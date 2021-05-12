COMMENTARY: What will it take to stop the nursing brain drain and haemorrhage?

As the world observes another International Nurses Day (IND), I pause to commend my colleagues on Dominica and the world over for literally carrying the covid infected world and trying to sanitize it. The world was placed on their few but broad and capable shoulders with very limited resources in their hands, lots of pressure on their minds and hearts and little compassionate support; and they were told “this is what you were trained for”, whether or not they suffered from chronic conditions. Many of them if not all experienced varying degrees of anxiety at one time or another but many took to social media stating “I am a nurse, “I can’t stay home” even if fear was driving them insane; and off they went kicking, screaming and praying to the covid gaza strip. Many died under the weight of the sick world and according to ICN, they have confirmed 1,500 but it may be well over 20,000.

Dominica is among the few countries which have had minimal covid cases (175), no deaths and as of May 7th zero active cases. Quite a fit, compared to what is happening in countries around us and far from us. Many factors contribute – citizens demanding early closure of the country’s borders, nurses and health workers, other frontline workers putting their lives and family on hold to push back the angry covid sea and the majority of citizens following the health protocols. Government listened to the health experts and allowed them to do their work; most significantly God favored Dominica.

Prior to the pandemic many calls were being made requesting science based interventions to address nurse migration and retention. Many nurses left because they could not take the chronic miserable working conditions including impoverished salaries; and then came the pandemic which put them on pause. But here’s what’s BREAKING – Dominica nurses have resumed their migration journey! Imagine leaving your country with an excellent covid management record and deciding to take off to greener covid pastures. Sounds weird but why is this? The answer is both hard and simple. Government has refused to invest in nurses and midwives at a level which would cause them to change their minds about migration and to ‘stay at home and work’. After all is said and done it would seem that the reward for these heroes’ work is zeroes, even after calls by ILO, WHO and ICN, that applause is not enough!

The plight of nurses has therefore worsened – except for a few new health centers named after nurses, a new state of the art general hospital, finally a Marigot Health District Hospital and duty free on vehicles, the nursing brain drain and hemorrhage continues. Concerning salary upgrade government has deceived nurses and midwives three times over the last decade; most recently about two years ago the budget spoke to reviewing nursing positions and salaries but this was another six for a nine act. Scarce resources and absence of 24-7 security for all nurses at all government facilities remain on the cards. Transportation to get home after the evening shift gets more and more challenging. Nurses in vacant positions continue to act for prolonged periods as much as four years and the list goes on and on.

More specific to the pandemic nurses have not received one incentive cent for answering the call to abandon their families and homes for months to work at covid and quarantine centers; all they are being given is a prescription to get some vitamins; at the centers they are provided with meals which some claim to be unbalanced, inadequate and often very late; and as if these woes were not enough the Health Commission tasked with investigating and improving the health system announces a Hospital Authorities Bill with a major clause to place nurses on contractual work. Management is also considering starting nurses on 12 hour shift by day – a shift that would increase the number of nurses ‘flagging for ride’ late at night and putting them at risk for robbery and rape.

These questions remain: what will it take the government of Dominica to heed the repeated calls of DNA, ICN, DPSU and WHO to invest heavily and wisely in nursing? What will it take the DNA and the DPSU to demand this because they deserve better? What will it take Dominicans to demand this because they too suffer tremendously as a result of these nursing issues. Let me conclude with an insert of WHO’s Director General’s 2021 IND message, “No country, hospital or clinic can keep its patients safe unless it keeps its health workers safe. WHO’s Health Worker Safety Charter is a step towards ensuring that health workers have the safe working conditions, the training, the pay and the respect they deserve.”