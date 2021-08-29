COMMENTARY: Restoring the Essence of the Nation: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates? (Part II)

The more I inform myself on the matter of the COVID-19 vaccines, the closer I get to the conclusion that something is wrong!

I am disturbed by many things surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines discussion. For instance, there seems to be an attempt globally to discourage genuine discussion. Much information is labelled as misinformation and is censored when they are clearly not so when one considers the matters carefully. Some information is dismissed as conspiracy theory when they are genuine considerations. On the contrary, I find much of the misinformation to be coming from governments and the “so called” trusted sources! For instance, many of our Caribbean governments keep repeating that the vaccines are safe, but the truth seems to be that the vaccine clinical trials were rushed and that many of the safety research was not done or was not properly done at the time the vaccines were rolled out. Some of that research is now taking place. So, to say that the vaccines are safe seem to me to misinformation! What governments should say instead is that they think that the vaccines can help, but that the safety of the vaccines and its long-term efficacy is not fully known at this point in time. In that way, people will be allowed to consider the likely risks in making a decision concerning taking the vaccines. And clearly, it would be unethical to mandate a vaccine over which there are safety doubts and or over which there are potential long-term challenges.

There also seem to be a clear effort by governments to blame the emergence of variants on the unvaccinated. This too appears to be misinformation and maybe a deliberate attack on the unvaccinated in an attempt to justify mandating the vaccines. In fact, the government of Dominica is already discriminating against the unvaccinated in their quarantine protocols. At the very least, the jury is out on “who is putting who” at risk! There seem to be credible arguments that with narrow immunity provided by the gene vaccines, and with the way the vaccines are been rolled out to fight the pandemic, it is the vaccinated that presents the greater risk for the emergence of variants of the COVID-19 virus rather than the other way around.

I have also noticed that governments including the government of Dominica, are encouraging those who have gotten COVID-19, to still go ahead and take the COVID-19 vaccines after waiting for some time. This position suggest that the vaccines provide better immunity than one can get from natural infection. But there are many experts who suggest that this is bad advice. These experts point out that based on emerging data, natural immunity provides strong, broad and long-lasting protection and it protects better than the narrow COVID-19 gene vaccines. For instance, a person that was unvaccinated and got infected with COVID-19 and recovered, would tend to be protected against variants including the Delta variant, whereas a person that was vaccinated with the gene vaccines designed for the original Wuhan virus, may not have protection against some variants. The Delta variant is providing some proof of that.

Many governments were quick to label some deaths as COVID-19 deaths as long as the deceased had COVID-19 at the time of death. However, we are not seeing an equal willingness to point out or even investigate vaccine related death and side effects. This sounds like misinformation to me. We have had deaths in Dominica that were related to the vaccines, albeit they were of persons with prior compromised health conditions. Has our government recorded these or investigated these? Moreover, I am also told that blood clotting from the gene vaccines was more prevalent in Dominica than has been reported.

I have raised the above example to point out that much misinformation is been pushed by Governments as well as by regional and international organizations and by individuals. There seems to be an overzealousness in pushing persons to take the vaccines and this is been done without sharing all relevant information with the people. The big question is why? It may be the economics! I hope that there is not more to it than that, however my eyes are open. I certainly hope that it is not just herd behaviour and foolish complicity to a more sinister plot!

But let each one of us resolve that we will not be bullied by our governments. For those of you who have taken the vaccine, I respect your decision. But let us respect the decision of others who decide not to take the vaccine for what they believe to be sound reasons. You too should stand for the rights of those who choose not to take the vaccines. Taking the vaccine is not an act of love if one believes that the vaccine would do more harm than good to the wider community!

The government of Dominica should stop the discrimination against the unvaccinated. Caribbean governments should stop going down the slippery slope of making the vaccines mandatory.