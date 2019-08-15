COMMENTARY: Hollow Re-dedication Ceremony

The NATIONAL RE-DEDICATION CEREMONY could have taken up some of the features of the White House correspondents dinner. It is a time when you put aside the heavy political rhetoric and at most poke some light-hearted fun at the other side.

With regards to the preaching, whoever pays the piper calls the tune. Reverend Jodi was articulate, but it is up to you to decide whether she was fair and balanced. A voice for God would declare that for re-dedication to be meaningful, one should at least make a symbolic act of reconciliation. Sounds more like we are re-committing to the same level of harassment, neglect, abuses and cover ups. Let’s be real, what should we expect to be different tomorrow?

This was probably the only time to have both sides on the same stage before the election. The Opposition reached out and respectfully responded to the invitation. The Party in power barely exchanged looks with us. Organizers could have at least encouraged politicians to shake hands and act civil with each other for a change. Can you imagine that?

I would recommend involvement of all stakeholders in the organizing of such an event. Failure to do so, without the traditional inducements, manifested in the turnout that we saw today (Sunday August 11, 2019].