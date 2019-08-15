COMMENTARY: Hollow Re-dedication Ceremony

The NATIONAL RE-DEDICATION CEREMONY could have taken up some of the features of the White House correspondents dinner. It is a time when you put aside the heavy political rhetoric and at most poke some light-hearted fun at the other side.
With regards to the preaching, whoever pays the piper calls the tune. Reverend Jodi was articulate, but it is up to you to decide whether she was fair and balanced. A voice for God would declare that for re-dedication to be meaningful, one should at least make a symbolic act of reconciliation. Sounds more like we are re-committing to the same level of harassment, neglect, abuses and cover ups. Let’s be real, what should we expect to be different tomorrow?
This was probably the only time to have both sides on the same stage before the election. The Opposition reached out and respectfully responded to the invitation. The Party in power barely exchanged looks with us. Organizers could have at least encouraged politicians to shake hands and act civil with each other for a change. Can you imagine that?
I would recommend involvement of all stakeholders in the organizing of such an event. Failure to do so, without the traditional inducements, manifested in the turnout that we saw today (Sunday August 11, 2019].
9 Comments
Look at all these hypocrites in that large picture. Your days of glory are coming to an end. Tell the country what happened to the missing CBI billion…
You have serious issues to deal with . Wanting power is one thing. But when a man wants power with envy, jealousy, hate and arrogance is the beginning to his downfall.. And when he do not get what he wants, he will incite violence and encourage others to do the same.You will not be Prime Minister. Mark my words. Beware Dominica.
John prosper! 😲😳😲😳😲😳😲😳😲😳😲😳😲😳😲😳. Really. Envy and jealousy. You are clearly blinded or Bewitched or just plain ignorant. I pray for people like you cause you clearer don’t know better.
Why is skerrit and all his friends to the front if it’s non partisan and is that the deputy there and his wife? Papa what a surprise
Dominica full of Hypocrites.
They care about appearances rather than really facing their fears and making real honest changes.
What about separation of church and state. What about the Dominicans who don’t believe in a god. Do we matter?
That was my first though when I saw this thing on TV. s this not a government for Muslims, Buddhists, baha’i , Hindus or atheists? .. They don’t have to pay taxes and obey the law? .. But, hey any political espousing those principles would lose the ability to manipulate folks .. When Marx proclaimed “Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people” … it was the most prescient and Christian (ironically) of modern philosophical pronouncements
You all look for everything to complain about. Dominica is 98% Christian as such the country is a Christian nation. Get work to do.
Purely deception. Reggie cannot close his eye cause he know is pure mocry. If these guys were one bit genuine i would see Linton and skerrit holding hand in prayer, i would see opposition and gov officials mingling and i would hear a tone in Parliament that respects the responsibility and opinions of all representatives within the laws to make Dominica a better place. This is like people who claime to be God’s chosen ones, this is a show to say oh we give up to God we dont steal. This MoFos make me sick. Religion and politicians mixing had always been toxic to mankind and this does not full me. There is a reason why christian and Muslim societies have been the most violent to humanity throughout the ages. The reason is because of thier ability to manipulate humans into intolerance of others. Everytime election is near skerrit is manipulating one denomination and religion at a time for his own glorification. You still have to account for misdeeds.