Congratulations to our learninghub national scholars

Twenty-one (21) Grade six students across Dominica who received National Scholarship at the 2020 Grade Six National Assessment Examination have been rewarded with Smart Watches compliments of learninghub.online.

These students were eligible for this reward as they acquired fifty (50) points or more on the learning portal by either studying, taking quizzes or exams and by spending at least one hour per day on the learninghub.online platform.

Learninghub.online is a virtual learning platform that was introduced to Dominica in September 2019 and is in partnership with Digicel and the Government of Dominica. The platform is FREE to all students from Grades 3 to 5th form.

The students include Tatyana Gilbert, Aiden Calme, Glen Carbon, Makayla George, Lisanne Cuffy, Yohann Telemacque, Myah Marcellin, Kershelle Myers and Kyra Parker. Other learninghub smart watch recipients are Sabra Henderson, Jaylan Anthony, Jai’lyn Francis, Makayla Constance, Nizion Baron and Syreina Harris.