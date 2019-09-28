COMMENTARY: Dominica Youth Join Global Climate Action Friday Sept. 27 2019

The biggest issue the world is facing today is the Climate Crisis. This September, from the 20 to 27th millions have joined young climate activists on the streets around the world to demand an end to fossil fuels. Dominican students are joining this Action and want their voices heard to put pressure on the leaders of the biggest countries to act.

The consequences of our actions are already affecting us today. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse. “Our house is on fire; let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.” (Greta Thunberg)

Last Friday, (Sept 20) was the biggest climate protest in history, with over 2 million people in 2,500 events in over 163 countries on all seven continents. This mass movement committed to sounding the alarm in the global climate crisis. Come join this Friday, September 27 to help put Dominica’s voice on the global stage!

We, as Dominicans, have already experienced the most severe consequences of climate change. In 2017 Hurricane Maria hit our Nature Isle and gave many of us a wake up call. From Tropical Storm to category 5 Hurricane in less then 24 hours, that is what climate change looks like today! These disasters will only get worse, as we have seen in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian hit on September 1, 2019. This is just the tip of the melting iceberg. Detrimental natural disasters are becoming more and more common in our hotter planet; hurricanes, heat waves, forest fires and more.

Dominica does not put large amounts of carbon into the atmosphere, but we are among the first to pay the biggest price for the actions for our global, oil based economy. Since Maria, our government has been proactive and very vocal about becoming “the World’s first Climate Resilient Country”. And we young people have the most to gain. So we are joining this global movement of young people to move these actions along in time for our future.

Climate actions alone won’t solve the climate crisis, however what these movements do is demonstrate that people are aware that something needs to be done, and that we are willing to do something about it. “Greta Thunberg a 15 year old lone protester caught the world’s attention last year, which has spread to millions of school children around the globe who are sounding the alarm. Now it’s everyone’s turn to stand with young people and show world leaders that people are demanding climate justice. September’s climate strikes and actions will kick start a huge wave of action and renewed ambition all over the world.” (https://globalclimatestrike.net)

On September 27 2019, I Sahara Sky (a 15 year old Dominican student) will be striking at the Bay Front from 9:00am to 11:00 am, joining thousands of other students around the world, to spread awareness about the climate crisis. I am very passionate about this issue and believe the time to address it is now. “Climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we!”

For more information on Greta Thunberg and the Global Climate Strike:

https://globalclimatestrike.net

https://www.fridaysforfuture.org

https://www.ted.com/talks/greta_thunberg_the_disarming_case_to_act_right_now_on_climate?language=en