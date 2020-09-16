Congratulations to our learninghub national scholars

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 11:34 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Twenty-one (21) Grade six students across Dominica who received National Scholarship at the 2020 Grade Six National Assessment Examination have been rewarded with Smart Watches compliments of learninghub.online.

These students were eligible for this reward as they acquired fifty (50) points or more on the learning portal by either studying, taking quizzes or exams and by spending at least one hour per day on the learninghub.online platform.

Learninghub.online is a virtual learning platform that was introduced to Dominica in September 2019 and is in partnership with Digicel and the Government of Dominica. The platform is FREE to all students from Grades 3 to 5th form.

The students include Tatyana Gilbert, Aiden Calme, Glen Carbon, Makayla George, Lisanne Cuffy, Yohann Telemacque, Myah Marcellin, Kershelle Myers and Kyra Parker. Other learninghub smart watch recipients are Sabra Henderson, Jaylan Anthony, Jai’lyn Francis, Makayla Constance, Nizion Baron and Syreina Harris.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Wooty Massive
    September 16, 2020

    Congrats Baby G

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available