COMMENTARY: The DLP Smokescreen

The recent pronouncement in the Parliament to decriminalize the possession of ONLY an ounce of Cannabis in a vacuum reflects this administration’s trademark lazy, incompetent, reckless and irresponsible vote catching approach to National Development. In this case “Smoke an ounce and vote for Mr. Skerrit”. Promoting ONLY an ounce of Cannabis as legal is indeed the promotion of its recreational use by SMOKING.
Dominica needs an in- depth, comprehensive policy that incorporates the commercial, medicinal, psycho-spiritual and recreational aspects of the Cannabis plant. Such a policy must have strict regulations to protect at risks groups and inhibit associated criminality.
In the absence of wider public education and factual information on Cannabis liberalisation this “smoke a spliff and vote for me” policy could do more harm than good. For instance what will be the source of the Ounce? Will the producers be local? Will it be legal for them to grow the plant? Who will verify the Ounce’s suitability for human consumption? And what if one has an Ounce and a half? Will smoking the OUNCE be allowed in public?
This latest ‘catch a vote’ policy will not only perpetuate the demonisation of the plant; it will most likely increase the risks to the vulnerable especially our youth.
The intended DECEPTION here is so obvious that it can only fool a few.I hasten to add and caution that SMOKING is bad for our health and recent research confirms that the developing brain is to be protected from exposure to the RECREATIONAL use of Cannabis.
May the spirits of my ancestors be pleased.
5 Comments
The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Smokescreen: Thankyou Dr. Pascal.
That smokescreen I gather is to do with questionable deeds we the people of Dominica would like to know ASAP of any Fraudulent financial behaviour going on within this corrupt Labour Governemnt over 19 years now.
Lest us be open please before those blind loyalist and protectionists of Skerrit and their failed corrupt Labour government say it is all a lie. We need to haunt this failed Prime (Odd) Minister and that highly corrupt Labour Government to account the following: 1. Bin Bobol 2. Fertlizer Bobol 3. Abandon & Killed our agricultural produce 4. The high sales of our precious Dominica Passports, 5. Skerrit’s failed incompetent government ignored our export bananas. Where our farmers benefited, whereas the big boys benefit from our passport. Shame on you Skerrit and your deceitful acolytes. We Dominicans need to know where the hell is our money and where stored, and where & how invested?
We don`t like Thievery.
I too pondered on the announcement made by the prime minister…. I wondered if any thought at all was put into this… . I found this to be reckless behaviour on the part of his administration, totally thoughtless and extremely dangerous… Heavenly Father, let good sense prevail in my land please because this right there is nonsense!
Skerrits legacy will be a huge number of smoke screens, lies, deceit, corruption and and an unbelievable amount of incompetence.
I am sure the good Doctor is aware of the fundamental truism that if the premise is wrong the conclusion must be wrong. The uwp and their supporters were the first to advocate the legalization of ganga. So the stigma you are trying to put on the DLP is a big fat lie and stinks of bias. There is no part of the imagination that Peter Alleyne and his friends in the “rasta community” can be considered DLP.
You think because you are considered educated you can do political showcasing to gain credibility and you will hook public opinion in your favour.Your blind following of those 5th graders just show your departure from the doctors oath to adhere to and practice professional ethics.
As a doctor I have never read/heard contributions from you on medicine. Your every point of view have been political with an anti-DLP slant.
Doc, you are right on target. Bravo!