COMMENTARY: Doctors, be honest, please!

A considerable amount of time elapsed between conceiving this letter and writing it, reason being that a lot of research was necessary to get it right. I almost felt like a doctor at times.

Historically, a doctor has been one of the most revered of professionals. Unfortunately, too many have used this reverence to prey on their unsuspecting or uninformed patients and the public.

I have discovered a few interesting things about some doctors in Dominica who are predators because, sadly, the Dominican public accepts everything wholesale, asks no questions and releases their hard-earned money at the drop of a hat.

Now, an individual becomes a doctor by attending medical school for four years, maybe more, depending on the jurisdiction. Then, again depending on jurisdiction, he/she may do an internship for one or two years to become a General Practitioner. Then, to become a specialist requires additional training for three, four, even five years, depending on the specialty of one’s choice. This is what is called a Residency; you must be in what they call a teaching hospital working under and being taught by supervisors until the duration of your Residency is up. Then you must pass the appropriate examination(s) in your area of specialization to be certified as a specialist. The specialist is now Board Certified.

There is a fee in Dominica for General Practitioners and a fee for specialists, although many are just charging whatever they please. Some General Practitioners, parading as specialists, are even charging more than some specialists.

A doctor does not become a specialist by obtaining a certificate in some discipline, not unless they have done a Residency for it. So, there is no Diabetes Specialist in Dominica. In fact, in essence there is no such thing. There are Diabetologists, who are Endocrinologists. But that’s another story involving years of Residency.

A doctor does not become a specialist by obtaining a diploma in some discipline, not unless they have done a Residency for it. So, there is no asthma specialist in Dominica.

A doctor does not become a specialist in Child Health because they have worked in that field, not unless they have done a Residency for it. So there is no Child Health Specialist in Dominica. In fact, there is no such specialist. They are called Pediatricians.

One can get a diploma or certificate online or after a couple of weeks or months of instruction. None of these does a specialist make, not in the practice of medicine. Ironically, there are a few prominent physicians, some retired, who have had diplomas in particular disciplines from top notch universities but never referred to themselves as specialists in those disciplines.

Perhaps the Dominica Medical Board should start cracking down on fraudulent general practitioners impersonating specialists drilling holes in their patients’ pockets. It would be high time. The Current Medical Ordinance gives them that authority. They need not wait on the Medical Professions Act, which is even more wide-reaching. These impersonators have even presented themselves before our Prime Minister, on national media. Imagine!

Let us behave and conduct ourselves properly, all of us, doctors, retailers, John Q Public, everybody.

As much as you may revere them, doctors are not allowed to simply claim titles. That is not cricket!