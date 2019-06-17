COMMUNITY REPORT: Wakama Road in Castle Bruce repaired

The Wakama Road in Castle Bruce has been repaired.

The road became the subject of some concern to residents of that community when a crack appeared in the middle of its new surface. The road had been resurfaced just four weeks before.

Residents told Dominica News Online (DNO) that they were particularly concerned about a drain which had previously diverted water from the road surface but which had been condemned during the resurfacing operation.

When contacted by DNO, the contractor, Jacques Gaddakhan, gave the assurance that measures would be taken to remedy the situation.

DNO can confirm that the drain in question has been re-instated and the crack in the road has been repaired.