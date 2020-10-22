Health officials renew call for wearing of masks as Dominica records 2 new cases of COVID-19

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, has warned that although at present, there is no evidence of community transmission on the island, community transmission of COVID-19 is inevitable in Dominica if people fail to adhere to wearing masks in crowded areas.

Dr. Ahmed’s made this statement during a press briefing on Wednesday night where it was announced that two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded on the island.

This brings the total number of active cases in Dominica to 6 and the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Dominica to 35,” he said.

He revealed that the new cases are a 60-year-old male from Canefield and a 52-year-old female from the Portsmouth area.

“They were detected through quarantine screening on October 15th and October 17th respectively,” Dr. Ahmed stated. “These are imported cases; both had valid negative PCR results before entering into Dominica.”

He continued, “They are asymptomatic; one of them has an underlying medical condition, namely hypertension.”

Dr. Ahmed indicated further that 15 contacts were identified and investigated from case number 34 and none from case 35.

He said all contacts tested negative through PCR Testing.

“All contacts are currently in isolation,” he stated.

In summary Dr. Ahmed explained that as of today the total number of contacts investigated since the opening of the border is 157. All are negative except 3 who are included in the number of positive cases.

He said at present, there is no evidence of community transmission, however, community transmission is inevitable if persons fail to adhere to wearing masks in crowded areas.

“Proper hand washing or sanitizing with alcohol-based sanitizer after touching any surface, door knobs, counters and door handles in places outside of your own house,” Dr. Ahmed advised.