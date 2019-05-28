COMMENTARY: Improving our people’s quality of life

Dominica`s development challenges and responses going forward

This presentation will look at the social sectors in Dominica, in particular how they impact on the quality of life of communities. The promotion of good quality of life and well-being of all citizens is increasingly recognised as an essential aspect of sustainable rural development, and the use of indicators is considered by many to be a key element in giving practical effect to the concept of sustainable communities.

Quality of life is therefore seen:

At a personal level: the degree of enjoyment and satisfaction experienced in everyday life, embracing health, personal relationships, the environment, quality of working life, and some leisure time

At community level: a set of social indicators, such as nutrition, clean environment, incidence of disease, crime rates, health care, and educational services

In addition to this key is the presence of local ownership/management at village/district levels

However, community advocates are of the view that indicators are unlikely to be acceptable or particularly useful unless they are developed in close consultation with their target populations. Community-derived indicators allow individuals and communities to express and measure the most important determinants of quality of life for them. This participatory approach raises awareness of elements of the rural and urban environment that are highly valued by villagers and has the potential to contribute to improving local government and good governance.

Focus on the discussion will be on the following social support sectors that should contribute to and promote quality of life: the health sector, the social services sector and most Importantly, Local Government Sector.

National independence should ensure increased and developed quality of life of people, ownership and control of nationhood, and development of our own resources; conduct of our affairs in a structured, organised way; and clear national policy focussing on good governance.

What aspects of quality of life would be?

low income and the migration of parents to seek employment, dysfunctional families, and poor or inadequate social support systems? In evidence are our unskilled workers, unemployed and under-employed; poor educational performances; and drop-outs of our youths from school.

Poverty

Poverty is therefore widespread, as 75% of the poor reside in rural and urban areas, where in every two households are poor. Seventy-five percent of Caribs are poor, 35 percent of them are indigent, and nationally poverty stands at 40% percent.

If one in every two households is poor, one has to ask; what level of quality of life exists in these communities? ChildFund Caribbean, the organisation I worked for as National Director (Dominica & St. Vincent), when we talk about access to safe water, it`s not only that there is clean water in the standpipe, but the minimum standard we set is that there is one tap in every household. For example, if a mother has a baby, a five-year old son, a seven-year-old daughter and there is no access to running water in the house and that child has to walk out onto the road at 8pm, to go to the standpipe in the road to get water; that is a health and safety issue. So we have to have standards for housing and for public safety.

Communications across Dominica are faced with difficult and complex decisions about how to respond to developmental change, plan sensibly, and improve the quality for all of their members, and are dealing with the urbanized area on the edge of communities that are developing as a result of unplanned and unchecked expansion that threatens the qualities of greenness and space that initially attracted residents.

Policy makers struggle without displacing existing communities and cultures. Rural communities strive to balance traditional ways of life with the need for access to jobs, health care, and education. More and more, people demand a voice in what happens in their communities and an active role in deciding what, where, why, and how change should occur.

In order to participate meaningfully in this participatory process of inclusion towards decision-making and to make well-informed decisions affecting quality of life, communities need information from a variety of data and from the necessary tools that assess the implications of alternatives and change. The extent to which available information and data can be used by local communities and authorities to make these complex decisions, interrelating the economy, environment, and society, has rarely been examined.

It is therefore time to support efforts at all levels, and in particular of community groups, for example; NGO`s, to encourage broad and effective public participation in the planning of the development of communities.

Health: The Primary Health Care System Towards Quality Care

Most of us are aware and know of the success of the primary health care system in Dominica. Principally, it is the most important development that has taken place in Dominica since our independence, and I do not think many people realise the impact it has had on the lives of people and communities. Dominica has successfully created and decentralised a system targeted at the poor, principally out of the city area, to where people have easy access to a health service where a doctor and his or her support staff are based in that community. These are significant development of the 1980s.

So this is very important and the most significant development milestone I would say that took place in Dominica in thirty years of our independence that we can proudly say is ours.

Recommendations

The primary health care system is now in need of some new focus and impetus, and, having achieved its initial goals and objectives by readily providing health care services to rural communities, the service cannot continue to function with the focus only on dressing sores, doctors` calls, and the everyday treatment and services a clinic provides.

With the level of sustainability, it has attained, the service now needs to focus more, in addition to existing services, on preventive care and should be seen to adopt a policy and practice of promoting alternative lifestyles to health care, addressing issues of:

The prevalence of diabetes and other diseases affecting our elderly and children; Good eating practices; Promoting locally home grown food; Providing a display of backyard gardening at every clinic. (Therefore No Red Clinic, and Handouts of discriminatory of cash etc. This is insulting).

After thirty years, the primary health care system should be reintroduced to the communities with a more community participatory and multi-disciplinary approach towards health care installed. This approach is deliberate and will create some level of enthusiasm for local people to want to get involved in its management and to protect it as well.

Social Services

The social services (referred to as the Welfare Division) is responsible primarily for the monitoring and providing a wide range of social intervention and protection services for children, families, dysfunctional families, elderly, juveniles, and others all over Dominica.

The division is currently seriously understaffed, and staff members all assist in doing everything, for example; probationary work, child care work, emergency work, home visits, and preparing for court appearances. Usually in this profession, the probationary and the social work service are completely separated, but in Dominica the work is multi-tasked because the staff is small. This presents serious drawbacks.

Owing to the small size of the staff, immediate services appear to be limited within the city area. It therefore means that there isn’t a Welfare Officer based in a district who is visible and accessible to emergency and presenting cases (incest, child sexual abuse, physical abuse, domestic violence, school absenteeism, etc), and often these cases go unattended. There is no visible presence of a welfare/social worker in the outer rural and remote villages. You cannot have a system where you do not know what is happening in a remote area where abuse is on-going. The care and development of children are affected because there isn`t that level of early intervention and detection in their lives.

Recommendations:

Social services should be structured similarly to what obtains in the primary health care services. Ensure that the workers are visible and operate out in the communities to intervene, understand and respond quickly to presenting cases. There should (must) be more visibility and presence felt in the outer rural remote communities. This presence and visibility will facilitate the following:

Early detection of dysfunctional cases;

Early detection of Child abuse cases;

Early detection of multiple child abuse cases, incest, etc.

Early intervention and response to child and family cases and situations;

Training of families in parenting skills. Families need to know how to cope with their children under stress;

Better collaboration and co-ordination between government and the agencies;

Better collaboration and co-ordination with community-based organisations and NGO`s and other partners.;

Local Government

It is my view that there are too many local government authorities; currently there are forty-one. These authorities are categorised as:

City Council, Urban Councils, Town Councils, and The Carib Council, and There are thirty-seven Village Councils island wide.

The current structure of operations of local government does not have any meaningful and sustainable impact on the quality of on life of people and communities. The councils lack the resources to design and manage short-term or even long-term developmental plans and, with their limited resources, are unable to design a strategic plan for their villages.

These authorities are further limited in their options for promoting programmes towards quality of life for their people. Principally the work of local authorities is still limited to that of “felling” of dangerous tress, clearing drains, cutting grass, and clearing roads of debris. In other words, they often lack the capacity and vision to plan and undertake village socio-economic development programmes.

Until this is addressed, the kind of rural and sustainable development we are looking for in Dominica, we are not going to see it in the near future.

Recommendations

Reduce local authorities from forty-one to about seventeen by clustering current geographical village councils, thus creating district councils, in addition to city, town, urban and Carib councils, and give them the task of development, to focus on cultural development, and heritage sights. This approach will offer the opportunity to identify and develop new sites, build them up, own them, and let the develop a type of partnership that will generate some income from what that have created. That will put less burden on the government in having to give them their subsidies every month. Promote local governance – partnership with Central Government will be strengthened; not only as a recipient of funds but in sustainable development. Create and promote local By-Laws. Prepare district Strategic plans. Prepare and adhere to annual operations plans Identify all developmental needs Create revenue opportunities, for example, create and control the tourist sites – that will bring in revenue and employment within districts. Every Dominican and visitors (tourists) who visits these sites should be allowed to pay, with the fee going towards the protection, development and upliftment of these sites. This system of local control and local governance will help in job creation for our young people to develop skills in control and management of the sites and of the environment. Put that in the hands of the communities and I guarantee you with sound leadership, planning, transparency and accounatabity, that with the skills and creativity out there, they will do it. Promote village feasts. Village feasts have to be developed to something which brings financial returns to the communities. Promote village beaches and rivers – to be managed by the communities through the new system of district authorities. Let them charge a fee and develop project proposals for donor funding. Give local people the opportunity to see what it is like to manage their own resources. Opportunities: – focus on raising capacity for learning in service industries, tourism, fisheries, agriculture, business, and environmental areas.

Non-governmental organisations have had a very great impact on development. The presence and growth of NGO`s in Dominica in the past-independence period is a reflection of the felt need of community interest groups within the community to become organised in pursuit of specific goals and objectives, translating these into specific sustainable programmes adopting a community participatory approach.

Children, youth, adults, have a voice, and there is a way to get them to map out their developmental ideas for their communities. One will be surprised to see how children, given the opportunity, can tell you what they think of their communities.

These recommendations are designed for impact on matters pertaining to the quality of life of villages.

Families and Children

Areas of concern for Dominican families include all forms of child abuse, including incest; use of illicit drugs and alcoholism; domestic and gang violence; illegal adoption and trafficking of children, especially our indigenous Caribs; poverty; deprivation; exclusion; vulnerability; unemployment; underemployment; and poor housing and living conditions. We are not only talking about the structure but what makes the home and the family function.

Recommendations

Review the situation affecting children and families Refer to recommendations regarding social services and local government (above). Ensure services for the poor towards promoting and sustaining quality of life are well co-ordinated among all stake-holders

Let me end by linking development in relation to what quality of life is. Essential to its implementation is the “kind of leadership” necessary for its successful operation, which is the drive and vision to understand the complex and interrelated issues of these communities.

Development is about improving quality of the life of poor and vulnerable people in deprived communities, ensuring everyone has a choice in what his or her life looks like. It cannot be imposed on anyone. This choice is broadened through the joint effort of local people, governments, international bodies, and a range of civil society organisations, including NGO`s, community organisations, churches, and religious groups.

Quality of life is best led by those who live in poverty, and it works towards long-term change and there is no place for quick-fix.

FRANCIS JOSEPH

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICER/SOCIAL WORKER

Thanks to Mr. Swinburne Lestrade who edited this paper.