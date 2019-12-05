COMMENTARY: Al-Jazeera documentary exposes to the world  corruption at the heart of government

Only UWP/Team Dominica can restore honesty and decency in public life and rebuild our shattered economy.

It is an extraordinary state of affairs in Dominica that Roosevelt Skerrit has not yet resigned as Prime Minister following the highly damaging revelations of corruption and misconduct in government exposed by Al-Jazeera. It is even more shocking that the President, Charles Savarin, is silent. But worse, that Dominicans have not taken to the streets in their tens of thousands to demand an end to this madness that passes for a government.

This documentary by Al- Jazeera simply confirmed what Dominicans have known for more than a decade- that we have in power unscrupulous politicians who have corruptly and clandestinely used their public office for private gain.

As Dominicans contemplate their voting intentions ahead of the next general electionwe need to be reminded of the sordid record of this government, specifically since Roosevelt Skerrit became Prime Minister.

In 2005, Prime Minister Skerrit personally handed a diplomatic passport to Susan Oldie. The Dominica Labour Party has never satisfactorily countered the claim that the sum of US$400,000 passed through the account of an NGO, ‘Citizens for a Better Dominica’ and it was used to finance their 2005 election campaign.

This business of granting Dominican passports to foreign nationals is not new. In 2006, without the knowledge of the then Attorney General, Ian Douglas and our Ambassador to the United Nations, Crispin Gregoire, the Government of Dominica took Switzerland to Court after the Swiss authorities stripped our ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Russian born Roman Lakschin of his diplomatic immunity. Legal action by the Dominica government was later discontinued when then-President Dr Nicholas Liverpool intervened.

In 2008, the Government of Dominica granted a license to West Indies Power(Dominica) Ltd to explore geothermal energy in the Soufriere area. Information sent to the Financial Intelligence Unit by GON Emmanuel in 2013 indicated that payments totalling over $2 million were paid by Stephen Isidore to several individuals, known supporters of the Dominica Labour Party. The source of that money remains a mystery.

In 2009, Lennox Linton exposed the purchase by the Government of residential garbage bins at inflated prices from Andre Dowell, a brother of Collin Mcintyre. As a result of unrelenting pressure from Lennox Linton, the Treasury was refunded US$156,568.23. That money did not come from Dopwell but from the law chambers of Stephen Isidore who sent the money to attorney Roger Ford in Barbados, then to another attorney in Antigua and then back to Dominica. The Government also purchased fertiliser from Dopwell, some of which never arrived in Dominica even if it was paid for.

During the debate on the 2019-2020 budget, it was revealed that the sum of $1.2 billion was not reflected in the government estimates but instead was part of the housing component of the CBI programme. It is highly suspicious and irregular that some monies collected under CBI cannot be scrutinised by the elected representatives of the people in Parliament. Lennox Linton is determined that a Team Dominica/United Workers Party government will retrieve the missing billions.

While issues of integrity, honesty and probity have featured highly in the campaign, the record of Roosevelt Skerrit and his government in other areas must be analysed. After 20 years in power and billions of dollars spent, the Dominica Labour Party Government can boast of no major accomplishments.

In its 2000 election manifesto, the Dominica Labour Party stated its intention to construct an international airport. In 2009, it announced the establishment of a task force to consider all aspects of the construction of an international airport.

In 2013, Roosevelt Skerrit revealed that he had signed an MOU with a Chinese firm to build an international airport, a hotel among projects. In 2014, Roosevelt Skerrit again promised that once he got a new mandate the airport would begin.

In 2017, in his budget address, Roosevelt Skerrit announced the establishment of an airport development fund with an initial sum of US$10 million to be followed by monthly amounts of US$5 million. To date, there is no confirmation that this account exists and how much money is in that account.

Just days before the 2019 election announcement, Roosevelt Skerrit announced he had met an envoy from the Chinese Government with a commitment from Beijing that they would build an international airport in Dominica. After so many promises going back more than a decade, nobody can take the Prime Minister seriously on the international airport issue.

With a country like Dominica with so many renewable energy sources, it is shameful that our country still relies heavily on diesel to generate electricity. The geothermal energy thrust was started by the late Prime Minister Pierre Charles in 2001. After having spent over $75 million on geothermal energy development, not one kilowatt of electricity is being produced from geothermal.

Our health care system is creaking at the seams. Ministers of Government fly out to Martinique and elsewhere when they get ill leaving poor suffering Dominicans to deal with the poor state of our main hospital. Marigot has not had a hospital for more than five years. The long-promised National Health Insurance Scheme is yet to materialize nearly 19 years after it was first mooted.

Opinion polls have revealed that the cost of living is a major issue. Salaries in Dominica are the lowest in the OECS. Coupled with that is the high cost of food and clothing. For a party whose motto is “all shall eat” it has done little to ensure that people can earn a decent living in their country. Minimum wage levels were last addressed nearly 12 years ago, with the Prime Minister only making a fleeting reference to it in his budget address in July.

Agriculture has declined sharply under this government. In 2000 we had 2400 banana farmers. Today we don’t export a single banana to the UK. Despite investments in agriculture over the last 20 years, agriculture’s share of GDP is under 14 per cent.

We have not seen any real growth in the cruise ship sub-sector. In 2004, we achieved close to 400,000 cruise ship passengers. Today, we are not even at 400,000 but St. Kitts passed a million cruise ship passengers many years ago.

After 20 years in power with very little to show in the traditional growth engines of agriculture, tourism and manufacturing, the Roosevelt Skerrit government point to the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme. The programme has made supporters of the party who act as agents in the sale of citizenships very wealthy.

The CBI programme has spawned some hotels, most notably Kempinski Resort and Spa at Cabrits and the new Jungle Bay in Soufriere. While we welcome world-class five-star hotels and international brands in Dominica, it is a major concern that even before the Kempinski hotel opened, Mohammed Asaria and his partner, shared US$60 million between them and a third, PaoloZampolli has gone through the courts to demand his US$7.5 million. Little is known about the ownership of the Kempinski branded hotel. The developers were able to persuade the Government to carve a piece of our national park to construct the hotel. In addition, the developers were given 800 passports to sell.

Of all the failures of this government, it is the departure of Ross University from Dominica after 40 years that remains the most perplexing. The Dominica Labour Party Government of Patrick John brought Ross University to Dominica in 1978. It was Mike Douglas who brought Ross University to Portsmouth. History will show that it was under the DLP government that Ross left with the loss of over 350 direct jobs and severe financial consequences for the banks, DOMLEC, DOWASCO, LIAT, FLOW, landlords, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, farmers, fishermen, tour guides, bus and taxi drivers, cleaners among other stakeholders.

The choice in this election is clear. A vote for the DLP will see further personal enrichment by the ruling elite, dictatorship, tyranny, lies, greed, corruption and the further consolidation of a one-party state in Dominica.

Throughout this campaign and for years now, the UWP has campaigned on a platform of honesty, transparency, good governance and integrity in the governance of our country. In Government, I expect UWP/Team Dominica to adhere strictly to those values and principles. I will not be silent if there is any deviation or abandonment of those principles.

I urge all Dominicans at home and abroad to make that change and vote the SAW/Team Dominica United Workers Party on December 6th. Roosevelt Skerrit and his rottenly corrupt regime must go. Only the United Workers Party can pull our country back from the abyss.