COMMUNITY REPORT: Crack in the Wakama Road at Castle Bruce

The Wakama Road in Castle Bruce which was featured recently in a story on DNO about development projects in the village, has come under scrutiny again.

The road was resurfaced about three weeks ago and UWP president Isaac Baptiste accused the government of “hurriedly” paving, in three days, “a road which had been non-motorable for years”, to facilitate the launch of the Labour Party candidate for the Castle Bruce Constituency, Octavia Alfred, on May 19, 2019.

Now, a crack has appeared in the middle of a certain section of the newly-resurfaced road

Many Castle Bruce residents, though happy that the road had been resurfaced, had some concerns about the project. One of those concerns was the blocking of a drain which for years, which had diverting water from above away from the road surface. As a result of the blockage, the water is forced to run along the edge of the road and could result in the erosion of that section of the road and cause land slippage.

With the hurricane season just beginning, this is a major concern for Castle Bruce residents. Over the weekend, the area experienced a long spell of heavy rain after which residents noticed the crack in the middle of the road near one of the recently built walls and reported the matter to their parliamentary representative. Some have expressed concern about the risk of using the road in its cracked state.

DNO reached out to the Ministry of Public Works for comment but we were not able to talk to anyone in authority.

However, a representative of Jack Gaddakhan, whose company was contracted to do the resurfacing, told DNO that the company would look into the matter and fulfill its obligation to have the problem fixed.