman of selling all your goods but diverted some of the money to an unauthorised purpose? Alternatively: Would you not suspect him of treating the goods in a manner which you did not authorise? Would you not demand from him a full account for the money and the goods? If he failed to account or to account to your satisfaction, would you still trust him to deal with your goods and or your money? I present this scenario and pose these questions to impress upon your morally-challenged mind, the major negative implications of your apparent defence of mismanagement of public assets and the tempting enabling message you transmit to

private sector employees and their treatment of their employers’ assets.

Gregor, are you not aware that Mr. Linton as Leader of the Opposition and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, is part of the constitutional police intended to investigate and publish financial and fiscal mismanagement by the government? Why should you applaud the Dominica Police Force for investigating and prosecuting theft committed against your business establishments but you decry Hon. Mr. Linton in his

pursuit of an investigation of apparent mismanagement and misuse or even theft committed against the State?

You should have no future complaint when your business is adversely impacted by the practice you encourage.

Gregor, erroneously or not, I credit you with reasonable intelligence, but sometimes by your thoughtless utterances you cause me much wonder. Do you sensibly expect enlightened Dominican people to boast the integrity of the CBI scheme when people like you, Sam Raphael and the senior gremlin, so frequently appear at the gate of the fortress

and frivolously defend the corruption which is fertilized by illuminate-like secrecy in its operations? Your listing of the various locations where similar schemes exist, does not displace the fact that even in the schemes in those locations the spectre of corruption has often reared its ugly head and attracted similar attention by watchful patriotic eyes.

 Part II: The Business of Real Estate

Here again you engage in the deceptive, dishonest practice of highlighting the necessity and benefit of the real estate program but less-than-skilfully seek to avoid the issue of mismanagement and other forms of misconduct of the administrators of the CBI Program. You are well aware that the latter has the thrust of Hon. Linton’s concerns,

complaints, requests and demands”. But here again you betray your heartless, selfish motive. Your selective use of words has not hidden your true intention. I detect that you say: “Why the hell should I care if 1.2 billion dollars of public funds generated from the sale of passports under CBI program are unaccounted for, once my private business

continues to reap mammoth benefits from the same program?” That profiteering yearning barren of moral content seems to define the extent of your patriotism.

 Part III: The Good The Bad And The Ugly

Under The Good, I find that your further attempt at an exposition of the nature of the real estate program is rather wasteful. You have added nothing new to what I and the rest of Dominica already know. You however, look silly tending to usurp the functions of the government and public administrators in that endeavour. I must tell you that in this regard you are no better informed or more persuasive than Mr. Linton. The difference is that you immorally condone the mismanagement of the program while Mr. Linton rightly exposes its stultifying effect on the holistic development of this nation. At the end I still search for the good of which I was not already aware.

Under The Bad and the Ugly: Here again your diversionary motive steeped in dishonesty appears. You should harbour no doubt that like failure in due diligence, the raping of the State’s resources derived from the CBI program is exceptionally inhibiting and disruptive of national development. Even the senior gremlin confirmed this. I

however, give you credit for your acknowledgement of the fact the there are unscrupulous agents in the business. Based on your recognition of that anomaly, don’t you think the disgraceful practices of those agents may be condoned by principals who personally benefit from their activities? Who is best positioned to pose this question to

the principal and to you on behalf of the concerned citizenry if not Mr. Linton?

Gregor, you refer to “The special Hybrid housing offering.” You have noted the oddity of its introduction and problem it causes. Have you seen this offering advertised, even by MMC, as a genuine third category of the CBI Program? How is this offering different from the donation branch of the CBI, from which all proceeds of sale of passports should flow naturally and directly into the Consolidated Fund? Can you tell the Dominica people why monies from the housing offering incorporated into the 1.2 billion dollars have not reached our Consolidated Fund? By what lawful authority has that sum been diverted to some other depository and, purportedly, continues to be kept there? Does this practice open an avenue misappropriation and misuse inclusive of theft? Do these questions not bother you? Do you have any appreciation for the rule of law? Is Hon. Mr.Linton as Leader of the Opposition and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, not the person best positioned to require the government to properly and fully account?

Why don’t you who extol the virtues of good corporate citizenship assist Hon. Mr. Linton

in this endeavour?

Gregor, do you know the meaning of, “conspirator”, “aider”, “abettor”, “accessory before

the fact”, “accessory after the fact”, and their connotations in criminal law?

Conclusion

I have presented my response to your letter predominantly in the form of questions because I still credit you with even that modicum of a conscience that may guide you to think, speak, write and do right. I also believe I should present to the rest of the Dominican populace and the world at large the same questions to answer, because they

too have consciences and should be able to honestly judge my response in relation to your letter.

Finally, I must now tell you Gregor, that your characterisation of Hon. Mr. Lennox Linton as a dishonest man is misdirected. Like a boomerang in flight, it very fittingly comes right back to you, who are more worthy to bear the guilt of the leechlike tenacity with which you suck at the benefits of the CBI program. You have qualified as one of the

ignominious, though ironically celebrated, engines of dishonesty, devoid of any earned integrity, sufficient to speak on matters of political, financial and fiscal rectitude, in the business of the good governance of this my beloved island nation and its people; for which Mr. Linton lives but off which you do.