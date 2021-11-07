COMMENTARY: The humiliation of Grand Bay and Grandbarians.

In his I and I and I speech to his selected Clappers at Grand Bay, Roosevelt Skerritt left no stone unturned in letting the world know that as far as he is concerned, ALL Grand Bay people are just a bunch of fools who have nothing to contribute to the development of their village or to Dominica as a whole!

The village of Grand Bay has produced from amongst its people a President, Prime Minister, University Professor, Commissioner of Police, United Nations Ambassador, Medical Doctor(s), Army Sgt. Major,

Education Officer, School Principal, Internationally recognized Performing Artist(s), National Athlete,

International Public Servant…yet Skerrit, in his self-centred arrogance and contempt for South City, finds nothing good in a people who have stood with the Labour Party for decades.

At a time when all eyes are focused on Grand Bay, Skerritt’s message to those listening and watching is that if you are looking for someone to lead, manage, organize or make representation in any situation, you should not consider Grandbarians because they have no leadership qualities.

This is coming from a man who has been leading this country for almost twenty years and has said that his government’s policy is to have at least one graduate in every household. Where are the graduates from Grandbay? What is the use of the Pierre Charles Secondary School if, according to Skerritt, it cannot produce community leaders.

Skerritt’s contempt for Grandbay is rooted in his contempt for Pierre Charles. Skerrit believed that he

should have been Prime Minister after Roosie died. According to Astaphan, Skerritt, along with his partner in crime Vince Henderson, ‘hastened the death of Pierre Charles’. Skerritt challenged Pierre’s authority by going off to the Chinese to further undermine his leadership. Skerrritt and Vince Henderson mounted the ‘Chair attack’ on Pierro in St. Joseph in late 2003.

Pierre Charles died in early 2004 and Skerritt went to Grandbay and triumphantly shouted ‘Hip Hip Hooray’!! Skerrit wasted little time in firing the man Pierre Charles appointed ambassador to the UN, Crispin Gregoire.

Skerritt sent Reginald Austrie to Grandbay to tell disgusting lies about deceased Ed. Registe. Skerritt sent Reynold to Matt’s show to say that Austrie did not lie about Ed. Registe but nevertheless, Austrie

apologized to Ed’s family for the lie that Austrie did not tell.

Neither Skerritt nor Vince has any use for Grand Bay and its people EXCEPT to use them as cover for the diplomatic immunity which they seek. Both the Prime Ministership and the Presidency provide that kind of immunity. There is something called an MLAT(Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) under which Contracting Parties seek information about, and even extradition of, citizens who might have offended against laws in those countries. Keep our eyes open!

The help which Skerritt said he needs can be obtained by making Vince a senator and a Minister. But Skerritt wants Vince as Prime Minister to facilitate his smooth transition to the Presidency where he hopes he can enjoy diplomatic immunity for at least ten years. Skerritt cannot trust Blackmore or Austrie with that task. Skerritt and Vince are the two who know where the bodies are. They go back a long way. They have each other’s back.

What then must be the response of the people of Grand Bay and Dominica to this conspiracy? Forceful rejection! But it must start with and be led by Grandbarians.

Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel, a son of the soil, has stepped forward. The people of Grandbay should rally with and around him. His credentials and track record are fit for purpose. He represented the community of bus drivers from across the island. He can represent the community of Grandbay.

He will speak in English; he will speak in creole; he will speak in cocoy and he may even speak in sign language, but he will carry the message of the people of Grand Bay. Importantly, Handbag will speak for those who Skerritt and Vince have caused to be speechless.

The leader of the country has presented you, the people of Grand Bay as a gutless, empty headed bunch of nothingness. You must fight back. That fight starts with each and every one of you. You lead, the rest of Dominica will follow. ALL people of Grand Bay have a duty to stand with Mr. Gabriel in this fight for the SOUL of South City.

The question is, Will you Grandbay people, stand and be counted or will you let the souls of Pierro, Ed Registe, John Fabien, James Alexander, Noreen John and Ma Tutu languish in eternal anguish and restless turmoil while Skerritt and Vince laugh all the way to the bank?

The world watches with bated breath to see of what stuff you are made.

