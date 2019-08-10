COMMENTARY: The DLP Smokescreen

The recent pronouncement in the Parliament to decriminalize the possession of ONLY an ounce of Cannabis in a vacuum reflects this administration’s trademark lazy, incompetent, reckless and irresponsible vote catching approach to National Development. In this case “Smoke an ounce and vote for Mr. Skerrit”. Promoting ONLY an ounce of Cannabis as legal is indeed the promotion of its recreational use by SMOKING.

Dominica needs an in- depth, comprehensive policy that incorporates the commercial, medicinal, psycho-spiritual and recreational aspects of the Cannabis plant. Such a policy must have strict regulations to protect at risks groups and inhibit associated criminality.

In the absence of wider public education and factual information on Cannabis liberalisation this “smoke a spliff and vote for me” policy could do more harm than good. For instance what will be the source of the Ounce? Will the producers be local? Will it be legal for them to grow the plant? Who will verify the Ounce’s suitability for human consumption? And what if one has an Ounce and a half? Will smoking the OUNCE be allowed in public?

This latest ‘catch a vote’ policy will not only perpetuate the demonisation of the plant; it will most likely increase the risks to the vulnerable especially our youth.

The intended DECEPTION here is so obvious that it can only fool a few.I hasten to add and caution that SMOKING is bad for our health and recent research confirms that the developing brain is to be protected from exposure to the RECREATIONAL use of Cannabis.

May the spirits of my ancestors be pleased.