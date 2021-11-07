COMMENTARY: The humiliation of Grand Bay and Grandbarians.

In his I and I and I speech to his selected Clappers at Grand Bay, Roosevelt Skerritt left no stone unturned in letting the world know that as far as he is concerned, ALL Grand Bay people are just a bunch of fools who have nothing to contribute to the development of their village or to Dominica as a whole!
The village of Grand Bay has produced from amongst its people a President, Prime Minister, University Professor, Commissioner of Police, United Nations Ambassador, Medical Doctor(s), Army Sgt. Major,
Education Officer, School Principal, Internationally recognized Performing Artist(s), National Athlete,
International Public Servant…yet Skerrit, in his self-centred arrogance and contempt for South City, finds nothing good in a people who have stood with the Labour Party for decades.
At a time when all eyes are focused on Grand Bay, Skerritt’s message to those listening and watching is that if you are looking for someone to lead, manage, organize or make representation in any situation, you should not consider Grandbarians because they have no leadership qualities.
This is coming from a man who has been leading this country for almost twenty years and has said that his government’s policy is to have at least one graduate in every household. Where are the graduates from Grandbay? What is the use of the Pierre Charles Secondary School if, according to Skerritt, it cannot produce community leaders.
Skerritt’s contempt for Grandbay is rooted in his contempt for Pierre Charles. Skerrit believed that he
should have been Prime Minister after Roosie died. According to Astaphan, Skerritt, along with his partner in crime Vince Henderson, ‘hastened the death of Pierre Charles’. Skerritt challenged Pierre’s authority by going off to the Chinese to further undermine his leadership. Skerrritt and Vince Henderson mounted the ‘Chair attack’ on Pierro in St. Joseph in late 2003.
Pierre Charles died in early 2004 and Skerritt went to Grandbay and triumphantly shouted ‘Hip Hip Hooray’!! Skerrit wasted little time in firing the man Pierre Charles appointed ambassador to the UN, Crispin Gregoire.
Skerritt sent Reginald Austrie to Grandbay to tell disgusting lies about deceased Ed. Registe. Skerritt sent Reynold to Matt’s show to say that Austrie did not lie about Ed. Registe but nevertheless, Austrie
apologized to Ed’s family for the lie that Austrie did not tell.
Neither Skerritt nor Vince has any use for Grand Bay and its people EXCEPT to use them as cover for the diplomatic immunity which they seek. Both the Prime Ministership and the Presidency provide that kind of immunity. There is something called an MLAT(Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) under which Contracting Parties seek information about, and even extradition of, citizens who might have offended against laws in those countries. Keep our eyes open!
The help which Skerritt said he needs can be obtained by making Vince a senator and a Minister. But Skerritt wants Vince as Prime Minister to facilitate his smooth transition to the Presidency where he hopes he can enjoy diplomatic immunity for at least ten years. Skerritt cannot trust Blackmore or Austrie with that task. Skerritt and Vince are the two who know where the bodies are. They go back a long way. They have each other’s back.
What then must be the response of the people of Grand Bay and Dominica to this conspiracy? Forceful rejection! But it must start with and be led by Grandbarians.
Julius ‘Handbag’ Gabriel, a son of the soil, has stepped forward. The people of Grandbay should rally with and around him. His credentials and track record are fit for purpose. He represented the community of bus drivers from across the island. He can represent the community of Grandbay.
He will speak in English; he will speak in creole; he will speak in cocoy and he may even speak in sign language, but he will carry the message of the people of Grand Bay. Importantly, Handbag will speak for those who Skerritt and Vince have caused to be speechless.
The leader of the country has presented you, the people of Grand Bay as a gutless, empty headed bunch of nothingness. You must fight back. That fight starts with each and every one of you. You lead, the rest of Dominica will follow. ALL people of Grand Bay have a duty to stand with Mr. Gabriel in this fight for the SOUL of South City.
The question is, Will you Grandbay people, stand and be counted or will you let the souls of Pierro, Ed Registe, John Fabien, James Alexander, Noreen John and Ma Tutu languish in eternal anguish and restless turmoil while Skerritt and Vince laugh all the way to the bank?
The world watches with bated breath to see of what stuff you are made.
Ulric West Peter, you write ” the total humiliation of Grand Bay and Grand Bayrians” but yet, the opposition parties choose not to contest the election. Your argument to support the independent candidate is not sincere and the constituents will see it for what it is, a falsehood in an effort to embarrass the government. This endorsement has nothing to do with the well being of Grand Bayrians, you couldn’t care less about the plight of the people of Grand Bay.
The opposition parties decision of not contesting the election was a slap in the face to Grand Bayrians. They were telling them indirectly, Go To Hell, we don’t need you, you have voted labour the past 100 years, stick with them and take what you get.
A more appropriate approach would have been to contest the election even if they lost. Folks would have at least given you credit for trying but to just sit it out sends the wrong message and to add insult to injury, endorse an inept candidate who everyone knows is not…
If what you % say is true why did the Grandbay people not turn their backs on John Fabien,Justina Charles(wife of Pietro) and Ed REGISTE?Why have they consistently rejected UWP?Are you saying the people of Grandbay are blind and stupid?
You mentioned Crispin in your article he was asked before to represent Grandbay after Charles died and he did’nt. Now is his chance to do so because he is a very strong
supporter of the UWP. The PM choose his candidate so any Grandbian should join the bi-election. Who ever wins let it be.
When you say quote “ALL Grand Bay people are just a bunch of fools who have nothing to contribute to the development of their village or to Dominica as a whole! ” Wow. Is this a political opinion or an idle mind spewing venom towards people who are in the process of exercising their franchise to elect a Parliamentarian representative of their choice, the latter is what you’re doing, so sad. The person of your choice whom you recommend for the people of Grandbay I hope you go to Grandbay and campaign for him and tell them why that is the person who should best represent them in Parliament.
Political battles are not only fought by sitting behind a computer and spewing nonsense insulting people for their choice of representation simply because of what you believe, that just shows a sign of weakness no wonder the political agenda you are part of
never resonates with the people of Dominica, what will it take for you to come to that realization, change and introspection.
Mwen tou! I want to vote Workers in Grand bay. Please tell me who is my candidate? Else am not voting!
I might get criticized from both sides of the political divide for the following comments:
1. Many people took objection to the Prime Minister’s announcement of Ambassador, Dr. Vince Henderson as his choice of Candidate for the upcoming By-Elections in Grand Bay. But that is what a good leader do, and I think that Vince is a good choice. These challenging times calls for astute leadership, and I believe that Vince will exhibit this level of leadership representing the good people of Grand Bay.
2. I am disappointed that the United Workers Party (UWP) did not nominate a candidate for the upcoming By-Elections in Grand Bay. But that is also a sign of good leadership, since good leaders stick to their word. And the UWP is keeping its promise to boycott future Elections including this By-Elections until and unless effective Election Reforms are fairly and effectively pursued.
3. I wish all independent candidates the best.
This is not an endorsement of any one.
Listen pal, Vince Henderson is not a Dr. ok. He has a bachelor degree in law from an American institute. Secondly, he has never been a leader of anything so why he should have the qualities of a leader at his age is beyond me.
We were once a brave, respected, hard working, independent and vivacious people but over the years, we have been coerced, disrespected, used and taken for granted by a prime minister who has continually used our votes to keep us humbled, dependent and humiliated. We have lost our values and have allowed this government to think for us and he has us right where he wants us to be. We have been soooooo disrespected by him that he has chosen an outsider to represented us as he frowns upon us and considers us as fools.
When are we going to open our eyes to see what has happened to us as a people? We need to awake out of our stupor and find ourselves again. He has us believing that we are not even smart enough to have our own people represent us. Wake up, my people and find your might and fight again!! Our ancestors are turning in their graves to see how we have become. A weak and voiceless people who have allowed politics to divide us. Let the spirits of the Negre Maron stir our spirits…
@ Lin Clown
Happy you know that the people of GBay are smart, but unfortunately they have been reduced to beggars after 36 years of voting labour.. Almost nothing has been done in the community by the corrupt DLP. Thank God UWP had the vision to build this majestic edifice called the Pierre Charles Secondary School in Geneva. So labour has used the people of Grandbay, suck their blood, reduce them to beggars, and now they are insulting the very same people. I salute Jjlius Gabriel (Handbag) and SHALL vote for him, not for Vince who was a TOTAL FAILURE, at St Joseph as Parl Rep, and at the UN….Hope i have educated you a little about GBay…In the 70’s and early 80’s even if Vince was paid millions to come to GBay he would refuse, but the peoples independence have been evicerated, so they even clap at insults, just to get a window or a door. That’s Skerrits accomplishments!!
Facts are stubborn. What you have stated cannot be HONESTLY refuted nor condemned. Spot on %, as usual.
No offence or humiliation taken by Granbarians who are known for their thick skins. Thank God, they do not need to read tea leaves or view crystal balls to know who their friends or enemies are.
The PM made it clear that he is not on Grand Bay’s side as his political agenda supersedes the general well being of the Grand Bay community. Not surprisingly, Grandbarians quickly identified the PM’s selfish appeal and are coalescing to counter the gross disrespect at the poles.
The folks from “South City” realize there is no time for a Skerrit pity party. Now is the time to recognize who has their backs and to vote accordingly.
If you want to honour the memory of Pierro do not vote for that Skerrit hack. Voting for Vince is voting for Skerrit who is a fake labourite anyway. Teach him a lesson, spike his gun and vote for handbag but make sure you take all the goodies first like the smart Grandbarians you are.
We get the government we deserve… 21 years later we are still waiting for the progress promised… still voting based on lies… while a blind man can see… poverty is our only destiny. Months after a volcano erupted in St. Vincent Sandals Hotel held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel. No passports sold… a Jamaican investor saw the island as worthy of its investment. A few months ago Virgin Atlantic Airlines launched a direct route to their international Airport… I can remember when Ralph came to say Dominica don’t need an international Airport… we still have none but his is up and running… leaving us behind.
Oh please…. Forceful rejection??!?.. I have a flying pig to sell you… No? How about this chicken? Has a full set of teeth and everything..
Very good piece of commentary which gives a truthful account of things as it unfolded…Fact is there were 5 villagers vying for the position of Parl rep.. J.F, N.A, R.A, C.C and L.A.. So for liar Skerrit to insult Grandbarians by sending them a man who failed StJoseph and who failed to give proper representation at the United Nations, is really a slap in the face for a constituency that has sided with labour for 36 years.. I have zero confidence in Vince, he and liar Skerrit are basically the same. It was business as usual at Grandbay with bribery and cheating on display in full view of the world. Windows, doors and money, drinks,etc, are all part of the decaying political culture cemented by Skerrit the liar and his greedy gang. That will only come to an end when the people decide to rise up!!! I AM READY!!
They handed you all a constituency on a platter, it’s yours to win. You should have a rep there. For the 1st time at least you’d be pulling massive amounts of votes from them and give them a run for their money next election. A NO BRAINER. Now you can’t blame them anymore if you failed that too. What’s your political strategy, to stay away after it was handed to you?
At a time when all eyes are focused on Grand Bay, Skerritt’s message to those listening and watching is that— (if you are looking for someone to lead, manage, organize or make representation in any situation, you should not consider Grandbarians because they have no leadership qualities)
So you used your own thoughts to paint the Prime Minister with the colour of your own character, which is nothing but BLACK, didn’t you?
Well, after I read that passage above I could not go any further, because I perceived that the rest of your message is nothing more than “fictitious lies” grounded in jealousy and envy. When will you people give it up?
Lizforsatan
Both you and Skerrit are in the same old, dirty fetid cesspit of corruption. You have not missed one opportunity to defend the liar’s vindictiveness, evil, insult and disparaging comments..Show me your company and i’ll know whk you are. Your dark hearted soul, and accessoey of evil. It’s an embarrassment that people like you could tell strangers that you are Dominican. If you think that Skerrit the liar, is doing such a great job here, come and live here. Or can you??? Sure i could do you a favour and contact the International Red Cross to have you here to suck the salt that MOST Dominicans are sucking.
Lizforsatan!
Lizforsatan!
Lizforsatan!
Lizforsatan!
Lizforsatan!
Get out of here, you hypocrite!!! What do you know about Grand Bay? You are one of those who support a prime minister who’s becoming a dictator. He has brought Dominica to its knees by causing people to depend on handouts instead of providing jobs for them.
You making black sound like a bad word. Shame on you.f
The day they care will be the day. What does a hypnotized person say? There is no one good enough in Grandbay! Who want to bray, let him bray.
Marigot and Salisbury are the most foolish for voting members of the uwp who can’t do anything for them.
The people of Marigot and Salisbury are self-reliant. We do not vote for things. We vote for development and for a government that will create the environment for everyone to thrive. That’s why Dominica is going nowhere. People are hoping to get crumbs from a table where there will never be enough to share.
simply put. If the grandbarians, ignore their own people, and still vote in Vince after all that warning. then whatever they get, they should take.
my 2 cents: take all of the money and food, and building materials they throw at y’all to vote in Vince. then vote someone else.
don’t be an idiot. be smart. take them for a ride, and not the other way around.
I could not have stated this any better. Grand Bay, we are being used, manipulated, denigrated, and ultimately thrown aside. Please my people, consider your future and your children’s future. Consider that these freedoms that you now enjoy may not be there for your children, and grand children. SAY NO TO VINCE HENDERSON, NO TO THE SKERRIT PARTY, AND YES TO THE INDEPENDENCE AND CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS that are your birthright. SAY YES to a free and independent people in Grand Bay. Put Grand Bay first my people. We have never let outsiders run our community, we shouldn’t start now.
GRAND BAYARIANS, VOTE FOR GRAND BAY!!!
A day is a long time in politics, a week an eternity. Let’s wait and see what happens. Empires do not last. Some of us may not see the day to see pride take the ultimate tumble but come it will and if not we, ourselves ,our offspring will rejoice and reap the benefits. History has never been any different for nobody. People living in gilded cages are prisoners of their own making and are to be pitied.
Not only did Skerrit insult Grandbay people but I keep looking at the bigger picture.
Look. that same Skerrit said Dominicans can’t work and are lazy and that’s why he had to bring foreign to take our jobs. We talked, we cursed, we called talk shows but Roosevelt was allowed to give our jobs to foreigners while our people continued to gwayay.
Roosevelt Skerrit went to Grandbay and indirectly told Grandbay people that they are fools and he couldn’t find any Laborite from Grandbay that could represent them. As a rest he had to go for someone from St Joseph whom he didn’t think was good enough to represent St . Joseph. But Grandbay people clapped and welcomed Vince Henderson as their candidate.
People I see something much bigger coming. Mark my words people because I see the day coming when Roosevelt Skerrit will bring a foreigner, with our passport and make that person a parlrep and then later our Prime Minister. I see trouble ahead people
This commentary has my unreserved stamp of approval. It’s timely, enlightening and most of all, truthful.
Who knows what is best for you? You of course! Who knows what is best for Grand Bay? Grandbarians of course! What Skerrit has done by handpicking Vince to be Ed’s replacement is nauseating and should be soundly rejected.
On election day send an unequivocal message to Skerrit that Grand Bay is no intellectual desert. Grandbarians need no carpetbagger (outsider) to represent them. You can send this unmistakable message to Mr. Skerrit by voting overwhelmingly for a true son of Grand Bay, Mr. ”Handbag’ Gabriel. He knows your pains, needs, aspirations and you know him.
Vince Henderson is a stranger to Grand Bay. Conversely, ‘Handbag’ knows every street, every back alley, every mom & pop shop, every man, woman and child in this proud and historic community..
GRAND BAY is for GRANDBARIANS!!!
Would you have said that about Handbag, say, Handbag was running on a DLP ticket? No. Was Lennox picking Sam Christian to represent the Soufriere Constituency an insult to the people of Pointe-Michel, Soufriere and Scotts-Head? Yes. Only when it is convenient for you, then you disgorge all your filth. Was there any person from that Constituency good enough for Lennox and his apparatus? No. On election day we will send out an unequivocal message to Grandbayrians that Handbag is not right choice to represent them. Did Sam know the pains, needs and aspirations of the Soufriere people? No. Well, my friend just as you said, Soufriere is no intellectual desert. There are many intellectuals from the Soufriere Constituency. They were just not supporting a failed party, the UWP. That is the bottom line. Vince is good for Grandbay, just as Grandbay is good for Vince. At the end of the day expect Vince to evince a bright, happy smile.
Mr. PM you are using the G/B people you despised for years for your own personal agenda. Mr. PM that is wrong. You don’t like something don’t pretend that like it. Mr. PM SHAM ON YOU. I usually defend you but on this one no way in hell I can be on your side. That’s disrespectful to the G/B community which I was a part of and a matter of fact to any Dominican community.
Ulric west Peter,if the think Grandbarians are idiots,they are not.Frankie Crazy T Bellot the owner of Kairi fm supported Rosie Douglas as Prime Minister.When Rosie died and Pierre Charles became Prime Minister,Crazy T turned and supported UWP so much so,Crazy T became a candidate for the Grandbay constituency on a UWP ticket.Crazy T and the UWP used Kairi fm to bring down Pierre Charles,they printed T- SHIRTS with Pierre Charles head on the body of a JACKASS.QC,Anthony Tony Astaphan was so mad about the way UWP and Crazy T treated Pierre Charles,he use to call Kairi fm and put pressure on Crazy T.Tony told Crazy he would NEVER stop putting pressure on him until he and UWP stop pressuring Pierre Charles,it was alleged J.Astaphan was planning to pull their ads from Kairi fm.Eventually Crazy T stopped,and refused to let UWP use Kairi FM for political campaign.Later Crazy T accused UWP of using Kairi FM and not paying thousands of dollars.So ULRIC who caused the death of Pierre Charles?
@CLOWN
Astaphan was also mad about how liar Skerrit and Vince treated Pierre Charles. He referred to them as back stabbers. So you dont even know of the meeting at St Joe when liar Skerrit pulled the chair ………………….? So clown give a complete story not part of a story. Pierro told us that he could bear the external pressure from the public, but it was heart wrenching the internal pressure he got from LIAR Skerrit and Vince.
Remember DON KEY,you seem to forget it was Frankie CRAZY T Bellot who had Pierre Charles head on the body of a JACKASS.This was done with the full support of you and the UWP.The same President you are referring to your GOD Lennox Linton leader of the UWP called him a BLACK COUNTRY BOOKIE.He Lennox said,with your full support that Pierre Charles of Grandbay was not educated enough to represent Dominicans as Prime Minister.You hypocrite,now you find hangbag is qualified to represent the MIGHTY people of Grandbay.The people of Grandbay are very smart,the know it is not where you come from,it is representation.Go back to your rat and bedbug infested basement in the USA with your BS.We have heard that BS for more than 20 years.