COMMENTARY: Restoring the Essence of the Nation: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates? (Part II)

The more I inform myself on the matter of the COVID-19 vaccines, the closer I get to the conclusion that something is wrong!
I am disturbed by many things surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines discussion. For instance, there seems to be an attempt globally to discourage genuine discussion. Much information is labelled as misinformation and is censored when they are clearly not so when one considers the matters carefully. Some information is dismissed as conspiracy theory when they are genuine considerations. On the contrary, I find much of the misinformation to be coming from governments and the “so called” trusted sources! For instance, many of our Caribbean governments keep repeating that the vaccines are safe, but the truth seems to be that the vaccine clinical trials were rushed and that many of the safety research was not done or was not properly done at the time the vaccines were rolled out. Some of that research is now taking place. So, to say that the vaccines are safe seem to me to misinformation! What governments should say instead is that they think that the vaccines can help, but that the safety of the vaccines and its long-term efficacy is not fully known at this point in time. In that way, people will be allowed to consider the likely risks in making a decision concerning taking the vaccines. And clearly, it would be unethical to mandate a vaccine over which there are safety doubts and or over which there are potential long-term challenges.
There also seem to be a clear effort by governments to blame the emergence of variants on the unvaccinated. This too appears to be misinformation and maybe a deliberate attack on the unvaccinated in an attempt to justify mandating the vaccines. In fact, the government of Dominica is already discriminating against the unvaccinated in their quarantine protocols. At the very least, the jury is out on “who is putting who” at risk! There seem to be credible arguments that with narrow immunity provided by the gene vaccines, and with the way the vaccines are been rolled out to fight the pandemic, it is the vaccinated that presents the greater risk for the emergence of variants of the COVID-19 virus rather than the other way around.
I have also noticed that governments including the government of Dominica, are encouraging those who have gotten COVID-19, to still go ahead and take the COVID-19 vaccines after waiting for some time. This position suggest that the vaccines provide better immunity than one can get from natural infection. But there are many experts who suggest that this is bad advice. These experts point out that based on emerging data, natural immunity provides strong, broad and long-lasting protection and it protects better than the narrow COVID-19 gene vaccines. For instance, a person that was unvaccinated and got infected with COVID-19 and recovered, would tend to be protected against variants including the Delta variant, whereas a person that was vaccinated with the gene vaccines designed for the original Wuhan virus, may not have protection against some variants. The Delta variant is providing some proof of that.
Many governments were quick to label some deaths as COVID-19 deaths as long as the deceased had COVID-19 at the time of death. However, we are not seeing an equal willingness to point out or even investigate vaccine related death and side effects. This sounds like misinformation to me. We have had deaths in Dominica that were related to the vaccines, albeit they were of persons with prior compromised health conditions. Has our government recorded these or investigated these? Moreover, I am also told that blood clotting from the gene vaccines was more prevalent in Dominica than has been reported.
I have raised the above example to point out that much misinformation is been pushed by Governments as well as by regional and international organizations and by individuals. There seems to be an overzealousness in pushing persons to take the vaccines and this is been done without sharing all relevant information with the people. The big question is why? It may be the economics! I hope that there is not more to it than that, however my eyes are open. I certainly hope that it is not just herd behaviour and foolish complicity to a more sinister plot!
But let each one of us resolve that we will not be bullied by our governments. For those of you who have taken the vaccine, I respect your decision. But let us respect the decision of others who decide not to take the vaccine for what they believe to be sound reasons. You too should stand for the rights of those who choose not to take the vaccines. Taking the vaccine is not an act of love if one believes that the vaccine would do more harm than good to the wider community!
The government of Dominica should stop the discrimination against the unvaccinated. Caribbean governments should stop going down the slippery slope of making the vaccines mandatory.
That is disinformation most scientists do not believe that share your source
Judged
I applaud you Mr. Vital for being courageous enough to say it like you see it. You raised some solid points of concern.
So far, everything that seems to question the vaccine is being ruled out and dismissed as rubbish information. This is not right! We need fair, unbiased discussion. If we say, “listen to the science,” why is it we are only listening to ‘some’ of the science and not the rest? What about the immunologists, scientists, virologists, researchers who have tried to present their disturbing findings and observations via panel discussions? Are they not educated and part of the science as well? Is it right and loving to dismiss and label everyone who has not taken the vaccine as selfish and foolish? Is it only the vaccinated ones who are educated, intelligent and love their neighbours? Did they all take the vaccine because of love of neighbour? Please, let us stop and examine ourselves.
I would like to ask Mr. Kent Vital if he was a leader of a Political Party
would he give such opinion as it regards the Vaccination issue.
If he was leader he could not speak honestly… cause if he became pm and didn’t fall in line, he would be killed by outside interests just like they did Haiti, Burindi, Tanzania etc…
Believe it or not, ur uncle Skero is simply following orders in return for wealth and riches. He is not free to speak anything other than ‘take the vaccine’. If he ever get brave and say anything else…
Thank you. I wholeheartedly agree with this measured and balanced view of the current climate. I too am concerned that the Health Ministry has done little to
educate our citizens about the power of natural immunity, which is longer lasting, broader spectrum and carries no danger of potential harmful adverse reactions. If you are a healthy individual between the ages to 1 to 40 you have little to fear from Covid-19. Being in the sun getting lots of natural vitamin D, breathing clean unpolluted air, bathing in the sea, avoiding large crowds, drinking bush tea, eating local healthy unprocessed food should be promoted. There are also medicines, which if given early or prophylactically, have been shown to be quite successful in minimising hospitalisations and deaths. Why is this information not made available? Why is our only alternative to accept a vaccine for which the manufacturer, the government, and the employer who mandates it, accepts no liability?
You are so right, nobody talks about holistic medicine, such thing is ignored. The Father of medicine Hippocrates, “Let food be thy medicine, and let medicine be thy food. “The Medical Schools have
put a blind eye to this, but instead taken up an approach with a word Allopathic Medicine, that has been modified over the years in the English language, with a nice phrase now known called “Science-based Medicine” it just shows the trickery and manipulation with a hierarchy which operates like an Inquisition, well how much is really Science base. The Germ Theory established by Pasture, germs caused disease which today is the corner stone of their “Science-based Medicine” should be revisited and examined. There is past evidence to prove that we have all been sold a lie, no wonder we are in the mess we are in today with the controversy surrounding the use of vaccines in this fight against a so-called epidemic.
You have made many unsubstantiated claims here Mr Vital, which cannot be confirmed by an economist so please point us to the scientific data to support those claims. For example, show us how the natural immunity is better than the vaccine especially when we have see people get covid more than once and the second time is even worse. I support you in stopping the discriminations . I also do not support mandatory vaccine at a time when there is so much doubt. However most of your commentary sound just like another conspiracy theorists. So unless you can support your claims stick to economics, no offence.
Please do some research. Just a little at the least. There are studies to support the claims that natural immunity is better than vaccine induced immunity. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1
Here is just one specific to sars-cov-02. There are others to support this general principle. Your claim of individuals getting covid more than once is no more supported than any ‘claim’ made by Mr. Vital. Do you know the vaccination status of any of these individuals?
If you truly wish to be informed about the many sound reasons to be hesitant about these injections I recommend this overview with solid references, many for scholarly medical journals. https://archive.is/HZz2c. Enjoy.
Sometimes if we have nothing good to say we should keep our mouths shut. What some of us “educated people” need to do is sit down and really think things through before taking sides and making wild accusations and statements about things even in our educated states don’t have enough information. Vaccines have been around for hundreds of years. When they were being used at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century did the world population have any access to the research and the lengths of time that was needed to create those vaccines? Probably no! All the world at the time knew is that there were viruses that killed people and that the vaccines have a chance to survive those viruses. The issue we have now is a world we live in where there is too much information. All this information makes even our “educated people” seem as plain as you and I when it comes down to critical thinking. Be a beacon of hope for our people not one who’s leading them astray with garbage
“The more I inform myself on the matter of the COVID-19 vaccines, the closer I get to the conclusion that something is wrong!”(Kent).
An economist should be an expert who studies the relationship between a society’s resources and its production or output!
Economists usually study societies ranging from small, local communities to entire nations and even the global economy.
After researching, and findings the opinions of an economist are used to help shape a wide variety of policies, including interest rates, tax laws, employment programs, and international trade agreements.
That is the business of an economist!
Medicine is something that should to be debated by medical professionals, and people who are trained in the science, or have some knowledge of the subject at hand!
Kent; as far as I can detect; you are not trained or involved in any form of medical science therefor you are not in a qualify position to advise or even make suggestion regarding COVID-19…
Con:
What is wrong with the vaccine is the propaganda that people like you spread about it; while you are wasting time writing garbage about, something you do not know.
My sister in Tortola husband was buried yesterday: COVID- 19 is the cause of his death: Loved by everyone Panchi Jeffers was not vaccinated; he may have died if that was his time.
Nevertheless; if he had got vaccinated he might be alive today!
Popular food vendor Rene St Clair Jeffers aka ‘Panchie …
https://bvi.org/popular-food-vendor-rene-st-clair-jeffers-aka-panchie-passes
Popular food vendor Mr Rene St Clair Jeffers aka ‘Panchie’ has died, according to reports reaching our newsroom, today, August 2, 2021. Jeffers, of Sophie Bay, reportedly passed away this morning. Fondly referred to as ‘Panchie’, Jeffers.
So, while you Kent indulges in what seems to be sensational garbage, people are dying; the only thing disturbing about it is the garbage you are disseminating while the virus hit close to…
Do you mean that only mechanical engineers and the like get to critique the performance of a vehicle? How then does the average person decide what type of vehicle they would like to purchase? How about food? Only chefs get to have an opinion about the taste and preparation of a particular dish? By that token, you should have no opinion on how a house is designed or built. You should just accept whatever and architect designs and have no opinion or questions about the safety of his work.
Thanks for the layman lesson, reminding Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque of his irrational belief.
Gary, calling you a derogatory name at this time will not serve any purpose; so I simply need to tell you that my intelligence, nor my academics did not derive from a smart phone; nor Google!
Keep in mind all of my comments: again are supposed to be of an intellectual nature, considering that I am both college and university educated okay!
I took the time from day one when I left Dominica between the age of 16/17 to get the education my parent could not afford me in Dominica; hence I attended Hill Secondary in Antigua, prior to moving to England (Harlow in Essex) where my college education began; after drifting between England, Germany and Denmark, I returned to Antigua prior immigrating to the United States; where I completed my college and university education.
Thus I obtained degrees in both electronic and electrical engineering respectively and also an associate in arts degree in the Liberal Arts okay!
In addition to that I majored in Health Science!
Watch it Boy!
That should read “an Associate In Arts in the liberal Arts:
Anybody who knows the educational system; and about college disciplines, will tell you anybody who has a simple degree in the the Liberal Arts, is not an idiot, and a very difficult person to deal with educationally.
For you development, and educational enlightenment.
Note: The liberal in liberal arts, is the a cornerstone of the education of so many; has very little to do with political leanings; its roots can be traced to the Latin word liber, meaning “free, unrestricted.
When one obtained a degree in the Liberal Arts, it means the student touched on every level of education; therefore can enter into any field of education!
So, know what you are directing at me; cause I am sure you are not in my neighborhood nor class educationally, from there one can major in any field of science.
So, shut up, just shut up!
You don’t even know who you dealing with, am not your friend Roosevelt
…
You have become so pathetic with your silliness. Who are you to question Kent Vital or anyone ability to express an opinion outside their Vocation. You are so brainwashed, it is sad. ‘Medicine is something that should to be debated by medical professionals, and people who are trained in the science, or have some knowledge of the subject at hand,” really, what an irrational belief to have., such a belief is blasphemy to the self, do you know what intelligence is, it is bestowed to you by the Creator, why would you not use it, engage it, ask questions. Do you know how the art of science came about, by people using their intelligence questioning things. Have you not read about Copernicus and Galileo, were they wrong to debate the Authority at the time The religious establishment. Today we are up against the Medical Establishment, is it wrong to debate them. What is it that makes you so negligent with the faculty given to you by the Creator, it’s your ego the false self, the expert.
Admin… Could you not allow more than a 1000 character response to commentaries like this? It contains dangerous and misleading information the required robust rebuttal not allowed by this limit
ADMIN: We can give you space to submit your own free full-length commentary as a separate post should you wish (no character limit).
The post can be submitted anonymously once its in good taste and adheres to our general publishing guidelines. Our comment policy gives a good indication of what we allow: https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/policies/#comment-policy
Honestly Sir … I thought you could not have gone further wrong than in your first commentary …. but how wrong I was!!
Let us examine the most glaring of the mistakes (I am deliberately giving it the best interpretation). . The safety of the vaccines. These medicines are rolled out on tried, tested and vetted procedures with extensive clinical trials involving thousands. The biochemists and virologists don’t guess, or surmise or act on whims. For the most part these are litigation averse private companies. Complete Phase 3 clinical trials were done for ALL of these vaccines and designated safe for emergency use. As we have seen for Pfizer, FDA approval after administrative (not clinical) hurdles are cleared. So to say that health professionals (not politicians who a) don’t know medicine b) are only charged with holding these professionals to account) must say that they ‘think’ that vaccines will help when all available evidence suggest much more, is ridiculous.
Mr. Warrior, please do some research. The participants in the trials were all healthy individuals. The trials did not include unhealthy individuals. Not all of us in the world are healthy. Some of us have medical issues (underlying conditions). One of the reasons why it takes such a long time to bring a new vaccine or any drug to market is the safety trials. Participants in such trials have to represent the general population and not just the healthiest of us. Arm yourself with knowledge before leveling such scathing criticisms. The FDA does not exactly have a stellar record for ensuring the safety of all the products that it approves. It is better to be skeptical especially when the potential for harm is very high.
I note your self proclaimed area of expertise is “economist”. As an “economist” should you not direct your diatribe at economics? What are the economics of not vaccinating? Is the world not headed to a vacine passport as a requirement to travell, attend gatherings to open economies up to a semblance of normal? Are you oblivious to the companies that are now requiring vaccination as a condition of continued employment?
You may not like these facts but they are the facts. You have a rite to not be vacinated, exercising that rite comes with consequences and restrictions on travell. Let’s be honest, Dominican’s want the ability to travell off island and the country wants tourists back. The larger world rejects your anti vaccination stand and will discriminate against countries where vaccination rates are low and close there borders to unvacinated peoples period.
This is the “economics” of your position. And a disaster for Dominica
@Outside Looking in. I have to let you know that I endorse this post of yours. It is factual and well written.
What is this man doing, writing against a vaccine which can stop the slow progress economically if he claimed to be an economist?
Why question Kent, and suggest that he cannot have an opinion regarding the issue of vaccination outside his vocation as an Economist. You are a Teacher, you make all kinds of claims about God or even your opinions about Vaccines. What if I told you that you have no right and authority to express such opinions, stick to being Teacher, would you accept my view.
Gary, thanks for acknowledging that I am a teacher, but did you fail to understand that a “teacher” can speak on any subject of Life?
So what do you mean by telling me “to stick to being a teacher” is there a special subject or subjects for a teacher?
Kent Vidal did not call himself a teacher, he claimed to be an economist–that is his specialty, that is what he should be speaking about–unless he has knowledge of some other subjects but it that knowledge is not about this coronavirus and its vaccination.
I perceive that just like Kent, you are not for taking the vaccine, but what about me, who may bump into you and you have to the virus to pass it onto me.
Well, thanks to God, I will not die with you, because I will have the weapon against your virus-infected self, it is the vaccine.
It is so unfortunate that there are so many people listening to you and Kent Vidal–what a pity!
Amen Mr. Vital. Our government, especially the Minister of Tourism has been on a roll with their rhetoric. As if they have done the research themselves. Just repeating what the people giving them the vaccines want them to say. Keep in mind Dominicans, there is financial aid that comes along with these vaccines. As if they are paying nations to try these new experiments out. We cannot continue to act as if this thing works hen you can still contract the virus and spread it. They say oh, well at least you will not die. How will they know when there is proof that vaccinated people have died. There is indeed something deeper happening here.
Kent Vital you are giving bad advise here..I assume you have not taken the vaccine..Most if not all scientists who know about the Covid vaccines state that is the ONLY WAY we wil get out of the pandemic..You think you havr aright to refuse to be vaccinated what about the persons you might infect??Do they have a right>??
There is not conveying anything significant with the rubbish he is talking; there is nothing informative in his commentary; he seems to be pulling his garbage out of thin air; he has nothing scientific to support his comments!
Everybody, or anybody can write, nevertheless, people should stick to what the know; one can have a simple opinion, and express it.
However, this man is talking as if he is an authority on COVID-19, or as if he is in the medical field, when in fact he tries to impress the audience that he is some kind of economists, if that’s the case perhaps he should stick to field as an economists.
Right now I have doubts!
He is not very credible!
How can someone give advise on something they do not know about; right now people in that field of science is still struggling to understand the virus; while he talks nonsense as if he is an on a very illusive RNA Virus of which he is not knowledgeable.
When you read the above commentary,by Kent Vital, is he giving advice solely or is he stating his opinion as what he thinks regarding the issue of vaccination. When you write your comments, making irrational statements should we consider you an expert and competent, lol. Well, of course not, but you have a right to express your opinion, so long.
Gary, if that is in reference to anything I stated in reference to anything Vital wrote, you can be assured my comments are Text-book material.
He is talking about “DNA.”
The virus is an RNA virus, which he cannot comprehend, unless he is a research scientist or have some sound advance knowledge in Health Science.
Not even you can understand the comments I wrote anyway; so no point of me arguing with you!
I went to medical school, and drooped out; so give me some kind of credit when I tell you this man is blowing fart; does not know what he is talking about!
If you and Vital know so much about DNA; I challenge you Gary, and Vital to submit the Sequencing DNA; determining the order of the four chemical building blocks: the sequence which tells scientists the kind of genetic information that is carried in a particular DNA segment.
Write it out on DNO; if you and Vital can; I will kick myself in my Butt!
I will even let you invite doctor Punjab Roosevelt Skerrit to kick…
Gary, the opinion of Kent Vidal is bad advice to the people of Dominica. Take it or leave it!
Clayton is right! Kent has his right to choose not to take the vaccine, but where is the right of the person or people he would infect should they be in contact with him, should he become infected?
Considering that fully vaccinated individuals can get infected, they can transmit the disease and can die from the disease, does that not impact on those people who are not vaccinated? Not being vaccinated does not automatically mean that you are a carrier or transmitter of the disease. Vaccination is NOT THE ONLY WAY. As a doctor, you should avail yourself of the information that is present for all to read. The Virology Journal wrote back in 2005 that “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread”. There are other treatments and treatment protocols available as well. Protocols developed by practicing doctors and scientists. Heaping blame on those who are not vaccinated is pointless and totally unwarranted. Do the research.
When you read what was written by Mr. Kent Vital, does this sound like he is giving people advise not to be vaccinated or not, Mr Vital is giving his opinion based on information he acquired, at least do the same. Now, when you sit behind your computer and say, “Most if not all scientists who know about the Covid vaccines state that is the ONLY WAY we will get out of the pandemic. ” Is this an absolute fact, who are the most so-called scientist you are referring to who believe in such thing, is it those that are constantly on TV, radio spewing the 24/7 narrative. Do you think Truth and science is proven and decided by a consensus narrative, lol. As to your dogmatic belief.” You think you have aright to refuse to be vaccinated, what about the persons you might infect” so the non vaccinated person is the cause or most likely to infect people and people must be fearful of them and so some right is violated, wow. The cause of a person being infected does not lie outside, but inside.
give me a figure. You cannot qualtify how many of these doctors you speak of? Maybe most if not all of the doctors YOU know or have spoken to will say that. OR the doctors who appear on the tv shows you like to watch will say that because they cater to what you want to hear.
Finally, a non biased media publication on the issue 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
yeah … well except, it’s not, is it? (unbiased, that is)
Tell us why. Give us at least 3-5 salient points instead of just an opinion.
Thank you. A sane balanced view of a the current public health situation. Never before has there been such pressure to accept one Health intervention to the exclusion of all others. The human immune system in a healthy person is the best possible defense against this virus. Natural immunity it preferable and longer lasting than any inoculation. There are known highly effective drug treatments that can be administered early in infection and as prophylactics. Why is the ministry of Health focused on one solution only? There are those who can not risk blood clots, heart inflammation, or severe allergic reactions.
Kent Vital… please stick with economics. Your expertise is not in medicine therefore please let the scientists and medical experts do their jobs. Individuals should consult their physician on such matters and not rely on folks like you who only write garbage. You are not helping the situation when you pen such crap. The vaccine is not a magic cure but it’s the best we have at the moment to arrest this virus. You cannot dispute the fact that there was a significant drop in the mortality rate once the authorities started dispensing the vaccine, proof that this is an effect method in treating this disease.
We should not still be on the subject of whether to mask up or take the vaccine at this point. It’s time for governments and the private sector view this virus as the deadly disease it is and mandate the vaccine. People with other treatable diseases are being made to suffer and sometimes even die because unvaccinated covid patients are occupying icu beds. Not fair.
Mr. Vital has not given a single bit of medical advice. He made an attempt to inform himself and so should we all. Blind reliance on others to make determinations for us is childish. If you never have a dialog with your doctor or never seek a second opinion, you resign yourself to potential misdiagnoses. Doctors do make errors and people suffer as a result. They are not infallible. Find out what is happening in countries like Israel, Gibralta and others with high vaccination rates before you insult the gentleman.
Please get a life Kent, preach to the unvaccinated corpse in the morgue. Were your vaccinated against childhood diseases? In case you start showing symptoms please don’t beg for the jab!
I was vaccinated against childhood diseases. However, many of the diseases were around for decades, many even centuries before i was even born. They have had ample time to make sure. https://nationalinterest.org/blog/coronavirus/four-times-history-vaccines-failed-lessons-coronavirus-vaccine-166116
As an adult you should be more open minded. As a person with access to the internet, you still act like a sheep. Just do what someone else tells you still. Yes take it because you were also vaccinated as a child. laughable. Remember when the Same Americans and big countries used to tell you Coconut oil was giving cancer because they wanted to push soy and canola on the region. All you believe it. Now all of them crying for coconut oil and we know their is the cancer givers. Listen to them still. Let them tell you how to die. Meanwhile ill listen to myself on how to live. Thank you.
The Medical Oath is to “Do no harm”, Does that also include psychological harm?? So as a Doctor would you administer a mandatory vaccine against a persons will?? What will be the outcome of that on a global scale???
Kent, the only slippery slope our governments are on is trying to copy better off nations by opening up when infection rates are high – this despite our limited resources. The rest of your post is a callaloo of truth, half truths and outright misinformation. Was the DFP’s panel discussion a complete waste? These are complex issues which even some doctors have difficulty explaining, given their lack of specialization in the relevant areas! Why would they recommend something without 100% expertise in every detail? The same reason they refer for heart surgery even if they cannot perform it – they know the risk/benefit to your life (in actual numbers) vs the risk/benefit of intervention. BTW, this is NOT a gene vaccine, (genes are made of DNA – this is an RNA vaccine) just like the sun is not a planet because it’s up in space!
As I wrote in response to Kent Vital’s earlier commentary: this is as sensible as anything I have read on the vaccine debate.
In terms of economics. The cruise ship companies have been in the forefront of pushing vaccination on Dominicans (https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/covid-19/vaccination-is-key-to-return-of-cruise-ships-in-2021-says-tourism-minister- charles/). This is clearly for their investor’s benefit rather than a concern for the wellbeing of Dominicans.
Rather than pushing vaccination, the government might do better promoting healthier lifestyles.
She has been very aggressive (even more aggressive that she naturally is) to try to force Dominicans to taking it. Even wanting to deny people their daily bread if not. When there is no truth. Meanwhile i heard some time ago that a number of passengers on Carnival Cruise lines were positive. they want all of is to take vaccine but they want to bring in covid positive people. Its all a farce and gimmick to get us to be their guinea pigs. In years we will hear ads on the tv saying if you or your loved ones have taken xyz vaccine for COVID-19 in the past 123 years, please contact our office as you may be entitled to a sizeable settlement. End of story. If this happens, would Dominicans be in their right to take a pound of flesh and blood from these so called leaders as they have been the ones encouraging and in many cases forcing the populace to take this experiment.
Ken my brother I respect you but will simply say here quit playing with words. Just see how you are dancing with it below;
“For instance, many of our Caribbean governments keep repeating that the vaccines are safe, but the truth seems to be that the vaccine clinical trials were rushed and that many of the safety research was not done or was not properly done at the time the vaccines were rolled out. Some of that research is now taking place. So, to say that the vaccines are safe seem to me to misinformation! What governments should say instead is that they think that the vaccines can help, but that the safety of the vaccines and its long-term efficacy is not fully known at this point in time.”
Bro there are few like you and Thompson when it comes to economics and finance but you are better off staying away from the science subjects. The only thing worth consideration here is the last sentence above. Please STOP scaring the people. You of all people know better! ..SMMFH
I have to agree with you. When people regarded as leaders or intellectuals go off the deep end, many follow. In an age when every high school science book teaches (or should teach) the difference between DNA and RNA, there is just no excuse for DNO even publishing this commentary.
It is sad to see such arrogance and ignorance being displayed. So If something does not resonate with your understanding and belief, they should be shunned, wow what shallow view to hold, pity you.
If someone in a prominent position wants to argue that the world is square or that up is down, they need to just be quiet. Period. No human genes consist of RNA. Enough of spreading idiocy.
“What governments should say instead is that they think that the vaccines can help, but that the safety of the vaccines and its long-term efficacy is not fully known at this point in time.” Wow, is this how you convince someone to take the vaccine. You know, after reading your argument I wonder if I should waste my energy and time to respond to any more of your comments, in the future, lol. I will leave you with this https://www.bitchute.com/video/mjyEYrKWA0zB/
One does not need a degree in anything to be able to seek out information and analyse said information. That, after all, is one of the principle methods by which individuals attain degrees. Mr. Vital is not scaring people but offering a differing point of view based on information that is available to all who care to do some research. If you do not step out of your comfort zone, how can you grow your knowledge base?
Seeking out information when you don’t have the basics right, will get you stuck in misinformation. Just like trying to cook using a blowtorch or trying to learn about trains by standing on the tracks. Word to the wise, if you’re debating the COVID vaccine by researching on YouTube, just remember that anyone on earth can build a website. In the real world, a proper understanding of scientific research requires at a minimum, basic knowledge of medical statistics. Why? So you can tell which research is valid and which is just hot air.
“In the real world, a proper understanding of scientific research requires, at a minimum, basic knowledge of medical statistics.” lol, I will tell you this, for me, the proper understanding of scientific research is my observation at looking at the people around me and my environment asking questions and this is what you will find, Everything is backwards, everything is upside down. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, psychiatrists destroy minds, scientists destroy truth, major media destroys information, religions destroy spirituality and governments destroy freedom,Michael Ellner.
Tell me do someone really need your so-called minimum, basic knowledge of medical statistics to see such thing happening right before their eyes, do you have to go to some book of medical statistics, jargon to know such thing.
Or we can argue that the world is flat because that’s what our eyes see. Your eyes also see the sun move across the sky, so how can it be true that the earth is what is moving around the sun? Without a background in statistics, if you knock your foot immediately after reading this it must be posting on DNO that caused your toe to break, because commonsense tells us that correlation = causation.
@Wakanda Forever, Why are you using such allegories to give credence to your argument. Do you know there are degrees of intelligence and intelligence can be applied in context also there is something above intelligence. Correlation = causation is not an absolute truth, such thing does not belong to science. Cause is something that has hunted science, you know why because it is a divine operation which man thinks he can solve with his intelligence. You must not confuse coincidence with correlation and correlation with causality.
where is the lie? your opinion isnt fact. the 3rd phase of the testings is yet to be done.
Congratulations. This article is much more reflective of a person who has done some deep research. My only criticism is your reference to long term efficacy. I will point out as I did in response to your first article that this is already known. Third boosters are already being given in Israel and the possibility of needing a fourth is not out of the question. As for misinformation, you should read the ‘Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons’ in The New England Journal of Medicine. Pay very close attention to Table 4. As an economist, you should be familiar with analyzing data involving tables and charts and reading the fine print. Finally, I hope your article will prompt others to do some research for themselves instead of relying on government representatives and others who represent the medical establishment. The truth is out there if we care to look for it.