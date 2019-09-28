COMMENTARY: On the Road to the Great Rejuvenation

In Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Grand celebrations will be held across China in memory of this historic moment. On this occasion, I would like to go through the glorious 70 years of the People’s Republic which witnessed China’s transformation from backwardness to prosperity and which points to a brighter future of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

70 years ago, under the leadership of Chairman Mao Zedong, the founder and great leader of the Chinese Communist Party, new China was founded and gained its independence on Oct 1, 1949. Kuomintang led by Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan. After long-time suffering from foreign invasion and civil war, the new China was poor and backward. Many people had no food to eat and no place to live. Materials were in severe scarcity. Internationally, the United States and western countries did not recognize and blockaded new China. However, having experienced the agony and catastrophe of foreign invasion and colonization, China insisted on supporting African countries in their efforts to gain independence. After their independence, China gave them economic aid up till today. China now is one of the five permanent nations in the United Nation’s Security Council and represents the interests of all developing nations. China has diplomatic relations with 179 countries in the world now.

China has gone through a historic transformation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During the past 70 years, China has achieved huge social and economic development. China has became the second largest economy in the world, just after the United States.

This year marks the 41 anniversary of China’s reform and opening-up to the world. Over the past 41 years, the annual real GDP growth rate of China has averaged 9.4%. The proportion of China’s economy volume in the world grew from 1.8% in 1978 to 16% in 2018.

Through reform and opening-up, China benefits from international trade. We also contribute a lot to the development of world economy. According to a report published by WTO in April this year, China is one of the key engine of world economy, especially after financial crisis, contributing to over 30% of world economic growth. Today, China is the largest exporter accounting for about 13% of world export, and the second largest importer providing a huge market for global producers. Moreover, the report pointed out that China’s reform and opening-up also offered a new development path for developing countries around the world.

China has many advanced and leading technologies in the world, including aerospace and lunar exploring technology, 5G telecommunication, missile technology and Beidou GPS and Express train and so on.

We support the rule-based multilateral trading system with the WTO as its core. We believe in a fair trading system that protects the rights and interests of developing countries and narrows the gap between north and south. We hope countries with different ideas could settle disputes through negotiations instead of recklessly resorting to unilateralism and protectionism. However, during the past year, the United States first imposed tariffs on Chinese goods to US at 25% and China had to retaliate. The trade war between the US and China has escalated. US unilaterally raising tariffs on Chinese goods will harm both US and China’s economy. It will cause the recession of US economy. Of course, It will also harm China’s economy. China wishes to solve the trade issue by negotiations.

China is still a developing country with the largest population, facing many internal challenges. For example, poverty in rural areas still exist. Education and medical care are still a big problem. China is still not unified. However, China still manages to make greater contributions to the world in accordance with the principle of “achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration” as well as the concept of “a community with a shared future for mankind”, both of which are raised by President Xi and are now major guidelines of China’s development and diplomacy.

The past year witnessed the sincere friendship between China and Dominica. Every time natural disasters hit China, I receive messages from Hon. Prime Minister expressing his concerns and sympathies and his support.

I am glad to see that, the One-China policy is common consensus of both the Labor Party and the United Workers’ Party. We highly appreciate that the UWP party led by Linton also agrees to the One-China policy, which means Taiwan is part of China. The Chinese government is willing to develop its friendly relations of cooperation with all political parties in Dominica. The China-Dominica friendly relations are a long-term relationship, bringing long-term benefits to the local people and long-term support to Dominica’s social and economic development. I am also very happy to see that China is contributing its part assisting Dominica in its recovery.

On infrastructure, York Valley Bridge was handed over to the Dominican government in July last year. Rehabilitation work and construction of three bridges are underway on West Coast Road. The whole project will be completed and handed over to the Dominica government in the June of 2020. The China aided re-roofing project in collaboration with UNDP has concluded and has realized the reconstruction of over 400 roofs for houses as well as restoration of roofs at 3 schools, 5 clinics, 4 buildings at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital and 6 buildings at the Dominica State College. The first phase of Dominica-China Friendship Hospital was handed over and formally open two weeks ago. The feasibility study on the Agricultural Science Complex Building project was completed in July last year and the feasibility study on post-hurricane school re-construction project was concluded too. These two projects will start off soon. Two weeks ago, Director-General Li Xiaobin and his colleagues visited and surveyed the site of the vocational school in Roseau.

On people-to-people exchanges, the Chinese Navy hospital ship “Peace Ark” visited Dominica from October 12th to 19th last year and provided comprehensive medical services for 5000 people here. It was really a great success. I would like to take this opportunity to thank H.E. President Savarin and Mrs. Savarin, Hon. Prime Minister as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Health, the Customs, the Port and other departments for your precious support and thoughtful arrangements for this visit.

Bilaterally, China and Dominica care about each other. Internationally, China and Dominica work hand in hand to safeguard the rights and interests of developing countries. In the first half of this year, Chinese government presented about 20 candidates in different United Nations agencies. The Dominican government resolutely supported China’s candidates without any preconditions. Hereby on behalf of the Chinese government, I would like to express my deep thanks and profound gratitude to the Dominican government for your stanch support.

2019 is a special year for both China and Dominica. This year, China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of New China. We will have big celebrations all over China and a massive parade will be held in Beijing. This year also marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Dominica. Our embassy held a number of functions to celebrate it. While China endeavors towards its dream of rejuvenation, Dominican people spare no efforts building the first climate resilient country in the world. As both of our countries open a new chapter of development, China-Dominica relationship enters a new era. We will stand closer in solidarity with each other, strengthen our relations, deepen cooperation in all areas and enhance mutual understanding. As a good friend, China will continue to support the social and economic development of Dominica.

It is my firm belief that Dominican people will no doubt overcome the disaster and build the country better and better. It is my firm belief that, with our joint efforts, we can achieve common prosperity and build a better world.