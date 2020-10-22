Health officials renew call for wearing of masks as Dominica records 2 new cases of COVID-19

National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed, has warned that although at present, there is no evidence of community transmission on the island, community transmission of COVID-19 is inevitable in Dominica if people fail to adhere to wearing masks in crowded areas.
Dr. Ahmed’s made this statement during a press briefing on Wednesday night where it was announced that two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded on the island.
This brings the total number of active cases in Dominica to 6 and the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Dominica to 35,” he said.
He revealed that the new cases are a 60-year-old male from Canefield and a 52-year-old female from the Portsmouth area.
“They were detected through quarantine screening on October 15th and October 17th respectively,” Dr. Ahmed stated. “These are imported cases; both had valid negative PCR results before entering into Dominica.”
He continued, “They are asymptomatic; one of them has an underlying medical condition, namely hypertension.”
Dr. Ahmed indicated further that 15 contacts were identified and investigated from case number 34 and none from case 35.
He said all contacts tested negative through PCR Testing.
“All contacts are currently in isolation,” he stated.
In summary Dr. Ahmed explained that as of today the total number of contacts investigated since the opening of the border is 157. All are negative except 3 who are included in the number of positive cases.
He said at present, there is no evidence of community transmission, however, community transmission is inevitable if persons fail to adhere to wearing masks in crowded areas.
“Proper hand washing or sanitizing with alcohol-based sanitizer after touching any surface, door knobs, counters and door handles in places outside of your own house,” Dr. Ahmed advised.
6 Comments
Miss Covonia is here and it’s only a matter of time until mr.Covid appeared. This is not the time to make excuses and shield relatives or friends. Even for the first time in your life,learn to lisson, obey rules and follow guidelines.Your health is your responsibility. This is no joke
Masks should be mandatory on buses.
People remember the three (3) W’s. 1) Wash your hands 2) Watch your distance 3) 3)Wear your mask.
this is getting really serious folks
I have a problem with teachers trying their best to deal with covid and parents are all over the place partying on boat cruises and all sorts of jams. Another problem is when the students leave school at 1 especially the high schoolers. So you mean to tell me parents cannot even control their children? Parents cannot get their children to come home straight from school?
I don’t even think you all know if all you coming or going in dominica can someone tell me the symptoms of covid is everyone in dominica tested that have been going on in dominica sense October of last year and you all going on like is the end of day make yourself right with god when the time reach for you to die nothing can’t stop it all I see that quarantine is a quick money making for you all in da