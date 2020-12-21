COMMENTARY: Doctors, be honest, please!

A considerable amount of time elapsed between conceiving this letter and writing it, reason being that a lot of research was necessary to get it right. I almost felt like a doctor at times.
Historically, a doctor has been one of the most revered of professionals. Unfortunately, too many have used this reverence to prey on their unsuspecting or uninformed patients and the public.
I have discovered a few interesting things about some doctors in Dominica who are predators because, sadly, the Dominican public accepts everything wholesale, asks no questions and releases their hard-earned money at the drop of a hat.
Now, an individual becomes a doctor by attending medical school for four years, maybe more, depending on the jurisdiction. Then, again depending on jurisdiction, he/she may do an internship for one or two years to become a General Practitioner. Then, to become a specialist requires additional training for three, four, even five years, depending on the specialty of one’s choice. This is what is called a Residency; you must be in what they call a teaching hospital working under and being taught by supervisors until the duration of your Residency is up. Then you must pass the appropriate examination(s) in your area of specialization to be certified as a specialist. The specialist is now Board Certified.
There is a fee in Dominica for General Practitioners and a fee for specialists, although many are just charging whatever they please. Some General Practitioners, parading as specialists, are even charging more than some specialists.
A doctor does not become a specialist by obtaining a certificate in some discipline, not unless they have done a Residency for it. So, there is no Diabetes Specialist in Dominica. In fact, in essence there is no such thing. There are Diabetologists, who are Endocrinologists. But that’s another story involving years of Residency.
A doctor does not become a specialist by obtaining a diploma in some discipline, not unless they have done a Residency for it. So, there is no asthma specialist in Dominica.
A doctor does not become a specialist in Child Health because they have worked in that field, not unless they have done a Residency for it. So there is no Child Health Specialist in Dominica. In fact, there is no such specialist. They are called Pediatricians.
One can get a diploma or certificate online or after a couple of weeks or months of instruction. None of these does a specialist make, not in the practice of medicine. Ironically, there are a few prominent physicians, some retired, who have had diplomas in particular disciplines from top notch universities but never referred to themselves as specialists in those disciplines.
Perhaps the Dominica Medical Board should start cracking down on fraudulent general practitioners impersonating specialists drilling holes in their patients’ pockets. It would be high time. The Current Medical Ordinance gives them that authority. They need not wait on the Medical Professions Act, which is even more wide-reaching. These impersonators have even presented themselves before our Prime Minister, on national media. Imagine!
Let us behave and conduct ourselves properly, all of us, doctors, retailers, John Q Public, everybody.
As much as you may revere them, doctors are not allowed to simply claim titles. That is not cricket!
As a Diabetic Patient I was happy to be referred by my family Dr to Dr Lisa Jolly, a GP with a special interest in Diabetes. I was delighted to find she had the capacity to do the necessary tests in the consultation rather than sending me to a lab and requiring me to return a week later for a second consult. My experience has been that she does not charge me more than my original family Doctor, nor does she refer to herself as an Endocrinologist even though she has significant specialist training. I regret that she is not employed at the hospital so that those without insurance or resources could enjoy her expertise also.
In Skerrits Dominica everything goes and stays unchecked as long as one has the red party bible. Skerrits motto is a very simple one: let me do what I want to do and keep voting for me and I in return will let you do what you want to do. Police and courts are instructed accordingly. Corruption is the simple term!
In countries where people care and value their health and money and the rule of law, these impersonators would be fined, lose their licences and worse. SMH!! Only in Dominica.
There was one truth missing in this article .The number of doctors or persons claiming to be doctors who become politicians plus one must ask why are so many Dominicans being flown out of the country for treatment seeing all these people returning from cuba as trained doctors?
It seems your position is that there are individuals in Dominica with little or no authentic medical qualifications who are presenting themselves as general practitioners and even specialists, and using those non-existent/questionable qualifications to rip off Dominicans in need of medical services. In the larger countries, with available resources, entities such as the government and or medical associations are empowered to manage the medical profession, and will even charge those attempting to practice without appropriate medical qualifications/certifications. Does Dominica possess the resources to properly evaluate and monitor those presenting themselves with questionable qualifications, especially with the easy access to online certificates and degrees? I have had experience with at least one so-called medical professional and while I know he is a quack, the easiest thing was to avoid him and his deceptions.
This is a Damming eye opening comment that must be commended. The business of Doctoring, is all it is, business. Managing the Health of their patients is very lucrative + they work on commission from the pharmaceutical companies and distributors of prescription and over the counter Drugs. The prestige and Ego that comes with this Legal Drug pushing profession, have left many many patients holding the sticky end of the stick when wrongly diagnose. And like everything else, they are united secretively, while true care is for those who can afford the exorbitant prices of wanting to stay alive.
I fully agree with these observations and comments!
An excellent commentary. At least the medical profession recognizes the worth of hands-on practical experience to properly qualify.
You included “everybody” and in the past this would have included tradesmen. They served a six year apprenticeship and studied at night school. Even then, they were not considered fully qualified until they had spent gaining additional practical experience as a “journeyman”.
Now it appears sufficient for job applicant to say “I work in construction”. You can add that many of the so called “contractors” that employ them in construction practice without any relevant practical qualification whatsoever.
I like this article!
I’m waiting for the rebuttal from some of these self profesded specialists.
Left unchecked the tentacles of corruption will extend into even the noblest of professions. A well presented report on a pervasive medical malaise that direly needs to be arrested. But don’t expect redress anytime soon, though miracles do happen.
If the author stands behind the article, they should be be willing to place their name if they are truly believe in what they wrote.
@ Informed Patient: Your letter is timely. I have also had some thoughts about those “Specialists” as well. Their deception reflects on their trustworthiness. It’s just not cricket! However, this misrepresentation seems to be part and parcel of our “No Law, No Constitution” charade that is becoming the norm, and where the honour is becoming a dishonour. As we speak, we have individuals in some of the highest offices in the land masquerading with titles and credentials that at best should only be listed in the award section of a CV. Go figure!
Very well spoken. The police, legal profession and businesses in Dominica are also badly infected with this new virus called super corruption. Our country is staring into a massive cliff edge…
But we have a Leader claiming to be a double doctor and people who know better refer to him as doctor with an honorary degree. If it comes from the top what do you expect? Let us start correcting from the top first. Let the Leader put a stop to that deception then we can go after the rest of the fake specialists.
Bravo!!! I wish there was such a button for a 1000 likes or love. These doctors are sooo fraudulent but again, we as a people are to be blamed. We just embrace mediocrity.
You’re so right. And it just seems like nothing matters to us. There’s this apathy about almost everything.
In a country where the governing body is full of fraudsters it comes as no surprise to me that slowly but surely everyone copies their behaviour and follows in their foot steps.