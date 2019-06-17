COMMUNITY REPORT: Wakama Road in Castle Bruce repaired

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 17th, 2019 at 8:27 AM
A concrete drain has been put in the road surface

The Wakama Road in Castle Bruce has been repaired.

The road became the subject of some concern to residents of that community when a crack appeared in the middle of its new surface. The road had been resurfaced just four weeks before.

Residents told Dominica News Online (DNO) that they were particularly concerned about a drain which had previously diverted water from the road surface but which had been condemned during the resurfacing operation.

When contacted by DNO, the contractor, Jacques Gaddakhan, gave the assurance that measures would be taken to remedy the situation.

DNO can confirm that the drain in question has been re-instated and the crack in the road has been repaired.

The drainless road with a crack in the middle before the repair

  1. REAL!!!!
    June 17, 2019

    There is no drainage base on the picture on the bank-side therefore this will happen again very quickly.
    This is a quick fixed which is clearly a vivid reflection of this DLP GOVT in power.

    No long term initiatives for sustainable development!!!!!..SMDH.

  2. Mr. Ben Dover
    June 17, 2019

    The repairs look unfinished may any measure.

  3. RandyX
    June 17, 2019

    We will see how long this patch up will last. No proper engineering done on any of this projects. Just slap dash for a lot of money, quickly done to make election dead line but the road won’t last 6 month after election! That’s how Skerrit does things.

  4. Omg
    June 17, 2019

    Election needs to be called every two years to drive this lazy Gov’t to work

  5. Zandoli
    June 17, 2019

    I wish the government would repair the other roads on the island in such haste. This looks to me like a political stunt, not that it was not necessary. But if these guys were as committed to maintaining the roads as they did that one, the country would be much better off.

  6. fed up
    June 17, 2019

    The road is not repaired. They only cut off the part that was cracking from the wall as you can see in the picture. As of present it is still cut out and not filled in as yet.

  7. time has told
    June 17, 2019

    no guard rails? no gutters? no side walk? no street light? This road with all its corners looks dangerous. Especially at night. The road doesnt look at all finished? Is the work still ongoing? 1/3 of it looks like tarish. the other 2/3 is asphalt ant concrete. In dominica, do we have any standards for road construction or repair? or do we leave it up to the guys doing to work to figure it out as they go along? Where are our engineers? it is it our engineers who are providing such sub par work on the people’s behalf? IS this what is have been paying road taxes for?

